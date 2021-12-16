Chinnapong/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss some strategies readers may want to consider if we experience some prolonged volatility and/or a market drop. This is top of mind for me, as we have seen an uptick in down days, corresponding with some deeper drops. Yet, markets are still within striking distance of their highs, despite numerous negative headlines in recent weeks. These include an emerging Covid-variant sweeping the planet, a setback to more federal spending, an expiration of child tax credits, rising inflation, and a general drop in consumer and business confidence.

With all these headwinds, it is not much of a stretch of imagination to expect some sort of broad correction. So, if that happens, how can we take advantage of it? It is through this lens that I embark on this review, to hopefully give readers some confidence to approach the new sell-off with confidence, rather than fear, panic, or dread.

Make Sure You Have Cash On-Hand, Or Holdings You Can Sell

To begin, I want to start with preparation. In order to take advantage of market swings, an investor needs to have either cash, a margin account, or liquid assets they can tap in to in order to make moves during the drop. Without this liquidity, any dip buying strategy is useful. So, with markets near their highs, now is the time to start planning for a drop, and building on the cash to do so. If one has a margin account, they would not necessarily need actual cash, but using margin exposes investors to unique risks, and that is not something I would personally advocate as a retail strategy.

If you have already been cash or plan to, know that you are in good company. According to a recent fund manager survey, it appears professional investors have already begun this strategy. They have boosted their cash position significantly on a month-over-month basis. This has occurred at the expense of the majority of common sector themes:

Source: Bloomberg

If raising cash simply isn't your thing, then another option you have is to know ahead of time what assets you want to sell. It may seem counter-intuitive to sell something in order to buy a correction, but it can be advantageous to do so. This is especially true late in the year, such as right now. With December 31st the last day to loss harvest for the 2022 tax filing season, selling off some losers can reduce your tax burden in the new year. Of course, you would need to wait 30 days to buy that security, or a like security, back in order to capture that tax advantage. The solution here would be to sell off a loser, collect the tax loss, and move into a different idea that is more promising during the market sell-off. If allows investors to make the loss selling productive, and still participate in the eventual rebound when it occurs.

Don't Rush In Too Fast, Or Too Heavy

While I absolutely advocate "buying the dip", we should remember that timing is important. It will of course be difficult to get in at the bottom, whether it is any stock, fund, or sector. However, buying in too soon limits the value of any correction. With this in mind, I would view single down days cautiously over the next few quarters. What I would look for is consecutive drops. This could occur consecutively on a two or three day period, or buying on the end of a see-saw week that has more down days than up.

This seems like common sense to be fair. However, I see it as very relevant in our current climate. The reason being that multi-day drops that exceed a 1% loss are becoming more common. Just over the past few months we have seen a couple of instances where the S&P 500 has followed up a 1% (or greater) loss with another one the following day:

Source: Yahoo Finance

My point here is not to rush in just because the markets drop on any particular day. We don't want to get too over-exposed to equities at the beginning of a correction, but rather than middle or the end of it. At least as late as possible. A way to do this is to wait for consecutive days or weeks of drops, and to be patient waiting for that to occur. With the number of back-to-back drops rising over the past few quarters, I would have to expect this trend to accelerate if a broader downturn actually occurs. Therefore, investors can prepare for this eventuality during a correction and nab those better prices.

Be Patient, A Rebound Can Take Time

While being patient on when to buy (waiting for more than a one-day drop) is critical, being patient on the other end is also critical. What I mean is, investors who are willing to dip their toes in during market sell-offs need to recognize it can take time to turn a profit, or even get back to even. This is because no matter how hard we try, getting in at the bottom is often extremely difficult. It is also important to note that the turnaround can take some time to materialize.

Even if one gets in at an attractive price, they will want to hold on for a while to truly amplify their portfolio's return. The problem is that broader corrections can take a while. This means investors who are buying on the way down will have to accept these losses for a while, in some instances this means months on end. For example, the chart below shows a listing of corrections this past decade, where drops have taken anywhere from a few weeks to over five months to find a bottom:

Source: Forbes

The thought here is to make sure we are going into the fray with an open mind and a willingness to sustain losses for a while. As the recent downturns show, if investors had bought in after a 10% drop, they would have had to wait quite a while to get back to even. An investor would have lost a substantial amount, and would have need the patience and persistent for that trade to really pan out. Therefore, I would emphasize that buying on dips and momentum trading are not for the risk averse. If one cannot handle major market swings, they should stick to buy-and-hold investing. If we amplify our exposure during market corrections, losses are correspondingly amplified, and it takes a stronger stomach to pursue this strategy.

