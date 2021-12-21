imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) stock price "went through the roof" upon the official company announcement that the new more profitable contract with Egypt was finally approved.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website December 21, 2021.

This announcement makes for a really good Christmas present for investors. But for those who have been following management announcements ever since the new contract was negotiated, it was clear that management had assumed the contract would be approved. Therefore, the activity levels have long pointed towards a growth year in 2022 and beyond.

No contract is as important as the working relationship between two parties and the actions taken by those parties. Mr. Market may not like uncertainty. But it was clear that management was acting as though the contract approval process would be routine (even if it was long).

As was shown in the stock price action above leading up to the announcement on Dec. 21, there was rampant speculation that the contract either was approved or would be approved. This led management to announce that there had been no formal word back on December 1. Nonetheless, it is clear that speculators were having a "field day" with rumors that sharply increased the volatility of the price.

Source: TransGlobe Energy December 2020, Corporate Presentation.

The reason for the market excitement is the immediate "pay-raise" that the company receives as shown above. The company receives an extra $2 per barrel of oil produced in Egypt. As long as Egypt production averages more than 10K BOD, then that extra $2 per barrel means the company immediately earns another (more than) $20,000 per day. In the average quarter that would be another roughly $2 million because all expenses have already been paid under the current contract.

Some of the other terms of the contract that merge concessions and extend the concession life, make a whole lot of the long-term investments feasible. That means that the current benefits will likely expand considerably as production increases. The chart above also shows a considerably better margin at lower prices. Therefore, the company is encouraged to produce when oil prices are relatively weak

Source: TransGlobe Energy November 2021, Corporate Presentation.

Shown above are some of the key details. TransGlobe is a secondary recovery specialist in an area of heavy oil. Heavy oil tends to be a discounted product when compared to the more desirable light oil. Complicating the matter more is that secondary recovery tends to be more expensive and payback periods are often longer. Therefore, the company needed some concessions so that the profit opportunity was similar to the other companies in Egypt that engage in primary recovery. Otherwise, it was just not worth the extra effort to recover this oil.

Egypt needs the currency generated by exporting oil. Therefore, the country benefits from any oil produced profitably. Even though it was more expensive to produce this oil, the country and the company were able to meet their respective goals in adding to oil available to earn foreign currency from export.

Egypt is one of the more stable countries of the Middle East. The country also usually stays out of the squabbles that seem to forever tie up the region. (Yes there are some notable exceptions to that as well). The country also has a favorable and supportive environment for the oil and gas industry. All of this combined, makes the country a very reasonable place to do business.

Source: TransGlobe Energy November 2021, Corporate Presentation.

Management already began taking advantage of the contract by beginning to drill new wells. The currently strong commodity price environment probably limited the risk of the capital budget above. Much of what was budgeted would have been profitable under the old and new contracts. But it was also a show of faith by the company to begin activity before the contract was approved.

For investors, much of the capital budget really has no effect on the production this year. Cash flow would improve based upon better margins from stronger commodity prices even if there was no new contract to be approved.

Now there are some secondary recovery techniques like polymer flooding that are possible with the longer concession lease time-period. Management has also discussed trying some horizontal drilling with "modern completion techniques" as part of the secondary recovery efforts. It should therefore be very interesting to see just how the new contract affects growth prospects going forward.

These fields do not have enough cheap oil to really attract the larger companies doing business in Egypt. Therefore, this company faces less competition by specializing in secondary recovery. Yet there is more than enough oil left to keep a small company like this one busy for some time.

Very likely a company like this can grow by avoiding the competition with the larger producers. At some point management will likely add more leases that are more profitable. Egypt has a lot of places with relatively small deposits (or even medium deposits) that are ideal for a small growing company like this one. All that was necessary was the right contract to allow for adequate profits.

Source: TransGlobe Energy November 2021, Corporate Presentation.

The company did drill a well after quarter end on the acreage shown above. Most likely the fourth quarter report will have some of the results of the wells drilled so far. The one shown in the area above is likely to be especially significant as the first well drilled turned out to have a large flow rate.

The beginning of the new contract will first show the cost of the upfront payments. Therefore, cash flow and maybe profits will not look all that great depending of course upon how management decides to account for that initial payment. But the wells drilled, and the new margins would point to far more profitable quarters in the future.

Cash flow of $47 million (reported for the third quarter) will clearly be far higher in the next fiscal year under the new contract. That makes the current market value rather low when considering the potential cash flow under the new contract.

Mr. Market may wait to see the capital budget for the new year and some clarification as to a long-term growth rate under the new contract. Individual investors, though, do not need to wait. This is the better deal that management has long lobbied for. The Egyptian government knew ahead of time that there not nearly as many companies interested in these older fields as there are companies interested in other parts of Egypt. Investors can assume from the resumption of drilling that this is a "win-win" situation for both the Egyptian government and the company.

The balance sheet has long maintained a negative net debt position. That really has not changed. Probably the most significant item was that Egypt decided to pay for oil in advance of production. If that practice continues, then this company will have sharply reduced working capital needs. That would aid growth prospects tremendously.

Oil sales in Egypt are done periodically and not as produced in North America. This little company has a management that navigated the Egyptian revolution along with the slow payments that resulted. Now things are very much back to normal, and management is ready to cash in. Investors can come along with management to share in a very bright future.