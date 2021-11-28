Welcome to the nickel miners news for December. The past month saw nickel prices remain above US$9/lb and plenty of good news from the nickel miners and juniors.
As of December 24, the nickel spot price was USD 9.07, basically flat from USD 9.15 last month. LME shows the price at USD 20,175/tonne. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] was again significantly lower than last month at 104,160 tonnes (115,446 tonnes last month).
Nickel spot prices - Long term chart - Current price = USD 9.07/lb
Source: Kitco.com
Battery nickel demand set to surge over ten fold this decade as the EV boom takes off (2020 chart)
Source: Bloomberg
2019 to 2030 'battery' demand increase forecast for EV metals - Nickel 'battery' demand forecast to increase by 14x (2020 chart)
Source: Courtesy BloombergNEF
Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Simon Moores's - forecasts (2020 chart)
Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Twitter
BloombergNEF EV metals demand forecast (2021 chart)
Source: BloombergNEF
UBS forecasts Year battery metals go into deficit (2021 chart)
Source: UBS courtesy Carlos Vincens LinkedIn
Nickel demand v supply forecast - Deficits widening from 2021/22 onwards
Source: Garibaldi Resources March 2021 presentation and courtesy of Wood Mackenzie
2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x
Source: International Energy Agency 2021 report
On June 30, 2021 Mining.com reported:
CHART: Study predicts over 400% increase in copper, lithium, nickel battery demand. BNEF predicts annual demand for lithium-ion batteries will pass 2.7 terawatt-hours per year by 2030 - a 35% increase from the analytics company's forecast made last year.
On December 1 Reuters reported: "VW expects battery, raw material drive to cost up to $34 bln."
On December 15 Investing News reported:
Nickel Outlook 2022: Balanced market ahead, prices to remain strong... The base metal's main demand driver will continue to be stainless steel for some time, but interest in nickel's use in electric vehicle (EV) batteries continues to pick up pace... "Indonesia has been talking about banning exports of nickel products containing less than 70 percent nickel, and the Philippines has recently relaunched a bill to possibly phase out ore exports in the same manner as Indonesia did to encourage domestic processing," he said. "Either of these could have a significant impact on nickel supply"... "But even at current elevated nickel prices we are not seeing any rush in lending to develop new nickel projects," he said, adding that funding will remain a significant challenge for junior miners entering 2022... "The resurgence of LFP is predominantly a China story for the present, but elsewhere, ternary batteries remain favored," Mitchell said. "In the near term in China, LFP will potentially reduce nickel demand, but longer term there is still a growth story." Wood Mackenzie expects LFP to continue to take about 25 percent of market share. But Dec pointed out that LFP cathodes are already accounting for more than two-thirds of the top 10 EV models... That said, it is important for investors to keep in mind that, despite the future demand expected from batteries, stainless steel remains the main driver of nickel demand, and will continue to be key for the market into 2022.
On December 18 Bloomberg reported:
Metals key for EVs will be pricier for longer after record year... Battery metals are in the throes of an unprecedented boom as the global push toward a greener future fires up demand for materials such as lithium, cobalt and nickel... "The new Covid-19 variant has thrown a cog in the wheel of the global recovery," said Kwasi Ampofo, head of metals and mining at BloombergNEF. "We expect the supply-chain constraints that impacted the movement of materials this year to remain well into 2022." Prices of lithium, graphite and cobalt are likely to stay elevated, potentially easing only in 2023, he added, though nickel could see a decline in prices by the second half of next year.
On December 23 Fastmarkets reported:
Base metals, broader markets more upbeat on signs that Omicron may be less harmful Covid-19 variant than Delta... Markets in general seem to be more upbeat on reports that the faster-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 seems to be causing less harm and fewer hospitalizations, which could limit its negative impact on the global economy.
Producers
Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)
Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost their nickel production. Construction began in 2018 and is expected to be complete by 2022. You can read more here.
On November 29, Vale SA announced:
Vale informs on estimates update. Vale's 2023 EBITDA ranging from US$ 16.5 billion to US$ 24.0 billion, depending on the following assumptions: Average nickel price [LME] of US$ 17,500/t and (v) annual average FX BRL/USD of 5.00 in 2023.
