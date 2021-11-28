AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the nickel miners news for December. The past month saw nickel prices remain above US$9/lb and plenty of good news from the nickel miners and juniors.

Nickel price news

As of December 24, the nickel spot price was USD 9.07, basically flat from USD 9.15 last month. LME shows the price at USD 20,175/tonne. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] was again significantly lower than last month at 104,160 tonnes (115,446 tonnes last month).

Nickel spot prices - Long term chart - Current price = USD 9.07/lb

Nickel demand v supply charts

Battery nickel demand set to surge over ten fold this decade as the EV boom takes off (2020 chart)

2019 to 2030 'battery' demand increase forecast for EV metals - Nickel 'battery' demand forecast to increase by 14x (2020 chart)

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Simon Moores's - forecasts (2020 chart)

BloombergNEF EV metals demand forecast (2021 chart)

UBS forecasts Year battery metals go into deficit (2021 chart)

Nickel demand v supply forecast - Deficits widening from 2021/22 onwards

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x

On June 30, 2021 Mining.com reported:

CHART: Study predicts over 400% increase in copper, lithium, nickel battery demand. BNEF predicts annual demand for lithium-ion batteries will pass 2.7 terawatt-hours per year by 2030 - a 35% increase from the analytics company's forecast made last year.

Nickel Market News

On December 1 Reuters reported: "VW expects battery, raw material drive to cost up to $34 bln."

On December 15 Investing News reported:

Nickel Outlook 2022: Balanced market ahead, prices to remain strong... The base metal's main demand driver will continue to be stainless steel for some time, but interest in nickel's use in electric vehicle (EV) batteries continues to pick up pace... "Indonesia has been talking about banning exports of nickel products containing less than 70 percent nickel, and the Philippines has recently relaunched a bill to possibly phase out ore exports in the same manner as Indonesia did to encourage domestic processing," he said. "Either of these could have a significant impact on nickel supply"... "But even at current elevated nickel prices we are not seeing any rush in lending to develop new nickel projects," he said, adding that funding will remain a significant challenge for junior miners entering 2022... "The resurgence of LFP is predominantly a China story for the present, but elsewhere, ternary batteries remain favored," Mitchell said. "In the near term in China, LFP will potentially reduce nickel demand, but longer term there is still a growth story." Wood Mackenzie expects LFP to continue to take about 25 percent of market share. But Dec pointed out that LFP cathodes are already accounting for more than two-thirds of the top 10 EV models... That said, it is important for investors to keep in mind that, despite the future demand expected from batteries, stainless steel remains the main driver of nickel demand, and will continue to be key for the market into 2022.

On December 18 Bloomberg reported:

Metals key for EVs will be pricier for longer after record year... Battery metals are in the throes of an unprecedented boom as the global push toward a greener future fires up demand for materials such as lithium, cobalt and nickel... "The new Covid-19 variant has thrown a cog in the wheel of the global recovery," said Kwasi Ampofo, head of metals and mining at BloombergNEF. "We expect the supply-chain constraints that impacted the movement of materials this year to remain well into 2022." Prices of lithium, graphite and cobalt are likely to stay elevated, potentially easing only in 2023, he added, though nickel could see a decline in prices by the second half of next year.

On December 23 Fastmarkets reported:

Base metals, broader markets more upbeat on signs that Omicron may be less harmful Covid-19 variant than Delta... Markets in general seem to be more upbeat on reports that the faster-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 seems to be causing less harm and fewer hospitalizations, which could limit its negative impact on the global economy.

Nickel Company News

Producers

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost their nickel production. Construction began in 2018 and is expected to be complete by 2022. You can read more here.

On November 29, Vale SA announced:

Vale informs on estimates update. Vale's 2023 EBITDA ranging from US$ 16.5 billion to US$ 24.0 billion, depending on the following assumptions: Average nickel price [LME] of US$ 17,500/t and (v) annual average FX BRL/USD of 5.00 in 2023.

