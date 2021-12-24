Anja W./iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) we gave it a neutral rating. This was despite the ETF outperforming its peers since the March 2020 bottom. While we saw the bounce, we did not think the ETF was set up well to trounce. Simply put, we saw a bad strategy leveraging in on a dangerous REIT sector and we wanted to stay out. How did that pan out? Let's have a look.

The Returns

If you heeded the warning that the future will not look like the recent past, you did well by looking at other investment opportunities. SRET delivered negative price and total returns and lagged the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) by over 17.50%.

Data by YCharts

What Went Wrong?

SRET does rebalance its portfolio quarterly so there are changes from the time when we wrote the last article. But this happens relatively slowly outside of a March 2020 like meltdown. Having followed this trail for some time, we can point to two factors that led to this bad underperformance. The first and most obvious one being that high yield is not the same as high total return. Some of SRET's top holdings (common in both the last and present sets) are shown below. Only one did better than VNQ over that time frame and four out of the six had negative total returns.

Data by YCharts

The next reason is also something we pointed at when we wrote the last article. An overexposure to the mortgage REIT sector. With a dearth of yields in equity REITs, SRET had dived head first into the dangerous mortgage REIT arena. Last time we wrote on this mortgage REITs made up a third of the fund.

Source: Chasing Yield In The REIT Sector

This created a rather interesting proxy tracking with the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) from that point on.

Data by YCharts

Total Returns Since Inception

SRET was started in March 2015 and has tracked its index as well as can be expected for an ETF. Indices don't have fees while funds do, so SRET has performed as well as one can expect for an ETF tracking the Solactive Global SuperDividend REIT Index.

Source: Global X

Of course, why would anyone want to track that index is the bigger question. It simply buys the highest yielding REITs and we have not seen any data to suggest it examines the quality, funds from operations (FFO) multiples, tenant quality, lease length or any form of valuation of what it is buying. Yes, there is some weeding out based on volatility, and dividend history. Those are not suffice in our opinion to create a strategy that outperforms. In fact, that strategy has really lagged when you compare this to VNQ or even to REM.

Data by YCharts

Outlook

If you liked your SRET derived mortgage REIT exposure in May, you will love it in December.

Source: Global X

40% is now being invested in this sector and more and more the fate of this ETF will be tied to REM. Mortgage REITs are one of the most dangerous sectors of the market and you have to do a deep analysis before buying anything. A quick look at the NAREIT data comparing equity REITs and mREITs should tell you why. Between March 2004 and February 2021, the mREIT index showed a total return (includes all dividends) of 0%. In the same time frame, the equity REIT index had a total return of over 250%.

Source: NAREIT

Between September 1993 and November 2000 mortgage REIT owners were proud recipients of a 1% total return.

Source: NAREIT

Since inception, REM has done just a shade better than the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), with far more gut-wrenching volatility.

Data by YCharts

What we're saying is that this is the probably the last sector you want to be selecting securities based on "highest dividend yield" if you have any desire for total returns.

Conclusion

SRET has a lot of oversold components and some level of tax-loss selling on those is probably depressing the ETF further. A bounce is highly probable into the new year but that won't change the longer term equation. The strategy has produced mediocre returns over the last 6.5 years, and even if one makes excuses for the COVID-19 era, do note that it has really lagged even REM since inception. The 40% exposure to mortgage REITs creates a challenge in the best of time for REIT ETFs and as the Federal Reserve begins tightening after years of lax polices, it will be an even harder environment to navigate. We rate this as neutral as we expect positive but low (under 5% annually), total returns over the next couple of years.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.