Norilsk Nickel [LSX: MNOD] (OTCPK:NILSY)
On December 13, Norilsk Nickel announced:
Nornickel Board of Directors approves 2022 budget. The total amount of investment planned for 2022 is around $4 billion, which is almost 1.5 times more than in the current year. The main reasons for the increase in capital investments are the active development of production growth projects, the expansion and modernisation of processing facilities and supporting infrastructure, as well as implementing environmental projects.
On December 15, Norilsk Nickel announced:
Nornickel Harjavalta wins EUR 15 mln grant from Finland. Business Finland has granted EUR 15 mln in funding for Nornickel Harjavalta's expansion investment, which will support the growing demand of responsibly produced battery materials in Europe for electric vehicles with a low carbon footprint. With the investment, Nornickel Harjavalta's production capacity will be increased from 65,000 tons to over 100,000 tons nickel content in metal and chemical products.
On December 16, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel developed methodology and model for calculating carbon footprint."
BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)
BHP's Nickel West (includes the Mt Keith nickel mine in Australia) has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 4.1Mt contained nickel with a Total Resource contained nickel of 6.3Mt, with an average grade of 0.58% Ni in sulphide ore. Nickel West produced 80 kt of nickel in FY 2020. BHP's new Kwinana Nickel Refinery is due for completion in the first half of FY2021, with first product due in the second half of FY2021, Stage 1 production is aimed to be 100ktpa nickel sulphate.
On December 15, BHP Group announced:
BHP supports Automotive Data of China launch 2021 annual report on energy-saving and new energy vehicle in China.
On December 21, BHP Group announced:
BHP announces it will not match Wyloo's proposal to acquire Noront... The Noront board of directors has determined that the proposal from Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd ("Wyloo") to acquire up to 100% of the shares of Noront for C$1.10 in cash per share is a "superior proposal" under the support agreement between Noront, BHP Lonsdale and BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd, and as a result BHP Lonsdale has a right to match Wyloo's proposal. BHP Lonsdale has determined it will not match Wyloo's proposal.
On December 23, BHP Group announced:
BHP and Noront terminate support agreement... In accordance with the terms of the Support Agreement, Noront has made a C$17.78 million termination payment to BHP WMR.
BHP's Nickel West operations
Source: BHP Group/ Nickel West
Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]
On November 30, Jinchuan Group International Resources announced:
Jinchuan International wins "ListCo Excellence Awards2021" and "Hong Kong Outstanding Listed Enterprises2021-Outstanding Mineral Enterprise". The two awards highlighted the wide recognition of Jinchuan International from the capital market and its potential investment value.
Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)
On December 2, Glencore released their "2021 Investor Update." A key theme for Glencore is "prioritising capital for transition metals." Nickel projects are shown below in the 2nd chart in green.
Source: Glencore
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)
No news for the month.
Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)
On December 10, Anglo American announced:
Anglo American confirms 2021 guidance and value accretive 35% growth over next decade. Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: "Anglo American is a resilient and agile business that is set to deliver 35% growth over the next decade at an attractive 50% margin. We are also increasing our near term performance improvement target to $3.5 - $4.5 billion by 2023, as we accelerate the delivery of our P101 and technology programmes, while also bringing growth projects onstream. First and foremost is our Quellaveco project in Peru in mid-2022, where we have also increased early copper production plans to create additional value.
Eramet (OTCPK:ERMAY)
On December 20, Eramet announced:
Climate: Eramet launches two pilot projects to decarbonize its metallurgical production processes. With two innovative pilot projects for the production of manganese alloys and titanium slag, the Eramet group continues its actions to reduce its CO2 emissions in Norway. These two projects have received the support of Enova, the Norwegian government agency for the energy transition.
Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S]
No significant news for the month.
IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY) (formerly Independence Group)
On December 16, IGO Limited announced: "IGO to acquire Western Areas Limited via Board recommended Scheme of Arrangement." Highlights include:
On December 22, IGO Limited announced: "IGO elects to proceed to next stage of Paterson Project farm-in." A copper-gold exploration project.
Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)
Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.