Norilsk Nickel [LSX: MNOD] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On December 13, Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel Board of Directors approves 2022 budget. The total amount of investment planned for 2022 is around $4 billion, which is almost 1.5 times more than in the current year. The main reasons for the increase in capital investments are the active development of production growth projects, the expansion and modernisation of processing facilities and supporting infrastructure, as well as implementing environmental projects.

On December 15, Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel Harjavalta wins EUR 15 mln grant from Finland. Business Finland has granted EUR 15 mln in funding for Nornickel Harjavalta's expansion investment, which will support the growing demand of responsibly produced battery materials in Europe for electric vehicles with a low carbon footprint. With the investment, Nornickel Harjavalta's production capacity will be increased from 65,000 tons to over 100,000 tons nickel content in metal and chemical products.

On December 16, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel developed methodology and model for calculating carbon footprint."

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)

BHP's Nickel West (includes the Mt Keith nickel mine in Australia) has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 4.1Mt contained nickel with a Total Resource contained nickel of 6.3Mt, with an average grade of 0.58% Ni in sulphide ore. Nickel West produced 80 kt of nickel in FY 2020. BHP's new Kwinana Nickel Refinery is due for completion in the first half of FY2021, with first product due in the second half of FY2021, Stage 1 production is aimed to be 100ktpa nickel sulphate.

On December 15, BHP Group announced:

BHP supports Automotive Data of China launch 2021 annual report on energy-saving and new energy vehicle in China.

On December 21, BHP Group announced:

BHP announces it will not match Wyloo's proposal to acquire Noront... The Noront board of directors has determined that the proposal from Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd ("Wyloo") to acquire up to 100% of the shares of Noront for C$1.10 in cash per share is a "superior proposal" under the support agreement between Noront, BHP Lonsdale and BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd, and as a result BHP Lonsdale has a right to match Wyloo's proposal. BHP Lonsdale has determined it will not match Wyloo's proposal.

On December 23, BHP Group announced:

BHP and Noront terminate support agreement... In accordance with the terms of the Support Agreement, Noront has made a C$17.78 million termination payment to BHP WMR.

BHP's Nickel West operations

Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]

On November 30, Jinchuan Group International Resources announced:

Jinchuan International wins "ListCo Excellence Awards2021" and "Hong Kong Outstanding Listed Enterprises2021-Outstanding Mineral Enterprise". The two awards highlighted the wide recognition of Jinchuan International from the capital market and its potential investment value.

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On December 2, Glencore released their "2021 Investor Update." A key theme for Glencore is "prioritising capital for transition metals." Nickel projects are shown below in the 2nd chart in green.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)

No news for the month.

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)

On December 10, Anglo American announced:

Anglo American confirms 2021 guidance and value accretive 35% growth over next decade. Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: "Anglo American is a resilient and agile business that is set to deliver 35% growth over the next decade at an attractive 50% margin. We are also increasing our near term performance improvement target to $3.5 - $4.5 billion by 2023, as we accelerate the delivery of our P101 and technology programmes, while also bringing growth projects onstream. First and foremost is our Quellaveco project in Peru in mid-2022, where we have also increased early copper production plans to create additional value.

Eramet (OTCPK:ERMAY)

On December 20, Eramet announced:

Climate: Eramet launches two pilot projects to decarbonize its metallurgical production processes. With two innovative pilot projects for the production of manganese alloys and titanium slag, the Eramet group continues its actions to reduce its CO2 emissions in Norway. These two projects have received the support of Enova, the Norwegian government agency for the energy transition.

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S]

No significant news for the month.

IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY) (formerly Independence Group)

On December 16, IGO Limited announced: "IGO to acquire Western Areas Limited via Board recommended Scheme of Arrangement." Highlights include:

"IGO Limited [IGO] and Western Areas Limited [WSA] have entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed [SID] pursuant to which IGO will acquire 100% of WSA via a Board recommended scheme of arrangement.

