Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is a Brazilian company that owns and manages private medical schools in Brazil. Additionally, its colleges also offer non-medical health degrees, post-graduate medical specialization and non-related degrees. Afya also owns several digital services related to the medical profession.

For the last three years, Afya has been busy acquiring already functioning large and small medical colleges throughout Brazil at very interesting multiples. In addition it has acquired several very small software companies that offer services to medicine professionals.

Our thesis is that Afya is acquiring great businesses at a reasonable price (the colleges), but it cannot grow too much without acquiring and that as long as it does not overextend its leverage, future earnings will reduce the P/E multiple it trades at right now.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all information has been obtained from Afya's filings with the SEC and Afya's investor relations website.

Afya's growth by acquisition strategy

Afya currently trades at a P/E of 30, that is, it could be considered a growth stock. That is true to some extent given that Afya is growing fast. However, Afya's strategy is very different from that of other growth companies.

Most growth companies need to find customers for their newly introduced products. Usually these are novel propositions that no other company is producing. The key with these companies usually is to determine the total addressable market and how good will adoption be.

Afya on the other side is growing by acquiring a very old established line of business, medical private schools. The schools Afya acquires are already functioning, meaning they have been authorized by the Ministry of Education of Brazil to offer a number of seats.

What makes Afya an interesting growth company is that it buys a good business at a reasonable price.

Medical schools, a good business

Medical schooling in Brazil is divided among private and public universities. According to a study from 2014, there were some 20 thousand seats available in the country, with 54% of them being offered by private universities.

Schools in general and medical schools in particular have certain characteristics that make them desirable businesses.

The first one is resilience to economic cycles. Although there are secular trends affecting how many people can afford or desire to attend college, students do not change careers or abandon them depending on short and medium term macro conditions. This makes school revenue a relatively stable figure.

Medical education costs are also relatively isolated from the business cycle because 50% of operational costs are teachers' salaries. These teachers cannot be exported and cannot teach outside Brazil. Their salaries can only move with the general level of income.

Another good characteristic is high barriers to entrance. Only the Ministry of Education of Brazil can authorize the opening of new seats in existing universities or new universities. The process is particularly strict for medical schools given their sensitive content. It is not easy for competitors to open new schools, and even if they did, finding students and building trust among the community also take time.

Medicine schools are isolated from foreign competition as well. If a student wants to be a doctor in Brazil chances are the simplest way to do that legally is to study in Brazil. It is true that there are licenses given to foreign educated doctors, but these are not easy to obtain. Brazil's relative lower income compared to more developed education markets makes studying abroad expensive.

Medicine schooling is also isolated from technological change. Employers may at some point disregard formal education and hire non-graduated employees, or they may focus on edTech systems like Coursera (COUR). However that will probably not be true for doctors and hospitals because a doctor requires a license to work. Again, if a student wants to become a doctor, he/she has to attend medical school, and it is improbable that full-online medical schools will get licenses.

The product of medical schools (a medical degree) is one of the most ubiquitous aspirational hallmarks for families, and Brazil is no exception. According to PISA surveys from 2018, 40% of top-performing students in Brazil want a career in health. Families are willing to exert great effort in order to pay for their medical education.

Medical schools are also great goodwill compounders. Ceteris paribus, the older a university, the better it is in the eyes of a prospective student. The more graduates, research, etc. the greater the prestige the university enjoys.

Last but not least, private university education is exempt from income and value added federal taxes. In exchange, private universities have to offer a series of scholarships belonging to the PROUNI program (University for All Program). Afya's effective income tax rate is less than 10%.

Afya's medical schools

As we have mentioned, some 50% of medical school seats are offered by private universities. Among the most prestigious schools there are very few private ones. Public schools, which are free, enjoy the most prestige. However, admission is very difficult.

Afya originally acquired small universities in the interior of Brazil's already interior provinces. These are obviously not the most prestigious ones. Most of the acquisitions of Afya prior to 2020 were in cities with less than 500 thousand inhabitants. These schools offered less than 200 seats.