On December 17, Panoramic Resources announced: "Savannah operations update - First shipment." Highlights include:
Nickel Mines Ltd [ASX:NIC]
On December 8, Nickel Mines announced:
Definitive Agreement executed for the Oracle Nickel Project. The Directors of Nickel Mines Limited ('Nickel Mines' or 'the Company') are pleased to advise that the Company has executed a binding Definitive Agreement ('Agreement') with its partner Shanghai Decent Investment (Group) Co., Ltd ('Shanghai Decent') to acquire a 70% equity interest in the Oracle Nickel Project ('Oracle Nickel'), a development project comprising four rotary kiln electric furnace ('RKEF') lines that has commenced construction within the Indonesia Morowali industrial Park ('IMIP') in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.
"Highlights include:
The Oracle Nickel Project comprises:
On December 22, Nickel Mines announced:
CSPA executed for the Tablasufa Nickel Project. The Directors of Nickel Mines Limited ('Nickel Mines' or 'the Company') are pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Conditional Share Purchase Agreement ('CSPA') to acquire 100% of the Tablasufa Nickel Project ('Tablasufa'), with Bolt Metals Corp. ('Bolt'), a company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE'), which holds a 65% interest in PT Tablasufa Nickel Mining ('TNM') and PT Best Resources, which holds the remaining 35% interest.
Nickel 28 Capital Corp. [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC]
On November 30, Nickel 28 announced: "Nickel 28 files Q3 2021 financial statements." Highlights include:
The Company's principal asset, an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt ("Ramu") integrated operation in Papua New Guinea, continued to have another strong quarter in terms of production, sales and cash flow. Highlights from Ramu during the quarter include:
Nickel 28 Highlights:
Other nickel producers
First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF), Franco/Nevada [TSX:FNV], MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY).
Mincor Resources [ASX:MCR] (OTCPK:MCRZF)
Owns the Cassini nickel sulphide mine, just south of Kambalda in Western Australia. First nickel concentrate is set to begin in Q2 2022.
On December 15, Mincor Resources announced: "First development ore intersected early at Northern operations. Historic milestone marks a key step towards nickel production with first ore encountered at Durkin North ~36m before the target, potentially representing a new ore surface." Highlights include:
On December 16, Mincor Resources announced: "Inaugural sustainability report FY2021."
Horizonte Minerals Plc [TSX:HZM] [AIM:HZM]
Horizonte is developing its 100% owned Araguaia Nickel Project (Araguaia) as Brazil's next major ferronickel mine.
On December 9, Horizonte announced: "Acquisition of ferronickel processing equipment."
On December 22, Horizonte announced:
Completion of fundraise. Horizonte is pleased to announce the completion of the Equity Fundraise announced on 23 November 2021 following admission to AIM and the TSX. In addition to the Equity Fundraise, which includes the UK Placing, Canadian Offering, Orion Strategic Investment and La Mancha Strategic Investment, the Company is also pleased to confirm closing of the Glencore Subscription and the Open Offer. The Company has issued a total of 2,102,209,850 Ordinary Shares raising gross proceeds of approximately £147.2 million.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds for the construction of the Araguaia Project, as well as for general working capital purposes.
Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)
On December 20, Poseidon Nickel announced: "High-grade intersections at Silver Swan including 15 metres at 17.92% nickel."
On December 21, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Black Swan restart project update." Highlights include:
Fill the Mill Strategy
Further exploration success at Silver Swan - very high grade intersections
Preliminary Investment Decision.
Marketing and Project Funding
Amur Minerals Corp. [LSE:AMC] [GR:A7L] (OTCPK:AMMCF)
No significant news for the month.
Talon Metals [TSX:TLO] (OTCPK:TLOFF) Tamarack - (JV with Rio Tinto)
Tamarack is a high grade nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, USA, with considerable exploration upside. Talon Metals owns a 51% project share, with potential to further earn-in to a 60% share by 2026.
On November 30, Talon Metals announced: "US EV battery supply chain: drilling continues to deliver high-grade nickel and copper intercepts at the Tamarack Nickel Project." Highlights include:
On December 7, Talon Metals announced:
Talon Metals files final Base Shelf Prospectus... for an aggregate offering amount of up to C$90 million during the 25-month period that the Prospectus remains effective.