Consideration of A$3.36 per WSA share, to be paid 100% in cash. Transaction implies a value of A$1,096 million for WSA on a fully diluted basis and will be funded from IGO's existing cash reserves and a new A$900 million senior-secured debt facility.

Transaction consideration reflects a premium of 3.7% to close and 35.5% to the undisturbed price of WSA on 18 August 2021 of A$2.48 (the day before the fact discussions had commenced were announced to ASX).

For IGO shareholders, the transaction delivers an enhanced nickel portfolio aligned to strategy, with the cash funding structure resulting in no dilution to IGO shareholders. The transaction represents a logical consolidation of the Western Australian nickel sector and is expected to be free cash flow accretive to IGO by FY24.

WSA shareholders will benefit from the certainty of a Board recommended, cash transaction at a significant premium to WSA's undisturbed share price as well as a significant premium to the consensus average broker valuation."

On December 22, IGO Limited announced: "IGO elects to proceed to next stage of Paterson Project farm-in." A copper-gold exploration project.

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.

On December 17, Panoramic Resources announced: "Savannah operations update - First shipment." Highlights include:

"First shipment scheduled to arrive at Wyndham Port on 20 December 2021 for loading, with an expected departure by 27 December for delivery to Jinchuan.

Current port stock is 8,950t of Ni-Cu-Co concentrate, with an additional 500t stockpiled at site.

Size of projected first shipment now increased to a range of 9,000t to 10,000t.

Provisional payment for the first shipment is expected early January 2022.

Processing of ore continues at site with second shipment expected mid-February 2022.

The first Savannah North stope has been successfully mined and paste fill preparation is underway.

Expected relaxation of border restrictions in early February 2022 will ease labour accessibility challenges.

Grade control drilling on the first mining levels at Savannah North continue to confirm strong and continuous mineralisation and provides increased confidence in existing stope designs.

Impressive results from the recent program being: KUD1790: 24.15m @ 1.90% Ni; 0.59% Cu; 0.14% Co. KUD1777: 21.80m @ 1.88% Ni; 0.66% Cu; 0.14% Co..."

Nickel Mines Ltd [ASX:NIC]

On December 8, Nickel Mines announced:

Definitive Agreement executed for the Oracle Nickel Project. The Directors of Nickel Mines Limited ('Nickel Mines' or 'the Company') are pleased to advise that the Company has executed a binding Definitive Agreement ('Agreement') with its partner Shanghai Decent Investment (Group) Co., Ltd ('Shanghai Decent') to acquire a 70% equity interest in the Oracle Nickel Project ('Oracle Nickel'), a development project comprising four rotary kiln electric furnace ('RKEF') lines that has commenced construction within the Indonesia Morowali industrial Park ('IMIP') in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.

"Highlights include:

The Oracle Nickel Project comprises:

"Four RKEF lines, with an annual nameplate production capacity of 36,000 tonnes of equivalent contained nickel in nickel pig iron ('NPI').

Ancillary facilities required for the operation of each of the RKEF lines."

On December 22, Nickel Mines announced:

CSPA executed for the Tablasufa Nickel Project. The Directors of Nickel Mines Limited ('Nickel Mines' or 'the Company') are pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Conditional Share Purchase Agreement ('CSPA') to acquire 100% of the Tablasufa Nickel Project ('Tablasufa'), with Bolt Metals Corp. ('Bolt'), a company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE'), which holds a 65% interest in PT Tablasufa Nickel Mining ('TNM') and PT Best Resources, which holds the remaining 35% interest.

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC]

On November 30, Nickel 28 announced: "Nickel 28 files Q3 2021 financial statements." Highlights include:

The Company's principal asset, an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt ("Ramu") integrated operation in Papua New Guinea, continued to have another strong quarter in terms of production, sales and cash flow. Highlights from Ramu during the quarter include:

"Repayment of the Company's operating debt from Ramu's H1 2021 operating results, the first of two debt tranches, which triggered a US$3.2 million cash distribution to the Company.

