Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) has been one of the top performing stocks in the roaring tech sector, even after the recent bout of volatility. Growth investors may be eyeing the stock due to the recent 40% pullback from all time highs. Yet does a lower stock price imply undervaluation? NET has been producing strong growth, and guidance for the next quarter reflects minimal sequential deceleration. Yet in spite of what appears to be one of the higher quality stories in the market today, the stock price valuation remains overheated and is pricing in zero returns over the next 4 years.

NET has fallen nearly 40% from all time highs in only a matter of months, ending a spectacular bull run.

Yet the stock is still trading 5% higher than when I warned on valuation 3 months ago, and 100% higher than when I first started covering the company in March (with an opinion that it was richly valued). Needless to say, in spite of the huge decline from highs, the stock is still looking overheated.

What is Cloudflare?

NET is a content delivery network (‘CDN’), a service which is critical to powering rapid internet speeds. The idea is that customers use NET in order to deliver content over the web (like images, videos, data source files) at a fast speed, as well as with security and data management services.

How does NET make this possible? NET owns 10,000 networks across over 100 countries, enabling it to provide data to its customers’ users very quickly.

If that wasn’t clear, NET makes it possible for a company to provide fast services to customers regardless of their location on the globe. This means that as the internet grows, so does NET.

Cloudflare Stock Earnings

In the latest quarter, NET delivered another strong 51% revenue growth rate, roughly in line with its historical growth rate.

This was largely driven by both solid growth in customers as well as a respectable 124% dollar-based net retention rate.

Moving forward, I expect the dollar-based net retention rate to regress to the ~113% range that the company generated in 2018 and 2019. NET also realized material improvements to profitability, narrowly achieving positive profits, albeit on a non-GAAP basis.

For the fourth quarter, NET guided for total revenue of $184.0 to $185.0 million, representing growth of 47% year over year. It is reasonable to expect NET to beat that guidance considering its long track record of surprising to the upside.

Is NET Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

NET has almost everything going for it. It’s got the story - who doesn’t want to invest in the growth of the internet? It’s got the growth: because of NET’s best in class infrastructure, it has sustained strong growth rates that dwarf peers like Fastly (FSLY). Yet the main issue I have is with regards to valuation. NET is trading at a blistering 68x 2021e sales, with growth projected to decline moving forward.

Some may question whether growth will really decelerate so rapidly to the 37% consensus estimate for 2022 considering the guidance for minimal sequential deceleration next quarter. However, as noted previously, NET is experiencing above average dollar based net retention rates that may not be sustainable. NET has guided for long term 20% non-GAAP operating margins.

It is worth noting that NET achieved slight non-GAAP profitability in the latest quarter, and is guiding for a slight loss on a non-GAAP basis in the next quarter (the main non-GAAP adjustment is exclusion of stock-based compensation). I note that 20% non-GAAP operating margins appears to be a very conservative forecast, considering that non-GAAP profits exclude stock based compensation, which is considerable at NET, not unexpected for fast-growing tech companies. To prove a point on valuation, I assume long term GAAP net margins of 40%.

NET also has $1.8 billion in cash on its balance sheet versus $1.1 billion in convertible notes, which are mostly made up of the 0% notes due 2026 and secondarily of the 0.75% notes due 2025. The 2026 notes have a conversion price of $250 per share (after accounting for capped call transactions) and would equate to 6.8 million shares when converted. The 2025 notes have a conversion price of $57.58 per share (also after accounting for capped call transactions) and would equate to roughly 4.7 million shares if converted (NET has already dealt with $400 million of this issue). In total, these convertible notes represent approximately 3% of potential dilution. I expect the company to experience 2-3% annual dilution, but again for the purposes of proving a point, I ignore the effects of annual dilution.

Let’s now finally discuss valuation. If I assume that NET can sustain 30% growth through 2025 (beyond consensus estimates shown above), then NET is trading at 22x 2025e sales. Based on my margin assumptions, NET is currently trading at 1.8x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’) based on 2025 estimates. I note that this ratio is probably more like 2x when factoring in the effect of annual dilution. That kind of valuation does not make sense because I view fair value to be around 1.5x to 2.0x PEG based on current numbers. The fact that NET trades at nearly 2.0x PEG based on 2025 numbers means that the stock might produce 0% returns over the next 4 years. NET is no doubt one of the stronger story stocks in the market today, but these valuations do not make sense even when I am using assumptions that are far above and beyond those provided by the company’s own management team. Even after the near 40% pullback from highs, I continue to warn on the stock based on valuation.