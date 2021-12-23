Tinpixels/E+ via Getty Images

Our Thesis

The PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) is an established CEF that has performed well over nearly all time frames. The fund employs a diversified and leveraged portfolio of debt investments to generate an impressive monthly distribution.

PIMCO is a best-in-class manager of closed end debt funds. While PIMCO certainly needs no introduction, the firm has operated for five decades, largely pioneering fixed income investing along the way. As a testament to their capabilities and outcomes, 91% of PIMCO assets have outperformed their respective benchmark, net of all expenses. In a world where most managers fail to deliver on lofty value propositions, that statistic speaks for itself. Today, PIMCO manages over $2.2 trillion in assets spread across investment vehicles with a concerted focus on income.

Source: PIMCO

Despite their past successes, PIMCO funds have recently come under fire as the fixed income market softens. Rock bottom interest rates have created a difficult situation for income funds leading many PIMCO offerings to cut their distributions. The most notable cut came from the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), which decreased its dividend from $0.13 per month per share to $0.1188 per share. The result was a substantial collapse in share prices, which also reduced the fund’s aggressive premium to NAV. Despite a change in NAV of less than 4%, share prices have declined by nearly 20% since the announcement, wiping out a sizeable portion of new investor returns. More to follow on valuations shortly as they are a cornerstone of our PIMCO CEF analysis.

Luckily, PCN was able to survive the cut on account of a slightly more conservative distribution. As a result, share prices have fared better, but given that the trouble is systemic in nature, PCN may not be out of the woods quite yet.

Now to fully consider these funds and similar options, we should take a step back and analyze the broader macroeconomic ecosystem. The world is starved of yield. To make matters worse, the rate of inflation has climbed to the highest levels in decades and remains stubborn. Historically, investors have had an arsenal to fight the crawl of inflation. However, with recent macro developments, inflation has kicked up and investors are facing a tough outlook. With the long-term inflation rate above 6%, options to produce adequate yield are few and far between.

Source: St Louis Fed

Traditional asset classes such as treasuries, equities, investment-grade debt, and high yield debt produce current yields with a meaningful deficit to the current rate of inflation. Closed end funds offer a viable solution for investors looking to generate high yields, even during times of meaningful compression. The funds can be deployed as part of a barbell strategy, conservatively allocating to enhance yield from a traditional fixed income strategy. The predictable, level distributions allow investors to fight inflation by generating excess income in the short term which can either be reinvested or harvested. Today, PCN has an 8.00% forward yield, offering a meaningful spread over current rates of inflation.

Let’s dive into the fund and see what has led to PCN’s past successes.

The Fund

PCN is a flagship closed end fund for PIMCO. Established in 2001, the fund has accumulated two decades of continuous distributions, which have remained relatively steady over the fund’s extensive operating history. As of today, the fund has $686 million in assets under management, making it considerably smaller than other options offered by PIMCO, such as PTY. While none of these funds are too large to manage, a smaller size can be advantageous from a management perspective.

PIMCO’s impressive yield is achieved through a diversified portfolio which is primarily comprised of debt. The portfolio includes meaningful allocations to investment-grade credit, high yield credit, mortgages, and other income-producing assets from far around the globe.

Source: PCN

The diversification provides protection from disruption at the asset level, however, we believe there is systemic risk that stems from duration and rising rates. Lucky for PCN investors, PIMCO is active in managing risk factors including interest rate risk. Despite a well-laddered maturity schedule which extends well beyond 20 years, the fund has a leverage-adjusted duration of just 3.83 years. This provides superior protection against rising rates, especially when compared to traditional fixed income funds.

The portfolio maintains well-laddered maturities which result in an effective maturity of over 10 years. With only 11% of the fund maturing past 20 years, the fund is relatively short in maturity concentration which will benefit shareholders when rates begin to rise.

Source: PCN

As is consistent with many similar closed end funds, PIMCO uses leverage aggressively in portfolio construction. Closed end funds can generate leverage in a variety of ways. PIMCO has historically preferred to use reverse repo agreements and preferred shares to build a levered portfolio. PCN is no different with an aggregate leverage ratio of just over 40%.

Performance

PIMCO has assembled a high-performance fund with an aggressive leverage component. Results have been strong as the fund makes consistent monthly distributions and occasionally rewards faithful shareholders with year-end special distributions. For reference, PCN has produced an 11.52% annual NAV return since inception over two decades ago. For a fixed income focused funds, generating “equity like” returns has always been a common promise. Few funds have successfully delivered putting PCN on a shortlist.

PCN has outperformed the S&P 500 considerably since inception. Keep in mind, this includes the Great Financial Crisis and COVID-19 pandemic. Given that most of this return has come in the dividend, PCN is an income machine that deserves recognition for its accomplishments.