Average cash costs for the quarter, net of by-product credits, of US$1.55/lb. of contained nickel, while the corresponding nickel price increased to US$8.67/lb for the quarter. This was the highest quarterly margin in the Company's history as a result of continued strong commodity prices and high payability factors.

Project revenue in Q3 2021 of over US$180 million from quarterly sales of 8,085 tonnes of contained nickel and 766 tonnes of contained cobalt in mixed hydroxide product [MHP].

Quarterly production of 8,649 tonnes of contained nickel and 841 tonnes of contained cobalt in MHP, placing Ramu as the number one producer of MHP globally."

Nickel 28 Highlights:

"Earnings per share of US$0.07 and US$0.19 for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

Following repayment of the Company's operating debt, the non-recourse joint-venture debt as of September 30, 2021, consists of US$79.0 million of construction debt. This compares to total joint-venture debt on December 31, 2020, of US$107.1 million."

Other nickel producers

First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF), Franco/Nevada [TSX:FNV], MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY).

Nickel juniors

Mincor Resources [ASX:MCR] (OTCPK:MCRZF)

Owns the Cassini nickel sulphide mine, just south of Kambalda in Western Australia. First nickel concentrate is set to begin in Q2 2022.

On December 15, Mincor Resources announced: "First development ore intersected early at Northern operations. Historic milestone marks a key step towards nickel production with first ore encountered at Durkin North ~36m before the target, potentially representing a new ore surface." Highlights include:

"First nickel ore extracted from two development headings at the Northern Operations at Kambalda, to be stockpiled prior to processing at the Kambalda Nickel Concentrator next year.

Historic day for Mincor marks another key achievement in the Company's nickel restart plans.

High-grade development ore encountered in development heading approximately 36m before the target zone on the 485 level at Durkin North, potentially representing a new high-grade ore surface located outside the current mine plan.

Excellent nickel grades, with the development face estimated to average 3.8% Ni, which includes high-grade massive sulphides of up to 11.5% Ni.

Highlights the opportunity for additional nickel tonnes in these new, unmined areas at Kambalda.

First ore also intersected ahead of schedule in a second development heading in the target zone (510 level)."

On December 16, Mincor Resources announced: "Inaugural sustainability report FY2021."

Horizonte Minerals Plc [TSX:HZM] [AIM:HZM]

Horizonte is developing its 100% owned Araguaia Nickel Project (Araguaia) as Brazil's next major ferronickel mine.

On December 9, Horizonte announced: "Acquisition of ferronickel processing equipment."

On December 22, Horizonte announced:

Completion of fundraise. Horizonte is pleased to announce the completion of the Equity Fundraise announced on 23 November 2021 following admission to AIM and the TSX. In addition to the Equity Fundraise, which includes the UK Placing, Canadian Offering, Orion Strategic Investment and La Mancha Strategic Investment, the Company is also pleased to confirm closing of the Glencore Subscription and the Open Offer. The Company has issued a total of 2,102,209,850 Ordinary Shares raising gross proceeds of approximately £147.2 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for the construction of the Araguaia Project, as well as for general working capital purposes.

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)

On December 20, Poseidon Nickel announced: "High-grade intersections at Silver Swan including 15 metres at 17.92% nickel."

On December 21, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Black Swan restart project update." Highlights include:

Fill the Mill Strategy

"Growing mine inventory supports restart strategy based on feeding the 1.1Mtpa processing circuit from a combination of feed sources to maximise nickel units produced."

Further exploration success at Silver Swan - very high grade intersections

"Assay results received from recent resource drilling at Silver Swan indicate potential for increased Reserve (up from current Silver Swan JORC Reserve of 6,800t Ni): PTMD005: 12.9m @ 10.63% Ni.PTMD007: 6m @ 11.36% Ni. PTMD014: 11m @ 13.26% Ni. PTMD015: 3.5m @ 16.30% Ni. PTMD018: 15m @ 17.92% Ni..."

Preliminary Investment Decision.

