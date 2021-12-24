katatonia82/iStock via Getty Images

Galera (NASDAQ:GRTX) has had a strange couple of months, with a pivotal phase 3 trial that announced "negative" data in October turning out to be positive after a critical error with the CRO (Contract Research Organization) analysis was identified and corrected. The stock went through a rollercoaster ride, falling 70% in October and then rising 100% in December. Few people, I'm guessing, made money with this unpredictable move. Last year, too, the stock tanked after less than stellar data from a pancreatic cancer trial.

Galera leverages its "expertise in superoxide dismutase mimetics to design drugs to reduce normal tissue toxicity from radiotherapy and to increase the anti-cancer efficacy of radiotherapy." SOD mimetics reduce oxidative stress by converting superoxide molecules into regular oxygen, hydrogen peroxide, and eventually water. This is an area of ongoing research, however, considerable evidence exists about how the regulation of oxidative stress caused by cellular respiration can have positive therapeutic benefit.

How does this help radiotherapy patients? See the following diagram that explains the mechanism of action:

Two types of radiation doses are given to cancer patients - a low dose RT and a high dose RT. Galera's therapies convert radiation-induced superoxides to hydrogen peroxide. Since superoxides are more damaging to normal cells than cancer cells, their reduction helps with radioprotection. Since hydrogen peroxide is more toxic to cancer cells than normal cells, its increase produces radiosensitization, i.e., the tumor becomes more sensitive to the destructive effect of radiation.

Avasopasem manganese (avasopasem, or GC4419), the company's lead product candidate, is a selective small-molecule dismutase mimetic. Under fast track and breakthrough therapy designations, it's in late-stage development to reduce the incidence and severity of radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with head and neck cancer. It's also in development for radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

The company's pipeline looks like this:

Another diagram shows the current and upcoming milestones:

The HNC topline data, called the ROMAN trial, is the one we want to focus on.

On Oct. 19, the company reported that this trial missed its primary endpoint. I do not want to go into details of the numbers because that will confuse you. Those details are not important. What's interesting, though, is that this molecule produced excellent results in phase 2. Analysts, therefore, were surprised by the "failed" trial. As it turned out, the surprise was righteous.

On Dec. 14, the company announced that their CRO messed up the analysis, and, after correction, the ROMAN phase 3 trial is actually a success. This is the data we will quickly discuss. But first, a quick look at that phase 2 data.

The 90mg dose produced a 34% reduction in SOM incidences, the primary endpoint of phase 2b trial. This was the same dose that was used in phase 3.

This trial produced a much reduced 16% reduction in SOM incidences, and unlike phase 2, where the p-value was a decent 0.009, this was a barely acceptable 0.045 after correction. The trial also failed to meet the endpoint of reduction in incidence of grade 4 OM, where the p-value stood at 0.052. It's only with reduction in median days of SOM that the trial did very well. This implies that when the drug does work, it produces a durable effect - but the drug does not work everywhere.

The drug was, however, well-tolerated, with an adverse event profile in line with placebo. The company plans to discuss the data with the FDA in Q1 2022.

Financials

GRTX has a market cap of $111mn and a cash reserve of $88mn. The market, clearly, isn't giving much value to this company. Smart money is decently invested, however:

Keyholders are:

Insider transactions are a mix of buys and sells:

Bottom line

Galera's science sounded interesting to me. The approach was novel and logical. However, execution has not been completely satisfactory. This is an area of high unmet need, so there's a possibility that the FDA will look very leniently at the data, given the high tolerability of the drug. I look forward to updates from the FDA discussion.