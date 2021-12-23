littlebloke/iStock via Getty Images

Recently, I decided to reposition my portfolio for the coming year. One of the positions I decided to add to my portfolio was CoreCard (INS). CoreCard is a small fintech company that focuses on the issuer processor business. In my opinion, the company is currently severely undervalued.

What does the company do?

CoreCard is a company that has been around for quite a while. The company was founded in 1973 and has been run since 1985 by James L. Strange, an inductee in the Georgia Technology hall of fame. Since the company's inception, it has owned numerous software and other related companies such as Peachtree (accounting software), PaySys (financial transaction processing) and ChemFree (SmartWashers). However, since 2016 the company has been focusing on making CoreCard a success and in 2017 the company acquired full ownership of CoreCard.

Source: Investor presentation

A mere two years later CoreCard won a huge contract, as it became the issuer processor for the Goldman Sachs (GS.PK) Apple Card (AAPL). Shareholders of CoreCard have been rewarded for this, as the company's share price increased from approximately $6 in 2018 to approximately $40 before the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

I already briefly mentioned what the company does as it is the issuer processor for the Apple Card. In the value chain of payment processing, the issuer processor is the back office for card management, which means that among other things they offer an array of account management and system of record solutions to customers. Examples of services include managing account receivable collections, managing the data of their clients, and allowing customers to offer credit and debit cards. The company does this in two ways. First of all, it has licensing deals in which the customer takes care of the processing in-house and in which CoreCard provides the software, mostly done with large customers such as GS. Secondly, there are deals in which CoreCard also takes care of the processing. This gives companies the option to entirely focus on their core business.

Source: Investor presentation

The industry for issuer processor companies is very fragmented. CoreCard is only focusing on higher-margin businesses (meaning they focus on things like revolving credit and not for example BPO outsourcing), which makes them nimble and more efficient than competitors that like to offer these services and makes it easier for them to adjust to new competitors. Additionally, the company has shown to rapidly develop their software and the software is highly customizable. This also gives them advantages over competitors. Their customers seem to agree, as the company does not have dedicated salespeople and spent a mere $0.13 million on marketing in 2020.

Source: Investor presentation

How are they performing?

As mentioned before the company did not spend a lot of money on marketing and the company hasn't spent more than $0.26 million a year on marketing since it started focusing entirely on CoreCard. Nevertheless, since its shift in focus the company increased revenue from $9.18 million in 2017 to $35.87 million in 2020, this is a CAGR of 56.8%.

Source: TIKR.com

Over the past year, revenue growth has slowed down a bit and operating margin decreased as well (from 34% in 2020 to 29% in Q2 of 2021). But I do not think that this is a problem, given the information provided by management during Q1 and Q2 calls. Management said the following:

Our operating margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 29% compared to an operating margin of 34% for the same time last year. The year-over-year decline in operating margin was primarily driven by previously announced infrastructure investments in our processing environment and our new office openings, both of which are a critical part of our long-term growth strategy. Additionally, we are building a new platform that is resulting in higher research and development costs, which is in the early development stage. Future stages will result in capital expenditures which we expect to start in Q3, and then we will recognize depreciation once the platform is live and in production. The investments we've made will enable us to take on additional processing customers in 2021 and future years.

Based on the information provided by management I am confident that in the future the company will be able to return to its own guidance of 20% to 25% revenue growth per year. Furthermore, the company is expecting revenue growth of 30% to 35% during the current year, which will end in a few days.

The next thing that is worth noting is that individual insiders own over 25% of the shares outstanding. The CEO and chairman of the board, Mr. Leland owns approximately 17.8% and the remaining shares are divided over the other board members and the CFO. Additionally, institutions own almost 50% of the company. Institutional shareholders tend to be seen as smart money and most of the time they own shares for the long term. The reason for that is that it takes quite a bit of time and money to research a company. Thus, the majority of the shares that are traded are traded by retail investors, in combination with the fact that the company does not have a lot of shares outstanding (8.7m), which leads to quite a bit of volatility.

Source: Simplywall.st

The last thing I want to take a look at is the debt levels of the company. In my opinion, a little bit of debt is fine, especially given the low interest rates that we have at the moment. However, there is a limit on the amount of debt I like to see. For example, I prefer companies that have more equity than debt and that have a net debt/EBITDA below the industry average.

During the last fiscal year, CoreCard had total liabilities of approximately $12.9 million, while equity was approximately $44.2 million. The debt/equity ratio is calculated by dividing total liabilities by shareholder's equity. This would give the company a DE ratio of approximately 0.3, which meets my requirements (below 1).