On December 16, Talon Metals announced:
US EV battery supply chain: Talon sets ambitious 2022 exploration goals for the Tamarack Nickel Project in Minnesota and provides corporate update... For 2022, we plan to be focussed on progressing the Tamarack Nickel Project towards completion of a pre-feasibility study, while continuing to find new nickel rich areas along the Tamarack Intrusive Complex, with the goal of showing that Tamarack has 'district' scale potential."
Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTCPK:GGIFF)
No news for the month.
OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)
Owns the West Musgrave nickel-copper project in Western Australia as well as several other mines.
On December 3, OZ Minerals announced: "Carrapateena Block Cave access declines now underway."
St George Mining Ltd [ASX:SGQ] [GR:SOG]
The Cathedrals, Strickland and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.
On December 1, St George Mining Ltd. announced: "Seismic results unlock stand-out targets at Mt Alexander Project." Highlights include:
On December 9, St George Mining Ltd. announced: "Seismic delivers another standout target at Mt Alexander." Highlights include:
On December 21, St George Mining Ltd. announced:
Early start for diamond drilling of new seismic targets at Mt Alexander. First target to be drilled will be seismic target S1, followed by seismic target S2. Both seismic targets have a geophysical signature in the seismic data that is consistent with that recorded for massive nickel-copper sulphides intercepted at shallow depths at the Investigators Prospect.
Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR;8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)
No news for the month.
North American Nickel [TSXV:NAN]
No news for the month.
Canada Nickel Company [TSXV:CNC](OTCQB:CNIKF)
On December 2, Canada Nickel announced: "Canada Nickel continues to demonstrate significant improvements in metallurgical performance at Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project." Highlights include:
On December 21, Canada Nickel announced:
Canada Nickel announces US$10 million loan facility and provides corporate update.
Investors can view a CEO video here, or my CEO interview here on Trend Investing.
Giga Metals [TSXV:GIGA][FSE: BRR2] (OTCQX:HNCKF)
No nickel related news for the month.
Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)
On December 3, Ardea Resources announced: "Nickel Sulphide Discovery Confirmed at Emu Lake." Highlights include:
Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM]
Centaurus Metals is an Australian-based minerals exploration company focused on the near-term development of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, in Northern Brazil.
On December 8, Centaurus Metals announced: "Jaguar Nickel Project development work accelerating. Nickel Sulphate DFS advancing on multiple fronts ahead of imminent Mineral Resource upgrade" Highlights include:
On December 13, Centaurus Metals announced: "Jaguar Mineral Resource jumps 30% to 80.6Mt @ 0.91% Ni. 30% jump in resource inventory paves the way for a potential increase in the scoped nickel sulphate production rate; 11 diamond rigs set to be operating from February 2022 targeting further growth." Highlights include:
Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI] (OTC:CSSQF), Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. [CSE:NICO] (OTCQB:NICLF), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], FPX Nickel [TSXV:FPX], Grid Metals Corp [TSXV:GRDM], Group Ten Metals Inc. [TSXV:PGE] (OTCQB:PGEZF), Horizonte Minerals Plc [TSXV:HZM] [LON:HZM] (OTCPK:HZMMF), Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV][TSXV:JRV] (OTCPK:JRVMF), New Age Metals [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Pancontinental Resources Corporation [TSXV:PUC], PolyMet Mining [TSX:POM], Renforth Resources [CSE:RFR] (OTCQB:RFHRF), Rox Resources [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Sunrise Energy Metals [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:SREMF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] [FRA:DJ5C] (OTCPK:NILIF), Talisman Mining Ltd. [ASX:TLM], Tartisan Nickel Corp. [CSE:TN] (OTCPK:TTSRF), Transition Metals (OTCPK:TNTMF) [TSXV:XTM], URU Metals Ltd. [LSE:URU] [GR:NVRA], Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM], Widgie Nickel [ASX:WIN] (spin out from Neometals [ASX:NMT], and Zeb Nickel Corp. [TSXV:ZBNI].
Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.
Nickel spot prices were basically flat in December, LME inventory was significantly lower.
Highlights for the month were:
As usual all comments are welcome.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BHP GROUP [ASX:BHP], VALE SA (VALE), NORILSK NICKEL [LSE:MNOD], ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], AMUR MINERALS [LN:AMC], JERVOIS GLOBAL [TSXV:JRV], NEOMETALS [ASX:NMT], WIDGIE NICKEL [ASX:WIN] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.
