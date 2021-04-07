Elena Perova/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

BlackRock (BLK) launched its innovation Trust known as BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ). Its fund's objective also focuses on innovative companies that will change the marketplace. Its investment objective is as follows:

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust's (BIGZ) (the 'Trust') investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that the Trust's adviser believes have above-average earnings growth potential. In selecting investments for the Trust, the Trust's adviser focuses on mid- and small-capitalization growth companies that are "innovative." These are companies that have introduced, or are seeking to introduce, a new product or service that potentially changes the marketplace. The Trust utilizes an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to generate current gains from options premiums and to enhance the Trust's risk-adjusted returns.

Despite BIGZ being an innovative-focus trust, its holdings are drastically different from Ark's ETF. However, we found that the characteristics of these funds' holdings are very similar. They're small-to-medium cap, have a high percentage of unprofitable companies, and are highly priced relative to current revenue. Perhaps, the most prevailing similarity between BIGZ and Ark ETFs is their underperformance in 2021 (Figure 1).

These characteristics prompted us to examine whether our previous findings of the relationship between valuations and severity of drawdowns amid inflation fear can be generalized across the innovation growth sector.

Therefore, the objective of this article is to examine whether our thesis on the relationship between valuation and severity of drawdown can be generalized to BIGZ as well.

Figure 1: Performances of Innovation Growth Funds

Data by YCharts

Our 2022 Economic Outlook

The rotation from growth to value equities amid inflation fears caused a sharp decline in the growth sector in February. The market's fear was proven correct when November's inflation rate reached 6.8%, the highest in over 40 years. Not only that but the reported inflation rate was also understated by 50%, according to Bill Ackman. One of the components of inflation computation known as Owners Equivalent Rent (OER) was understated by at least a 5x multiple. OER is a survey that estimates rental expenses with a very limited sample size. Because there is a closer-to-actual amount reported by Single-Family Rentals (SFR), the technique used to estimate OER in the inflation report is not imprecise. OER accounts for around a quarter to a third of inflation calculations. According to the OER survey, there was a 3.5 percent year-over-year rise, although SFR claimed a 17 percent year-over-year increase. This is a 5x underestimate of the truer value. After adjustments, the Core CPI would be 9% instead of 4.9 percent, and the Reported CPI would be 10% instead of 6.8 percent.

We started following the employment figures such as non-farm payroll (NFP) and the unemployment rate very closely since February. This is because the Fed explicitly stated that tapering and interest rate hike decisions would be dependent on that metric. The Fed said that tapering QE and raising interest rates would only be considered only after making significant progress toward full employment and achieving a stabilized inflation rate of 2%. Analysts were correct in predicting that the Fed would begin tapering and boosting interest rates as early as the end of 2021. The Fed ultimately acknowledged that inflation might not be transitory in December 2021 and indicated that bond-purchase tapering would be accelerated in December 2021.

High inflation has been the theme for the most part of 2021. As a result, Ark Invest ETFs have also suffered a 40% drawdown from February 2021 peaks. We find Ark ETFs to be the embodiment/proxy of the growth sector due to their performances and holdings. Hence, a severe drawdown was also observed throughout the growth sector. This also confirmed Cathie Wood's prediction that:

I do believe if rates were to take a sharp turn up, that we would see a valuation reset and our portfolios would be prime candidates for that valuation reset of course.

Literature Review, Previous Findings, and Methodology

In June, we wanted to analyze the relationship between the drawdown severity and valuation. We analyzed the top 10 holdings of Ark ETFs and hypothesized that ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) should be the most resilient among Ark's ETFs.

6 months after our hypothesis, that hypothesis held up well as ARKX is only one of the two Ark ETFs to suffer single-digit losses during the period, as later discussed in the article. When we look at each ETF's top 10 holdings, we can see a clear correlation between the prices of the holdings and the severity of the downturn. The higher the valuation (sales multiples), the larger the magnitude of drawdown.

This finding aligns with past scientific literature. Researchers Reilly (1997), Luintel & Paudyal (2006), Oudet (2009), and Choudhry (2001) provided scientific evidence of inflation's detrimental effect on stock returns. In summary, inflation adversely affects profit margins, which affects DuPont components and ROE, and ultimately affects the stock return. We conducted several studies adopted by past scientific literature and inferred that this chain of events can be further compressed to the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio. But because this compression isn't meaningful in the context of innovative companies, we had to substitute it with top line (revenue). This was necessary because a high proportion of these companies are not profitable yet. For instance, we examine the holdings of innovative ETFs and found that only as little as 20% of their top 10 holdings are profitable. Hence, price-to-sales (PS) ratio will be used.

From this scientific finding, we can also understand why a typical unprofitable innovative growth company with a high valuation and negative ROE is underperforming in 2021. It is because the adverse impact of inflation is exacerbated.

In our previous study, we computed the allocation-weighted Price-to-Sales (PS) Ratio, allocation-weighted Price-to-Earnings (PE) Ratio, and the % of profitable holdings of Ark ETFs' top 10 holdings. The results are shown in Table 1.

It's also no surprise that ARKX and ARKQ had the smallest losses. Both ARKX and ARKQ were the least expensive (lowest PSR) ETFs, and at least half of their top 10 holdings were profitable companies. We discover that the PER distribution isn't very useful in our study even though it is widely used in the scientific studies mentioned above. We've explained that this discrepancy is caused by biases towards the profitable holdings in the fund's holdings. In other words, PER of unprofitable companies is exempted from the weighted PER computation.