The company's net debt/EBITDA was negative 2.42x during the last fiscal year. A negative net debt/EBITDA means that the company has more cash than debt. Given both indicators of debt, investors don't have to worry about CoreCard's current level of debt.

Valuation

For the valuation, I used a DCF. In my opinion, a DCF is the best method to estimate the value of a nano/small-cap that hasn't been around for a long time. Given the fact that the company only started focusing on CoreCard in 2017, and a market cap below $1 billion, the company would fit this description. In the DCF, I had 3 scenarios a bear, base, and bull scenario. In my opinion, the base case makes the most sense, but given that we do not know what the markets will do I will provide you with all cases:

Source: Author

The growth rate estimations are based on the guidance provided by management. In my opinion, management knows best how their business is performing. However, anything can happen in life and business and that is why we are working with multiple scenarios.

Based on data from the company's 10-Ks, as well as the treasury yield, beta, and expected market return rate. The estimated WACC is approximately 6.7% and was based on the following inputs:

Source: Author's estimation

After putting in the aforementioned information and adding a perpetuity growth rate of 2%, we ended up with the following price ranges:

Source: Author

The base case scenario gives me a price target of $53.86. If my estimations are correct this would mean that the shares are currently undervalued by 37.6%. I think that the growth rates I assumed based on the guidance by management aren't too positive. However, do note that they aren't very conservative either.

Potential catalyst

Most of the time there needs to be a clear catalyst in order for a company's share price to increase. For CoreCard, I see one clear catalyst at the moment and that would be a new large customer.

New large customer

When it was announced that CoreCard was the issuer processor of the Apple Card, the company's share price shot up. Over the past few quarters, management has mentioned that they are in contact with new potential large customers. However, at the moment of writing, there are no names mentioned and it could take some time to get these new large customers. To give you some more background in the latest earnings call the company mentioned:

We've always and we continue to have conversations with some very large customers, but that's over the long term.

During the call management did mention that they are currently working with some new players in the financial industry, such as crypto companies and neo banks:

So we're dealing primarily with right now I'm going to call them the new guys in FinTech. Crypto is all new. So several new crypto guys. We're dealing with some neo banks that want to offer some creative things.

In my opinion, FinTech and Crypto companies are very interesting customers, as there is a good chance that they will continue to grow rapidly and this will also increase the revenue of CoreCard. However, it remains to be seen how many deals the company will be able to make and what the size of these deals will be.

Risks

At the moment I see two risks that I think are worth mentioning for CoreCard. The first is Goldman Sachs and the second one is low trading volume, which can impact the returns of an investor massively.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is currently over 65% of revenue of CoreCard. This can be seen as something that is very positive as Goldman Sachs is a strong global company and the risk of them not being able to pay the fees is very low. However, if the company decides to use a different issuer processor, this would heavily impact CoreCard. The company would most likely be able to find a new customer but there aren't that many customers that have the size of Goldman Sachs and this would also take time. Thus, if you want to invest in the company, take this into account.

Low trading volume

As is the same for a lot of small/nano-cap companies, the trading volume is very low. What this means for investors is that if you buy the company on a good day, the share price can easily drop 5-10% in the week after. This does not mean that this wouldn't happen to large-cap companies. However, the risk with low-volume companies is a tad bit higher. Over the past few months, the company's daily volume was between 20k and 120k shares a day. What this means is that you do not need a lot of shares to influence the price. One of the reasons for the low volume is the aforementioned high insider and institutional ownership of the company.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Intelligent Systems is a very old company that was very unknown until a few years ago. After acquiring full ownership of CoreCard and striking a deal with Goldman Sachs for the Apple Credit Card, the company has seen its revenue skyrocket, while keeping debt levels at a minimum.

Another positive thing about the company is its high insider and institutional ownership. This should give confidence to new investors. However, due to the high insider and institutional ownership, the volume is quite low and this comes with risk as only a few shares can have a significant impact on the share price. Additionally, the company is also very reliant on Goldman Sachs and this is something that you should take into account before acquiring shares in the company.

A potential catalyst for the company would be the addition of a new large customer. The company has been in talks with multiple companies and has spent a decent amount of money on building out its infrastructure to be able to handle additional volume. If the company is able to land a new customer, this would have a positive effect on the share price.

If you do decide to buy shares in the company, you will be able to buy it at an approximate 38% discount, according to my DCF model. Based on the risks provided and the current undervaluation I think that the stock is a solid buy.