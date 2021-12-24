danyboyfarias/iStock via Getty Images

Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator. It primarily runs airports in the industrial northern part of Mexico.

Its flagship airport serves Monterrey, Mexico, which is the country's third-largest city, and its industrial hub for manufacturing and exports to the United States. It operates another 12 airports, primarily for locations on the U.S. border or which serve industrial cities. These include Ciudad Juarez, Culiacan, and San Luis Potosi. It also has a couple of resort airports such as Mazatlán and Acapulco, but these are not significant tourist draws compared to the likes of Cancun or Puerto Vallarta which are controlled by other airport operators.

I highlighted Centro Norte as my favorite travel recovery stock in May 2020 when pessimism was still running near its peak about COVID-19 and its impact on the travel industry. OMAB shares have delivered a 75% capital gain plus dividends since then, which is certainly a decent return on investment. However, given how quickly the panorama has shifted for the travel industry since May 2020, I believe OMAB shares should be up considerably more than 75% over the past 18 months.

And now, after a fairly uneventful 2021 for Centro Norte, the airport operator's stock is ending the year on a high note:

Some of this is due to omicron fears starting to fade over the past week. The bigger factor, however, was Centro Norte approving a massive special dividend in addition to its usual annual payment.

The company put out a press release just a couple of days before Christmas with an eye-catching development:

[Centro Norte] announces today [Dec. 22] that its Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting approved, among other matters, the payment of a cash dividend of up to Ps.4,370 million, or Ps.11.20 per share, and delegated to the Board of Directors the power to determine the amount to be paid out, which will come from accumulated earnings, as well as the date or dates and forms of payment, attending to the Company’s cash flows, cash position, economic conditions, and other factors. Considering the maximum amount to be declared and paid out, trailing twelve month dividends could represent an aggregate yield of up to 12.2%, using the December 21, 2021 closing market price per share of Ps.133.60.

Let's unpack a couple of things from this press release and translate them to numbers that make sense for the U.S. ADR holders.

Centro Norte stock is dual-listed in Mexico and New York and reports its financials and dividend amounts in Mexican Pesos. As of this writing, the current exchange rate is roughly 20.5 pesos to 1 dollar. So the dividend will be up to M$4.4 billion ($213 million).

On a per share basis, it will be 11.2 Mexican Pesos per share (55 cents). If the dividend is 55 cents on a $53 stock, how do we get to a 12% yield?

There are two other factors of importance. One is that each U.S. OMAB ADR share represents eight Mexican shares. So each OMAB share in New York will be entitled to approximately $4.40 per share (55 cents times 8). That would be an 8.3% payout based on the current $53 share price. Pretty impressive, an 8.3% special dividend from an airport company during a pandemic.

Let's finish reconciling the math. How do we get to the 12.2% yield in the press release? That's because it states trailing twelve month dividends will hit that amount following the special dividend. OMAB just paid out its 2021 annual dividend of $1.92 per U.S. ADR share earlier this month. Combining that $1.92 with the newly-approved $4.40 gets to $6.32 of dividends over a rolling 12-month period, which results in a 12% cash yield.

So Centro Norte's management is bringing the presents this holiday season. What's their motivation for offering a huge special dividend now?

Management is Laser-Focused on Shareholder Returns

It's wonderful when a company decides to announce a special dividend. Even then, however, it's worth considering why a company chooses to return cash. A firm's explanation for a capital return policy gives a lot of insight into how management views its role and alignment with minority holders.

Here's management's reasoning for its special dividend:

"OMA believes that the special dividend will allow the Company to 1) reduce its cost of capital, 2) provide a more adequate return on capital, as measured by net income divided by shareholders’ equity, 3) achieve a more efficient capital structure, and 4) continue to provide adequate returns to shareholders."

This is as strong of a declaration as you're ever going to see from a management team, especially one based out of an emerging market.

The firm specifically wants to return capital to shareholders to improve its capital structure, improve its return on capital, and lower its cost of capital. This is a refreshing focus on directly increasing the tangible metrics that lead to long-term outperformance.

Companies that prioritize real financial metrics such as free cash flow or returns on capital in their decision-making tend to be long-term outperformers.

What About Omicron?

It's wonderful that Centro Norte is showering its shareholders with large regular and special dividends. How are they paying for such extensive cash distributions, though? Isn't the travel industry still struggling to recover from the pandemic?

In many places, absolutely. Much of Europe, for example, has kept tight travel restrictions in place. There are many airlines and airports that are still far from pre-pandemic levels.

This hasn't been the case, however, for Mexico. Mexico did very little to address the delta variant directly. Airport and travel flows continued to recover during that surge earlier this year. Given the impact of delta elsewhere, it seems unlikely that omicron will be a meaningful impact to Mexico if Mexico didn't have to seal the borders to deal with delta. However, it's definitely weighing on sentiment in the short term.

Look at actual traffic data, however, and COVID's impact faded a long time ago, as far as Mexican airports are concerned. Let's consider Sureste's (ASR) November traffic. Sureste, for those unfamiliar, is most well-known for operating the Cancun, Medellin (Colombia), and San Juan (Puerto Rico) airports. Here are its numbers:

That's right, traffic is now up significantly from 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels.

Traffic has grown 5% vs. the 2019 rate in Mexico, it's up 7% in Puerto Rico, and it's soared almost 13% in Colombia vs. 2019. Not only has Sureste totally recovered from the pandemic, it has actually meaningfully exceeded its old peak.

Centro Norte isn't quite tracking with Sureste or Pacifico (PAC) yet, as Centro Norte's traffic is still off 9% vs. 2019 levels. However, the airport operators cut costs during the pandemic and it appears these improvements in profit margins will stick post-pandemic, leading to higher EBITDA, cash flow, and thus dividends going forward. Additionally, OMAB was still at -20% traffic just a few months ago and is rapidly recovering. Based on its current trajectory, it should surpass 2019 traffic levels around February or March of 2022.

Traffic up on its own sounds good enough. But it gets better. That's because there's a significant multiplier effect. The Mexican airports generally gain around twice as much EBITDA as they do passenger growth, thanks to scale effects.

As you get more passengers, you get to charge more for existing parking, hotels, advertising, concessions spaces and the like. If the airports can get back to high single digits traffic growth (as Sureste already is) vs. 2019 levels, that sets them up for mid-teens EBITDA growth going forward.

The airport stocks are still trading meaningfully below their 10-year historical medians at this point. Get EBITDA back to record levels and with, say, 16%/year growth, and these stocks are going to positively rip to the upside. And Centro Norte, given its slightly lagging traffic recovery, is well behind the other two Mexican airport peers since the beginning of 2020:

I expect that Centro Norte will close that approximately 20% performance gap vs. the other two airport stocks next year, especially now with the special dividend giving a clear indication of how strong the firm's cash flows are despite the pandemic.