prachanart/iStock via Getty Images

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: NYSE:EPD) is an almost $50 billion company with a dividend yield of more than 8%. The company has a low double-digit P/E ratio and, as we'll see throughout this article, the ability to continue providing substantial shareholder returns. The company's long-term debt and manageable capital mean it has nothing to focus on besides returns.

Enterprise Products Partners' Business Overview

Enterprise Products Partners has an impressive portfolio of assets driving its overall portfolio.

Enterprise Products Partners Overview - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

Enterprise Products Partners is a fully integrated midstream company. The company has 50 thousand miles of NGL, crude oil, and other pipelines along with 260 million barrels and 14 Bcf of storage capacity. That massive storage facility includes 19 gas processing facilities and a variety of other assets all required for the movement and consumption of energy.

These assets are owned by a company with a $75 billion EV ($28 billion debt). The company handles 3.5 million barrels/day of natural gas, 2.9 million barrels/day of crude oil, and numerous other raw materials. These assets are used for a variety of end uses ranging from tires to medical tubing, and they're essential for our standard of living.

Enterprise Products Partners' Financials

These assets are expected to generate strong financial returns.

Enterprise Products Partners Financials - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

Enterprise Products Partners has been reducing its capital spending like all other companies in the industry. The company has 2021 growth capital of $1.7 billion and 2022 growth capital of $800 million. However, growth capital spending could potentially go up depending on the potential additional projects. Sustaining capital is expected to remain low at <$500 million.

The company is targeting a 3.5x leverage ratio. In the most recent 12 months for the most recent quarter, it was at 3.2x, indicating no additional need to repurchase debt. The company also has $6.7 billion in additional liquidity for what's needed. The company's dividend payout has a 51% CFFO ratio, which is manageable, with capital spending at ~30% for the most recent year.

The company's FCF is $7.2 billion annualized. The company's annual dividend costs it $3.9 billion, and next year, its capital spending will cost it $800 million. That means next year, the company will have $2.5 billion in additional cash. It hasn't highlighted how it plans to spend that money yet, however, it is a significant amount (~5% of market capitalization).

Enterprise Products Partners' Debt

Diving into the company, it's worth making sure its debt is manageable.

Enterprise Products Partners Debt - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

Enterprise Products Partners issued $33.1 billion in notes from 2010-2021, 83.6% with a >10-year maturity. This shows the company's ability to access the capital markets in a wide variety of markets and scenarios. The company has 99.2% fixed rate debt showing its financial strength and minimal volatility in its interest payments.

The company's average cost of debt is 4.4%. With $28 billion in net debt, the company's annualized interest expenditures are $1.4 billion. That's a significant amount of interest but it's steadily gone down over the last decade, and with a more than 20-year weighted average term to maturity, it's very manageable for the company.

Enterprise Products Partners' Returns

Enterprise Products Partners has the ability to drive significant shareholder returns.

The company currently has a dividend yield of more than 8% it's managed to grow for more than 23 years. We expect the company will be able to continue increasing dividends. That alone makes the company a valuable investment for the long run. However, on top of this, the company has a strong overall financial portfolio.

The company has minimal debt obligations with a manageable debt portfolio. It plans to invest 1-2% annually in growth capital. After all this, the company would be left with 5%. We'd like to see the company simplify its financial structure, transition to a corporation, and buy back stock. However, whatever it does, that means strong shareholder returns.

Enterprise Products Partners' Risk

Enterprise Products Partners has minimal risk. In our view, the single largest risk to the company is volumes. The company has a massive demand for its assets, but there's no guarantee that volumes will remain high. As a result, there's a risk that the company's investments won't pan out as expected for the company.

Conclusion

Enterprise Products Partners has a unique portfolio of assets. With recent pipeline delays and protests, some would argue that its portfolio of assets is irreplaceable. These assets don't just move the gasoline for cars, they support medical tubing and a variety of other essential petroleum-based assets for our lifestyle.

The company has a dividend of more than 8% it's managed to grow for 23 years in a row. The company has manageable maintenance capital and it's continuing to invest in growth. It's planning to invest 1-2% of its market capitalization in growth in 2022. After those investments, it'll be left with 5% it can use for share buybacks or other reliable growth.