olm26250/iStock via Getty Images

If we look at a technical chart of Eagle Bulk (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:EGLE), we can see that shares look to be caught in a symmetrical coil. These patterns invariably play themselves out as continuation patterns which in this case should eventually result in a break-out above resistance to the upside. Eagle's volume trends has been acting accordingly. As we can see below, volume has been diminishing since the summer of this year. A convincing break above the company's 200-day moving average as well as a return to a positive money-flow trend would be further confirmation that a strong bullish move is on the horizon.

In the marine shipping industry, high fixed costs are the standard. Suffice it to say, it's all about being able to supply the ships (assets) when the demand is at its highest. This can be very difficult in the best of times as decreasing demand can create cash flow problems which in the end means elevated investment in more assets simply cannot take place. Therefore, with firms such as Eagle, all we can go on is the information in front of us. We already touched on the technicals. Moreover, if indeed a sustained bullish move is going to take place, we should be seeing encouraging trends in profitability and cash flow. Furthermore, buying a firm at an attractive valuation also has proven to be a successful strategy in the long run.

In Eagle's recent third quarter numbers, the firm was able to take advantage of higher dry bulk rates in the quarter. Net earnings which amounted to $78 million was a record quarter from a net-profit standpoint in the company's history. Furthermore, even with the recent pullback in rates, Eagle is still on course buoyed to report higher earnings in the fourth quarter. Moreover, the recent refinancing executed on the first of October (where debt maturities were spanned out in time) will result in lower interest expense on the income statement going forward.

The above $78 million in Q3 led to operating cash flow of $90 million for the quarter. Management only spent $48 million of this cash which resulted in free cash-flow of $61 million and balance-sheet cash increasing to $126 million (including restricted cash). Given how cash flow has changed for the better in Eagle, there were plenty of questions on the recent earnings call surrounding how management intends to allocate this cash going forward. When pushed on the matter, the CEO was coy on the possibility of buying new ships due to how much these assets have increased over the past few months. The company's balance sheet and liquidity profile as we can see below continues to go from strength to strength with Eagle's equity ($608 million) now surpassing the firm's long- and short-term liabilities ($555 million) by some margin.

Source: Investor Presentation

We believe this is prudent action from the CEO as we have seen how this industry can change on a dime when trading conditions become adversely affected. Suffice it to say, as a result of the successful refinancing, the focus now is on returning cash to shareholders through a new dividend policy and a share-repurchase program. The fact that management's aim is to pay out to shareholders at least 30% of net profit is really going to result in a high double-digit dividend as long as present momentum continues. True to their word, management paid out $2 per share in the form of a dividend last month which was a payment of roughly $25 million. Below is a snippet from the respective press-release before the pay out:

Under the dividend policy, the Board of Directors intends to authorize the payment of quarterly cash dividends equal to a minimum of 30% of net income, but not less than $0.10 per share. The first dividend is scheduled to be based on the Company’s Q3 2021 financial results, with payment in November. Purchases under the share repurchase program will be at the Company’s discretion. The Refinancing, which closed on October 1, 2021, has significantly improved the Company’s capital structure and increased financial flexibility, resulting in a reduction of approximately USD 8 million in annual interest expense, as well as an extension of the nearest bank debt maturity to the end of 2026.

From a valuation standpoint, income-orientated value investors are bound to be attracted to Eagle given shares continue to trade under book value. The cash flow multiple though of 4.14 compared to a sector median of 15.79 really brings stability to Eagle for the following reason. Although some analysts may look on this as an opportunity cost (in terms of buying more vessels), the low cash flow multiple definitely gives options if the firm and sector were to be thrown the proverbial curved ball here. By keeping its powder dry and not being impatient, the firm will maintain the possibility to pick up assets on the cheap if indeed a buying opportunity were to present itself.

Therefore, to sum up, Eagle Bulk Shipping definitely has some strong momentum behind it on the back of strong TCE performance. This momentum is expected to continue into Q4. The potential here (confirmed by cash-flow and profitability trends) is not just the symmetrical coil but also that newly instigated dividend which should definitely raise some eyebrows. We look forward to continued coverage.