Make Use Of Leverage, If Appropriate

So, now we know to be patient when waiting for a buying opportunity. We also know that we have to expect a turnaround can take some time, and further losses are likely to occur after we buy in. But now the question is - what do we buy?

This is clearly a subjective answer. It is very individualistic, and depends on an investor's goals, risk tolerance, and current portfolio allocation. The obvious answer is to buy something you had on your wish list. Maybe it's a stock that seemed too expensive and now it's on sale. Or maybe it's a holding you always wanted more of. Put simply, broad sell-offs offer a range of opportunities, because usually quality ideas/stocks/sectors get caught up with the bad.

Of course, that is generic advice. For the purpose of this I want to discuss on advantageous way to play that I use when stocks are seeing above-average selling. Specifically, this is when I get more aggressive, using leveraged index funds to amplify my returns on hopes of a positive turnaround. I like this strategy because it isn't dependent on any individual company's fortunes. Similarly, sectors will lag during recoveries depending on the reasons for the drop and their own outlook. Through buying the Dow Jones or the S&P 500, I remove those uncertainties and just bank on a broad market rise.

The two funds I use for this purpose are the ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) and the ProShares Ultra Dow 30 ETF (DDM). I like both of these funds for a few reasons. One is what I stated above, it captures a broad large-cap index which I like for volatile times. The second is that these are double-return funds, which means they provide twice the return of the index on a daily basis. I prefer these to some other, more leveraged (and therefore more risky) alternatives, such as ones that are three times the index, etc.

Now, it is important to remember these should be used for shorter-term trading activities, in my opinion. Yes, over the long-term a fund like SSO can be a alpha-generator. But it is also fraught with risk. Because of the amplified returns, investors see their losses magnified when the market turns around. That is why, despite the fact that a fund like SSO could significantly out-perform over longer stretches of time, I won't hold it for more than a few months at a time. I see the point of these funds to capture out-sized returns on recoveries, and then waiting for another drop to get back in.

To better understand why, let us look at the graphic below. It shows how SSO has significantly beaten the S&P 500 over a 5-year period. Yet, on a shorter-term basis, we see that out-performance can be erased quickly. For instance, the two red circles indicate times where SSO has lost all its extra gain over the S&P 500, and actually posted a larger drop than that market index:

Source: Google Finance

The conclusion I would draw here is that these are volatile plays, and investors are going to see gains wiped away quickly when the market turns. It also indicates that when using these products during market sell-offs, losses are likely to occur. These losses are going to be more painful temporarily because of the leverage. So, again, this is not a strategy for everyone. But I personally like to build a position in either DDM or SSO when the market starts to drop in the 5-10% range. Once that happens, the market typically rewards this play. We can often see losses exceed this range, so then I have to accept the painful losses and wait longer for a turnaround. But, once that turnaround happens, I will capture the extra gain and then move back to a more normalized strategy.

Bottom-Line

To wrap up, remember that buying during down markets does take some courage, but over time this is actually a strategy that pretty much always works. The market has recovered from every bear move in history, so those with patience can use history as a guide to remain resolute. Further, the outlook for equities in 2022 remains positive. Of course, plenty of headwinds exist, hence why I expect a broader sell-off at some point soon. Yet, corporate earnings are still expected to be strong overall. Importantly, the outlook is that earnings will rise modestly to start the year, but then accelerate in the second half of 2022:

Source: Lord Abbett

We can use this to support a bullish position, and to support buying on dips. Ultimately, earnings drive share prices and market returns over the long haul. If the expectations materialize, it stands to reason the S&P 500 will end the year higher than it starts. This means buying the drops along the way should be a winning play, as is the case in most years. But to fully take advantage of it, consider some of the strategies discussed above. Hopefully, that will allow readers to profit more off market drops than they have in the past.