In 2020 and 2021 Afya started concentrating in bigger cities (Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia) and bigger universities. Among these, as will be discussed later, is the most prestigious private university in Rio de Janeiro, UNIGRANRIO.

Afya's distribution of medical schools Afya's IR website

Reasonable price

The other side of Munger's equation is reasonable price and here Afya is actually doing very well.

We can infer this by comparing the price Afya paid for each authorized seat. Each seat becomes between five and six students, which in turn are the real income generating assets of any school.

From several different sources in Afya's filings with the SEC we arrive at the same number. Up to 2020, each authorized seat had a cost of approximately R$1 million.

For example, UniRedentor was bought at a price of R$1.3 million per available seat. UniSL was bought for R$1 million per available seat with a clause increasing the price by R$80 million if 100 new seats were authorized by the Ministry of Education. The ITPAC Garanhuns acquisition agreement included a special bonus of R$900 thousand for each additional seat.

We can calculate the average P/E of a seat.

The average tuition for medical schooling in Afya's schools is R$100 thousand a year. Afya's operating margin is 30%. With each seat accommodating 5.5 students that becomes R$165 thousand of operating profit per seat. Because as we mentioned university education is tax exempted in Brazil, we can use R$165 thousand as net income from each seat (financing excluded).

Therefore each seat generates R$165 thousand a year and costs R$1 million. That is a P/E of 6. That is a reasonable price.

The perils of overextending

During 2020 and 2021 Afya has done some more expensive and bigger acquisitions.

It acquired FCMPB for R$2.4 million per seat, FESAR for R$2 million per seat, and UNIFIPMoc for R$2 million per seat, and UNIGRANRIO (its biggest acquisition to date at R$700 million) at R$2.3 million per seat.

These universities are larger, more prestigious and also host many more non-health degrees that also generate revenue (although much lower). But it is difficult to determine if the price paid is as good as before or if Afya is overextending its acquisition to continue showing growth.

That can be the Achilles' heel of a good growth by acquisition business. At some point opportunities become more scarce. At that point, does the company stop growing or does it start allocating capital in a sub optimal fashion?

Our opinion is that bigger universities may be more expensive given their prestige and additional revenue generating channels. However, they are a sign of exhaustion in the market Afya is trying to acquire.

Afya's digital incubator segment

In a related vein, Afya has also made some minor acquisitions in the realm of digital services for health professionals and students.

These companies range between very small (R$5 million) and bigger (R$180 million). Among the small ones are Medicinae (R$6 million), a payment solution for doctors; Medical Harbour (R$5 million), a suite of medical imaging for students and professionals; Cliquefarma (R$5 million), allows consumers to compare medicine prices among different pharmacies; and MedPhone (R$7 million), provider of professional data.

Among the big ones are iClinic (R$180 million), a digital solutions provider for doctors' offices. It provides scheduling, account management, marketing and other solutions. iClinic has 16 thousand active payers as of 3Q21.

Another big one is PebMed (R$130M), latter merged with MedPhone. PebMed provides actualization courses and content for doctors and an online "Wikipedia" of data that doctors can use to diagnose, called Whitebook. Whitebook has 100 thousand active payers as of 3Q21.

Finally Medcel and CBB Web (part of a bigger acquisition) offer online courses and preparation materials for doctors taking residency or revalidation exams.

Among these, only Medcel, CBB Web and PebMed are related to medical education directly. iClinic, Medicinae or Cliquefarma are unrelated.

Regarding revenue, the digital services segment still does not provide significant growth, with only R$125 million a year for 2021, or 10% of that of medical colleges.

A simple comparison sheds light on the difference in risk between the segments. iClinic and PebMed costed R$310 million, or 310 seats, 1,705 students or some R$170 million in yearly revenue.

So Afya decided to buy businesses generating less than R$100 million in revenue against a sure bet for R$170 million. That means the digital ecosystem that Afya is acquiring is more traditional growth, that is, companies that look to generate great organic growth ratios. It is not clear whether or not they will be able to.

Healthy financing, for the time being

Afya's balance sheet and financial ratios are misleading. The reasons are intangibles and preference shares.