Progress to date on the Fill the Mill strategy supports fast tracking a number of initiatives, including: Further exploration down plunge of the existing Silver Swan resource to grow the high-grade mining inventory. Commence studies on dewatering the Black Swan open pit in 2022. Commence environmental and mine approvals process. Employ personnel for key project management roles. Undertake studies on site-based accommodation and commence approvals process. Progress planning and approval for grid power allocation."

Marketing and Project Funding

"Indicative terms requested from prospective offtake parties indicate interest from market in preliminary Black Swan concentrate specification."

Amur Minerals Corp. [LSE:AMC] [GR:A7L] (OTCPK:AMMCF)

No significant news for the month.

Talon Metals [TSX:TLO] (OTCPK:TLOFF) Tamarack - (JV with Rio Tinto)

Tamarack is a high grade nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, USA, with considerable exploration upside. Talon Metals owns a 51% project share, with potential to further earn-in to a 60% share by 2026.

On November 30, Talon Metals announced: "US EV battery supply chain: drilling continues to deliver high-grade nickel and copper intercepts at the Tamarack Nickel Project." Highlights include:

"15.32 meters grading 6.06% Ni and 2.51% Cu (7.40% NiEq[1], 19.74% CuEq[2]) at 231.57 meters depth (drill hole 21TK0334).

9.93 meters grading 5.68% Ni and 2.12% Cu (6.86% NiEq, 18.29% CuEq) at 267.77 meters depth (drill hole 21TK0320).

13.25 meters grading 3.97% Ni and 1.48% Cu (4.82% NiEq, 12.85% CuEq) at 190.75 meters depth (drill hole 21TK0323)..."

On December 7, Talon Metals announced:

Talon Metals files final Base Shelf Prospectus... for an aggregate offering amount of up to C$90 million during the 25-month period that the Prospectus remains effective.

On December 16, Talon Metals announced:

US EV battery supply chain: Talon sets ambitious 2022 exploration goals for the Tamarack Nickel Project in Minnesota and provides corporate update... For 2022, we plan to be focussed on progressing the Tamarack Nickel Project towards completion of a pre-feasibility study, while continuing to find new nickel rich areas along the Tamarack Intrusive Complex, with the goal of showing that Tamarack has 'district' scale potential."

Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTCPK:GGIFF)

No news for the month.

OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)

Owns the West Musgrave nickel-copper project in Western Australia as well as several other mines.

On December 3, OZ Minerals announced: "Carrapateena Block Cave access declines now underway."

St George Mining Ltd [ASX:SGQ] [GR:SOG]

The Cathedrals, Strickland and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.

On December 1, St George Mining Ltd. announced: "Seismic results unlock stand-out targets at Mt Alexander Project." Highlights include:

"Seismic survey has identified a large target down-dip of the shallow high-grade nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation discovered at the Investigators Prospect.

The geophysical signature recorded in the seismic survey for the new large target is the same as recorded for the massive nickel-copper sulphides intersected at shallow depths.

New large target has a dip-extent of more than 450m, representing a priority target for the potential discovery of a large-scale Ni-Cu-PGE deposit..."

On December 9, St George Mining Ltd. announced: "Seismic delivers another standout target at Mt Alexander." Highlights include:

"Modelling and interpretation of the seismic survey data has identified a new, large target - named S2 - in an underexplored intrusive structure located to the north, and parallel to, the highly mineralised Cathedrals Belt.

S2 has a dip extent of more than 400m commencing from about 350m below surface.

The seismic properties of S2 are consistent with those of the new, large target (named S1) identified by the seismic survey over the Cathedrals Belt and announced in our ASX Release dated 1 December 2021 'Seismic Results Unlock Stand-Out Targets'

S2 is rated as a priority target for the potential discovery of a large-scale Ni-Cu-PGE deposit and will be drilled in the next diamond drilling program, scheduled to commence in late January."

On December 21, St George Mining Ltd. announced:

Early start for diamond drilling of new seismic targets at Mt Alexander. First target to be drilled will be seismic target S1, followed by seismic target S2. Both seismic targets have a geophysical signature in the seismic data that is consistent with that recorded for massive nickel-copper sulphides intercepted at shallow depths at the Investigators Prospect.

