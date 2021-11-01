imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) has long had some of the most profitable wells in the business. The benefit to that is that the cash flow from these wells will enable more drilling combined with debt repayment while the fast payback period should allow for a quick cash flow build. That makes the debt burden far less of an issue than it otherwise might be.

The other big deal is that this company managed to fully convert to an operating entity from a lease acquisition and well testing entity before the full effects of fiscal year 2020 hit the financial results. Therefore, the recovery is going to be far smoother here than it was with companies that were far less further along. Nonetheless, there will be a focus on the balance sheet and production growth to increase the safety margin for future industry downturns that will inevitably occur.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Yangarra Resources November 2021, Corporate Presentation.

The wells are absurdly profitable under current industry conditions. That fast payback shown above sharply reduces the typical well profitability risk. In theory, this company can drill 3 wells in one fiscal year (under current industry conditions) using the same capital dollars because of that fast payback. That kind of payback will lead to a very fast cash flow build which will quickly improve key financial debt ratios.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Yangarra Resources Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Press Release

Management has stated there is an "all-in cost" of less than C$16 per barrel. This is one of the reasons that the company reported income in the previous fiscal year when much of the industry reported losses.

The costs shown above, including the depreciation costs, are far more typical of dry gas producers than they are for a company like this one that produces significant amounts of natural gas liquids and oil. The result is that the company was profitable at very low prices in fiscal year 2020.

Management used the past fiscal year to optimize operations. So well costs fell even more. That ensures that the company cost leadership is likely to continue for some time to come.

Some costs, like finance expenses, are unusually high. But those costs can easily become less significant as production rises. For some obvious reasons, management has chosen to go with a one rig program rather than a debt repayment program. So, there will be production growth that should assure a larger cash flow cushion during the next inevitable industry downturn.

Debt will be repaid at the same time because cash flow is generous enough to allow for production growth and debt repayment. It is just that management sees an opportunity to profitably grow in a way that should grow the safety of the company finances. That may not be as popular as the current balance sheet repair mode throughout the industry. But right now, it appears that the outcome favors the strategy that management picked.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Yangarra Resources Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Press Release

One of the huge differences here is that this company really did not hedge much. Therefore, the company does get the benefit of the latest pricing. That makes a material cash flow difference in the near future when this company is compared to much of the industry.

Management originally figured those costs were so low that there was no need to hedge. The bankers apparently agreed. The price drop in 2020 was so extreme that they may have nearly regretted that decision. However, it is clear now that there are benefits to the strategy employed. Nonetheless, this company should attract more attention because the hedging here is relatively muted (to non-existent) for a company like this one.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Yangarra Resources Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Press Release

The net result is that the cash flow for the latest annualized quarter now is more than $1 per share. That is a giant chunk of the share price. Even taking into account the amount of debt outstanding, this stock is trading at a very low value of enterprise value-to-cash flow even though it has the ability to grow cash flow very quickly while "living within its means".

Mr. Market may be waiting for some proof about the growth. But this management simply needs to keep doing what it has in the past to show above-average growth rates. There is no need to do anything spectacular.

Here the location of the company acreage will be a long-term competitive low-cost advantage moat that few in the industry can match. The company has years of great drilling acreage. There are potentially more intervals to explore should the company ever come close to running out of prime drilling locations.

The debt may appear to be on the high side. But the profitability of the wells more than outweighs that consideration. The fast paybacks of the wells should enable a quick cash flow build to bring key debt ratios in line with the industry. The only risk would be a pricing downturn that would cause those ratios to expand again. But that does not appear to be a likely future event right now.

Management has built and sold companies in the past as have several board members. Therefore, it is very likely that this company will be sold or merged with another in the future for the right price. Management is definitely in no hurry to sell the company and it is probably too early in the recovery to even think about selling any company. However, this is a company to watch because if management were to decide to sell the company, it could be an indicator that an industry cycle top is approaching.

In the meantime, this company appears to be about to embark on a period of rapid growth that is not anticipated by the current price of the stock. A company with these kinds of growth prospects should probably trade around 6 to 10 times cash flow. The stock price is nothing close to that valuation. Therefore, there is likely to be an upward adjustment to the current stock price valuation that would please investors over a 5-year period.

Note that this is a low visibility industry. So, stocks in this industry need to be watched for unexpectedly rapid changes in industry conditions. But right now, this small company appears to have a lot of upward appreciation potential while the downside is protected by a lot of cash flow.