60% of total assets are intangible assets, which are goodwill and related. These are not very liquid assets, but rather the premium paid over acquisitions.

It is also true that if Afya had to sell the universities it has bought, it should get a similar price to the one it paid and registered as goodwill. The reason is that they have paid a reasonable price. Somebody else should be willing to buy an existing functioning business for a 7 P/E ratio.

However, to make an assessment of Afya's financial condition we should not consider these intangibles, because selling the universities should be the last recourse.

Afya owes R$730 million (R$250 million current-payable as of 3Q21) to shareholders of the businesses it has acquired. The outstanding amounts accrue variable interest according to CDI (Brazil's interbank rate). Their maturities are evenly spaced across the following three years.

It also has lease commitments of R$650 million or some R$50 million a year.

And finally it has R$1.3 billion in long-term debt. It is composed of traditional loans for R$450 million paying CDI + 1.5, and R$850 million of convertible cumulative preference shares subscribed by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY).

SoftBank is a Japanese investment firm that launched a $5 billion fund last year directed towards Latin American growth companies. The fund has been investing fast in many areas. This year, SoftBank Latam made a small investment (compared to its portfolio) of $150 million in Afya's preference shares.

These shares accumulate dividends of 6.5%. These dividends are payable only if Afya wants to, if not they accumulate. Finally, SoftBank can convert these shares into 6 million class A shares at any time. After the 5th year (2026) SoftBank can ask repayment and after the 7th year Afya can either repay or convert. The conversion price has been set at $25 per share.

So although it is accounted as a liability because Afya may be obliged to repay the shares, it is not clear whether or not that will happen. Also, the shares have no contractually mandated cash flows until 2026, unless Afya wants to pay dividends, which is voluntary.

Finally with R$1.4 billion among cash and receivables, and cash flow from operations of some R$700 million a year, Afya seems to be financially strong.

However, caution is required, because interest expenses are already eating one third of operating income. Also, debt can easily sustain overextension in the acquisition realm, which is a double harm to the company, first it pays more interest, second its acquisitions return less on capital invested.

Finally, caution is required because debt and payables from acquisitions adjust based on CDI, and this rate has moved a lot. In the last year alone, Afya's interest expenses doubled because of the increase in the rate. What would happen if CDI continues to increase to levels that were considered normal a decade ago, like 6, 8 or 10%?

CDI rate Brazil TradingEconomics

Shareholder base

Originally, Afya was called NRE Participacoes. In March 2019 it merged with BR Health. Both companies had investments from the ex-Bozano (now Crescera) funds. These funds were managed by Paulo Guedes, current Minister of Economics of Brazil. When Guedes took the charge of MoE, Bozano changed names to Crescera and decided to concentrate on private equity and VC.

Last year Afya went public and Crescera started unloading its shares. It sold a 2.5 million stake to SoftBank, and finally all of its remaining stake to Bertelsmann, a German media group that has investments in education (Penguin Random House for example).

Afya's shares now have three classes. The preference ones we have talked about (no votes), class A (1 vote) and class B (10 votes).

NRE and now Bertelsmann control 95% of class B shares, and therefore 96% of total votes.

A conservative earnings forecast and valuation

Combining the information we have been discussing we can make some predictions about future earnings.

Each medicine student generates some R$100 thousand in revenue a year, of which 30% is operative income. Currently Afya can offer 2,300 seats, or around 16 thousand students. That means the undergraduate medical segment, when in full operation, will be able to produce R$480 million. Afya is very close to reaching this level.

Non-medical health related careers students generate R$10 thousand a year in revenue and R$3 thousand in operative income. With 20 thousand students as of 3Q21 this means R$60 million in operative income.

Finally 26 thousand students of non-health careers generate R$3 thousand in operative income each, or R$78 million in aggregate.

Therefore the undergraduate segment can generate R$618 million in operative income as it is functioning, without much growth.

Specialization courses and digital services are very small yet, generating only R$200 million in revenue in aggregate. A conservative forecast would not add much from these.