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR;8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)

No news for the month.

North American Nickel [TSXV:NAN]

No news for the month.

Canada Nickel Company [TSXV:CNC](OTCQB:CNIKF)

On December 2, Canada Nickel announced: "Canada Nickel continues to demonstrate significant improvements in metallurgical performance at Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project." Highlights include:

"Achieves 61% nickel recovery and produces 37% nickel concentrate from lower grade sample of 0.22% nickel and 0.08% sulphur.

Nickel recovery 19 percentage points or 45% higher than the PEA model."

On December 21, Canada Nickel announced:

Canada Nickel announces US$10 million loan facility and provides corporate update.

Investors can view a CEO video here, or my CEO interview here on Trend Investing.

Giga Metals [TSXV:GIGA][FSE: BRR2] (OTCQX:HNCKF)

No nickel related news for the month.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)

On December 3, Ardea Resources announced: "Nickel Sulphide Discovery Confirmed at Emu Lake." Highlights include:

"Diamond drill hole AELD0003 intersects massive nickel sulphide mineralisation on an intact basal contact in the West Channel.

The nickel sulphide is on the same komatiite basal flow contact intersected in adjoining diamond drill hole AELD0002 (4.8m of mineralisation, up to 4.78% nickel from 365.9m depth) (ASX release 10 June 2021).

With two intersections of massive nickel sulphide now established on the same basal komatiite horizon, Ardea confirms a discovery.

Identification of pentlandite (nickel sulphide) and chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) confirmed by handheld XRF.

Down Hole Electro-Magnetic (DHEM) contractor has commenced work aimed at extending the target zone for follow-up drilling."

Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM]

Centaurus Metals is an Australian-based minerals exploration company focused on the near-term development of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, in Northern Brazil.

On December 8, Centaurus Metals announced: "Jaguar Nickel Project development work accelerating. Nickel Sulphate DFS advancing on multiple fronts ahead of imminent Mineral Resource upgrade" Highlights include:

"New Mineral Resource Estimate [MRE] on target to be delivered this month that will underpin an update of the open-pit and underground optimisations and a suite of production profile trade-off studies scheduled to commence in January 2022.

Recent flotation testwork on a total of 21 Jaguar composites (representative of +95% of the known mineralisation at the Jaguar Project - see Table 1 for detail of composites) has confirmed the 95% nickel sulphide recovery established for the Nickel Sulphate Scoping Study delivered at the end of May 2021.

Batch pressure oxidation testwork has been completed to define autoclave operating conditions for the Pressure Oxidation circuit as part of the planned nickel sulphate process flowsheet at Jaguar...

Three tonnes of PQ diamond core have been dispatched from Brazil to Australia for detailed comminution, ore sorting and hydrometallurgy testwork, with the work scheduled for completion in Q1 2022...

Power supply route from the Tucumã sub-station defined and discussions with land-owners underway.

All 2021 road upgrade work under the Public Private Partnership with the São Felix do Xingu Municipality has been completed, delivering a significantly upgraded road for the benefit of the local community.

Updated Jaguar Mining Lease Application (Plano de Aproveitamento de Econômica or PAE) submitted to the National Mining Agency (ANM) on 4 November 2021."

On December 13, Centaurus Metals announced: "Jaguar Mineral Resource jumps 30% to 80.6Mt @ 0.91% Ni. 30% jump in resource inventory paves the way for a potential increase in the scoped nickel sulphate production rate; 11 diamond rigs set to be operating from February 2022 targeting further growth." Highlights include:

"Updated JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate [MRE] confirms Jaguar as the world's premier near-surface nickel sulphide development project, with the Jaguar Global MRE increasing by 30% to now contain an estimated (see Table 1): Global: 80.6Mt @ 0.91% Ni for 730,700t of contained nickel

Importantly, the Indicated component of the Global MRE has increased to: Indicated: 43.4Mt @ 0.92% Ni for 397,000t of contained nickel

The Jaguar deposit starts at surface with more than 500,000t of the contained nickel within 200m of surface, making Jaguar an exceptional shallow, high-grade nickel sulphide growth and development opportunity - unique in the global landscape.

