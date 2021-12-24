I had assigned a bullish rating to the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) in January 2021. At that time, it was quoting at $84. Subsequently, it crawled up to $93 and is currently quoting $85. Income investors who acted on my post have earned a TTM dividend yield of about 7%, which has helped them stay up-to-speed with the inflationary forces, with core inflation climbing up to 4.90% in November 2021. However, know that this dividend yield is high only because of an extraordinary one-time payout made in Q4 2021, as explained in this post.
For those who are new to the ETF, VIGI is a passively managed fund that invests its assets in large-cap stocks with a record of growing dividend payouts. It focuses on stocks in developed and emerging markets and its expense ratio is 0.20%. Though its website says that it does not invest in domestic equities, about 12% of its assets are currently invested in U.S. stocks.
The markets are facing a whole lot of variables these days - Omicron variant, U.S.-China trade and Taiwan tensions, U.S.-Russia Ukraine-related tensions, ban on imports from Xinjiang, Fed rate hikes, disruptions in the logistics sector, and raging inflation. Volatility is upon us and every market participant is aware of it.
Given this market scenario, I thought it is apt to review VIGI's prospects.
As of November 30, 2021, VIGI held 350 stocks with an average Price/Earnings ratio of 22.7 and an average Price/Book value of 3.4. These are expensive valuations, but then, as a wise man once said, the market can be irrational for longer than an investor can remain solvent. The ETF is rather top-heavy - it has invested about 33% of its assets in its top 10 holdings, which increases its already high-risk profile.
Typically, the ETF invests in blue chips and such stocks have strong economic moats and recover the fastest after a sharp fall. Currently, about 16% of VIGI's assets are invested in emerging markets, 46% in European markets, 27% in the Pacific markets, and 12% in domestic stocks. The ETF flips 41% of its holdings every year, which implies that the index that it apes is dynamic.
I conducted a small experiment by benchmarking VIGI with its top 5 holdings - Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Novartis (NVS), and SAP (SAP). The results are stunning:
Since the COVID-19 melt-up started (last week of March 2020), VIGI's price has gained 47%, outperforming 4 out of 5 of its top holdings. NVO, out of the ETF's top 5 holdings, was the only stock that managed to outperform VIGI (see the chart above) by gaining 91% in the same period. These data suggest that VIGI is efficiently managed and is a quality fund - and kind of proves the saying that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
VIGI's dividend payout data suggest that:
A comparison of VIGI's dividend yield with that of its peers like the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO), and FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (IQDY) reveals that VIGI's 4-year average dividend yield of 1.63% is the lowest among the group - which makes the ETF a peer underperformer.
I stayed away from comparing the TTM dividend yield because of the reasons mentioned above.
VIGI is designed for income investors. It doesn't matter if it gives its investors exposure to global markets - what matters is the income it generates for them.
On paper, the ETF seems fearless.
Data suggest that without taking into account VIGI's Q4 2021 payout, the ETF's dividend yield is lower than the current 10-year Treasury rate.
In reality, the ETF's impact is neutral.
Hence, I am revising my earlier bullish rating to neutral even though the ETF's price performance as a whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