The fund has even outperformed the equity markets since inception despite being an apples to oranges comparison based on holdings and traditional risk assessments. Even still, it is undeniably impressive and a testament to management. To fully understand why PCN has been so successful, we should understand the source of return. PCN has generated the overwhelming majority of its total return in the form of income to shareholders. As expected for an income fund, price return has been negligible as income and gains are distributed to investors on an ongoing basis.

The fund distributed a reliable dividend to shareholders on a monthly basis. The fund’s $1.35 per share annual regular distribution amounts to $0.1125 per share per month sent to shareholders. As with all closed end funds, the distribution is a combination of income, capital gains, and return of capital. Each source carries a unique tax consequence for shareholders holding PCN in a taxable account.

The regular dividend has been supplemented by special distributions along the way. Many of these special dividends are the result of PIMCO’s active management which often results in lofty capital gains realized in the portfolio. In order to avoid excise tax, the fund must distribute the majority of these dividends to shareholders.

PCN shareholders may be concerned about a looming distribution cut. Although the fund has a more conservative distribution than PTY, its closest relative, the challenging outlook for broader fixed income creates some concern around the durability of the distribution. Combine this stormy horizon with the lower coverage rates and the outlook becomes even murkier.

At this point, the portfolio’s NII is inadequate to cover the immediate distribution. It’s important to note that active management is part and parcel to PCN’s strategy. The dividend is rarely fully covered by income as PIMCO relies on successful trading to meet part of the distribution. This makes forecasting a cut to the distribution difficult as it relies heavily on non-recurring income. Even still, rising rates could challenge PIMCO’s ability to find appreciating securities which may challenge this important component of the fund’s strategy. As witnessed with other funds from PIMCO, a cut to the distribution could result in poor performance for two primary reasons. The first reason is obvious…the reduction in cash flow. However, the second factor may be more sinister and impactful. A change in valuation stands as a significant risk.

Valuation

We have established that PCN is one of the best funds in the space. The results delivered to shareholders have been undeniably strong. The fund’s popularity has garnered a considerable premium to net asset value as shareholders continue to pile into PCN. Currently, PCN trades at a 19.6% premium to NAV, high even amongst the best performing funds.

Closed end funds like PCN trade independently of net asset value. Share price fluctuate freely based on pressure from the market despite the portfolio being continuously market to market. PCN’s price spread relative to net asset value has undergone periods of expansion and compression because of underlying market forces such as sentiment and yield spread. For example, at several points over the past two decades, PCN has traded at a discount to NAV. This means investors have an opportunity to purchase interest in the fund for below book value.

History has shown that these are strong buying opportunities for the fund. Investors who bought shares of the fund at a discount, not only enjoyed superior yield, but also a secular expansion in share price as the premium expanded. It’s important to understand that these changes in valuation contribute to a substantial amount of PCN’s return potential over select periods. As we mentioned, this is a positive factor for shareholders who bought at a premium. In contrast, shareholders who purchase at steep premiums may find themselves incurring losses that are unrelated to portfolio performance. In the case of PCN, the fund trades at a healthy premium, meaning the market is pricing in positive sentiment. Should PCN receive a cut to the distribution, the premium could evaporate similarly to PTY. For reference, let’s compare the change in valuation since PTY’s cut announcement.

While the valuation of both funds has compressed, PTY’s premium was reduced by almost 60%, resulting in a meaningful loss for shareholders who bought at the fund’s premium peak of over 50%. As we know, hindsight is 20/20, but even still, buying assets at a 50% premium should have been a red flag. Should a cut to the distribution occur, a similar fate may await PCN.

While we acknowledge that today’s premium is better than months past, purchasing assets 20% above their underlying value is inherently problematic. These problems come to face as the fund becomes challenged by macro factors. PIMCO has been able to justify the premium through their superior investment capabilities and risk-managed approach, both of which have generated outsized results. Again, the results speak for themselves given outperformance relative to fixed income benchmarks. However, a premium this large is unjustifiable, especially considering the recent distribution cut of similar funds offered by the same manager.

Conclusion

PCN is a fantastic closed end fund managed by one of the best teams in the world. PIMCO is unique in its unparalleled fixed income capabilities, all of which have contributed to PCN’s strong performance since inception over 20 years ago. However, these qualities are inevitably overshadowed by the fund’s expensive price tag. Should the market and sentiment hold up, PCN shareholders will continue to enjoy strong monthly distributions. However, should PCN suffer a similar fate to other funds from PIMCO, years’ worth of returns may be wiped out in short order. The situation should be closely monitored because if a distribution cut is coming, it will likely be announced in the first quarter of 2022.