Current financial and lease costs, considering a CDI rate around 5%, are of R$150 million a year. As we have said these could easily increase in the future.

That leaves us with a net income (considering exemption from income and sales taxes) of R$450 million, or some $80 million.

Can Afya grow?

The answer to this question depends a lot on the availability of faculties to be acquired. For Afya to justify a price of $1.3 billion, it should at least at some point hope to produce $130 million in profits.

$130 million translates into R$740 million. Considering that debt is rolled over, because if not then growth is difficult, that means R$890 million in operative income, or R$200 million more than what Afya is capable of producing today.

How many additional seats are R$200 million in operative income? Each seat produces R$165 thousand a year, so 1,200 additional chairs.

Now the questions that remain are how much for each chair and how to finance those purchases?

On the price aspect we cannot be sure, because Afya's last purchases have been a little bit more expensive. We are in a range between R$1.2 billion and R$2.4 billion.

On the financing, we can consider the method Afya has used, of half-cash, half based on three year installments accruing according to CDI.

In this case, with a price of R$1.2 billion Afya is in condition of paying R$600 million in cash and then adding R$200 million a year, plus R$30 million in interest. With a price of R$2.4 billion the scheme requires longer, maybe across a two to three year period.

So it is not only possible, but it is also desirable to leverage in order to find new universities to buy. A different but more difficult to answer question is whether or not it will be possible to find those colleges.

According to data from 2015, there were 10 thousand private medical school seats in Brazil. Afya already has 2,300 seats, so the situation might be tight.

Organic growth does not seem possible given that Brazil already has a significant number of doctors. According to data from World Bank, Brazil has 2.3 physicians per 1,000 inhabitants.

Another possibility is for Afya to pay all of its debt. In that case it could become closer to its income target in a few years.

Dangerous waters ahead

We have talked about the benefits of running a medical school. However, there is a risk that increases when a single company controls more and more schools.

Medical school is an effort for most families. It can add financial stress to a family in the event of an economic turndown, or familiar catastrophe. Graduated doctors may be angry about paying educational debts.

As a company like Afya controls more and more of the medical schooling sector, it increases the risk of becoming the target of political groups. As it becomes bigger, Afya attracts attention from groups that advocate for cheaper or even free universal education.

Although Brazil is not a country known for its advances against private property and private profit, this risk should not be ignored.

Real tangible ESG

As an analyst I usually do not concentrate much on ESG initiatives. However, in this case the investor might consider that Afya is a truly beneficial business. Afya promotes education in interior areas of Brazil, and particularly that of much needed doctors and nurses.

Summary

Afya is a growth by acquisition business that found great opportunities buying sustainable medical schools at very attractive P/E ratios.

The problem is its valuation is based on the possibility of growing even more, and that will require finding more universities to buy at attractive prices, which is not necessarily possible. The digital services segment is too young and small to be valued at this stage.

So with the current situation, and with the information available, Afya is expensive. However, the company may find more acquisition opportunities and increase earnings.

In that case, either the P/E ratio is sustained, and therefore Afya remains expensive, but with even less chances of growing, or it falls, to reflect lower growth, in which case income growth is counteracted by multiple reduction.

So our recommendation is to wait. If Afya becomes cheaper, it may be an interesting opportunity. If it grows more and its multiple becomes lower in the future, it may be a nice buy-and-hold business.

If the company both grows and keeps its multiple, then the investor would have lost an opportunity. Opportunities lost have zero cost. Bad investment decisions can cost a lot. Our opinion is that of Buffett when he used the baseball analogy. In this case, we prefer to let the Afya ball pass by.

Updates

January 2022: Afya announced the resignation of its VP of Digital Services, Julio de Angeli. Mr. de Angeli was originally the CEO of Medcel, the digital arm that formed Afya in March 2019. It is probable that he had a high level of involvement with the acquisition of digital services in Afya.

His replacement will be Lélio de Souza. Their career paths are different according to a Linkedin profile comparison. While both executives have worked with digital products, Mr. de Angeli's experience seems to be more related with educational digital products.