Step-out and extensional drilling has expanded the Resource beyond the May 2021 Jaguar Scoping Study open pit and underground designs limits which delivered 262,000t of nickel-in-sulphate at 20,000ktpa for 13 years, highlighting the opportunity to increase the currently scoped production rate.

Mineralisation remains open both at depth and locally along strike, with significant potential to continue to increase the Mineral Resource and make new discoveries with further drilling.

Strong news flow to continue in the first half of 2022 with: Eight diamond rigs drilling double-shift and a further three new diamond rigs to arrive on site in February 2022. DHEM and FLEM surveys continuing to drive resource step-out, extensional and exploration drilling. Ongoing results from detailed metallurgical testwork and broader DFS activities. Progression of planned Offtake Agreements for the nickel sulphate product to be produced at Jaguar.

Key Environmental Licence Application and updated Mining Lease Application lodged and on schedule for approval in 2022."

Other juniors

Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI] (OTC:CSSQF), Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. [CSE:NICO] (OTCQB:NICLF), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], FPX Nickel [TSXV:FPX], Grid Metals Corp [TSXV:GRDM], Group Ten Metals Inc. [TSXV:PGE] (OTCQB:PGEZF), Horizonte Minerals Plc [TSXV:HZM] [LON:HZM] (OTCPK:HZMMF), Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV][TSXV:JRV] (OTCPK:JRVMF), New Age Metals [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Pancontinental Resources Corporation [TSXV:PUC], PolyMet Mining [TSX:POM], Renforth Resources [CSE:RFR] (OTCQB:RFHRF), Rox Resources [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Sunrise Energy Metals [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:SREMF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] [FRA:DJ5C] (OTCPK:NILIF), Talisman Mining Ltd. [ASX:TLM], Tartisan Nickel Corp. [CSE:TN] (OTCPK:TTSRF), Transition Metals (OTCPK:TNTMF) [TSXV:XTM], URU Metals Ltd. [LSE:URU] [GR:NVRA], Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM], Widgie Nickel [ASX:WIN] (spin out from Neometals [ASX:NMT], and Zeb Nickel Corp. [TSXV:ZBNI].

Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices were basically flat in December, LME inventory was significantly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

VW expects battery, raw material drive to cost up to $34 bln.

BNEF - Nickel could see a decline in prices by the second half of next year.

Nickel Outlook 2022: Balanced market ahead, prices to remain strong. LFP batteries to increase, but stainless steel remains the main driver of nickel demand.

Nornickel Harjavalta's production capacity will be increased from 65,000 tons to over 100,000 tons nickel content.

BHP announces it will not match Wyloo's proposal to acquire Noront.

Glencore - 2021 Investor Update. Prioritising capital for transition metals.

IGO Limited to acquire Western Areas Limited via Board recommended Scheme of Arrangement.

Savannah operations update first shipment of 9-10,000t of Ni-Cu-Co concentrate.

Nickel Mines signs Definitive Agreement with partner Shanghai Decent Investment to acquire 70% of the Oracle Nickel Project in Indonesia. Also agreement signed to acquire 100% of the Tablasufa Nickel Project in West Papua Province Indonesia.

Poseidon Nickel high-grade intersections at Silver Swan including 15 metres at 17.92% nickel.

Talon Metals drills 15.32 meters grading 6.06% Ni and 2.51% Cu at 231.57 meters depth.

St George Mining discovers two seismic targets S1 and S2 at Mt Alexander.

Ardea Resources nickel sulphide discovery confirmed at Emu Lake.

Centaurus Metals Jaguar Mineral Resource jumps 30% to 80.6Mt @ 0.91% Ni.

As usual all comments are welcome.