Table 1: Summary table of allocation-weighted multiples of top 10 holdings

ETF Weighted PSR Weighted PER % Profitable Distribution Drawdown Since May 21 ARKQ 13.7 78 67% -5.1% ARKX 9.35 24.2 55% -7.39% ARKW 17.8 98 67% -14.3% ARKK 16.8 75.6 44% -17% ARKF 21 108 55% -17.2% ARKG 22 35.7 20% -28.45%

More Explanation

The value of a company is generally based on one of two metrics: cash flow and profit. In the absence of profits, revenue is used. The valuation of the stock market is generally higher in a near-zero low-interest rate or a negative yield environment. These are several drivers of higher valuation:

In a low interest rate environment, near-term fixed income securities will not be able to meet investors' (such as pension funds) required to return/investment obligations. Hence, investors are forced to invest promises of cash flow or earnings further into the future to meet obligations. In other words, to earn returns via growth. This adds to the demand of the growth sector, which pushes share prices higher. One note is that when investors are still willing to buy in at sky-high valuations, this means that investors are buying into the longer-dated promises of more cash flow or profits.

Revenue is a function of price and quantity of sales. In a high inflation environment, prices of goods and services increase. This artificially grows a company's revenue and earnings even though the company might not experience any expansion or growth. When earnings get inflation, valuation also gets inflated. Then, companies become artificially undervalued, which drives demand for their shares-ultimately driving share prices higher.

Not all companies get to enjoy inflated goods and services, though. If earnings can be inflated, then losses can also be inflated. Hence, unprofitable and high sales multiple growth companies suffer in high inflation environment. Perhaps, the most prevailing explanation on why the growth sector is suffering severe drawdown is because the majority of the growth sector is not indexed. Indices such as S&P 500 (SPY) represent value stocks (profitable and relatively stable). Hence, the growth sector suffers during the rotation from growth to value.

We put more emphasis on inflation because we do not think that the expected interest rate hike is more relevant than inflation. We have reasons to believe that interest rates will not increase beyond 2019 levels. The first evidence is the existence of a downward trend in the interest rate time series data. Henrik Lundvall (2020) argued that:

In recent decades, real interest rates have fallen considerably in almost all advanced economies and in many emerging market economies. This downturn applies to interest rates on loans with both short and long maturities. Many studies find that structural changes can explain why real interest rates have shown a falling trend around the world. Such changes include the age and life expectancy of the population, the potential growth rate of the economy and the premiums that investors are prepared to pay for assets that are considered safe.

Another strong evidence of the very lowest interest rates amid high inflation figures is the Fed's interest rates projection during the December FOMC Meeting. The interest rate is projected to increase from the current rate near-0% to only 1% in 2022 which will max out at 2.5% by end of 2024. This is no surprise due to the Fed's commitment towards accommodative policies. The Fed explained that their commitment is based on insufficient actual growth stimulated by a strong market. The Fed hinted that the current inflation numbers are derived from excessive fiscal stimulus and supply chain bottleneck. Nevertheless, if the Fed were to taper and raise rates sooner than expected, it simply adds to the same downside risk. Moreover, the flattening yield curve is signaling coming economic distress.

Results and Discussion

Recall the direct relationship between valuation (sales multiples) and severity of drawdown with reference to Table 1. ARKG suffered the worst drawdown as it has the highest sales multiples. BIGZ's allocation-weighted PSR is presented in Table 2. As a reference, the S&P 500 (which represents value) is also included in Table 2.

In short, we find that companies with high multiples (especially high PSR) are most prone to drawdown amid inflation fears. This explains the growth sector drawdown since February 2021. On this note, it is no surprise to see BIGZ suffer the more severe drawdown alongside ARKG.

On the bright side, Ark ETFs wasn't singled out in this innovation sector drawdown. Cathie Wood's previous comment about Ark ETFs being the "prime candidates" for severe drawdown implied that her funds would be singled out. This isn't true as BIGZ performed worse than Ark's worst-performing ETF ARKG.

Should you invest in BIGZ? If you've been following our discussion, the answer would be no. We showed that the current inflationary environment isn't favorable for the innovation growth sector. This environment is also expected to persist well into 2022. Furthermore, BIGZ is a new fund with no track record.

In contrast, Ark Invest possesses a very strong innovation growth track record. Ark Invest recorded a 30% compounded annual return since its inception. Ark Invest even outperformed the market in 5 of the last 7 years. Recently, Cathie Wood stated that her funds are expecting a 40% compounded annual return later another leg of drawdown. Cathie Wood reassured her investors that she re-examined ("soul-searching") her theses, and they're well intact. Therefore, investors should have higher confidence towards Cathie Wood's strategy as opposed to BIGZ.

Table 2: Summary table of allocation-weighted multiples of top 10 holdings

Funds Weighted PSR Weighted PER % Profitable Distribution Performance Since May 2021 SPY 2.69 22.17 100% 26.88% ARKQ 13.7 78 67% -5.1% ARKX 9.35 24.2 55% -7.39% ARKW 17.8 98 67% -14.3% ARKK 16.8 75.6 44% -17% ARKF 21 108 55% -17.2% ARKG 22 35.7 20% -28.45% BIGZ 21 35.5 50% -30%

Figure 3: PSR of BIGZ's top 10 holdings

Data by YCharts

Figure 4: PER of BIGZ's top 10 holdings

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Since we prefer Ark's innovation strategy over BIGZ, does this mean that we should invest in Ark's ETFs? There answer is no. In our recent study, we find that even Ark's most value-oriented ETF ARKX is expected to underperform the market. This means that the innovation growth sector is just not favorable amid an inflationary environment.

Based on the findings presented in this article, the name of the game for the growth sector is relatively simple. Invest in the innovation growth sector when inflation is low, and interest rate is low. 2020 is a great example. But that's just not the case at the moment.