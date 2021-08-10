Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

I project that holders of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) will receive $5.987 per ETN on December 27, 2021, as a result of Credit Suisse (CS) exercising its call right. The CS press release says in part:

… The call settlement date for REML is expected to be December 27, 2021. On the call settlement date, REML investors will receive a cash payment per ETN in an amount equal to the call settlement amount. The call settlement amount will be determined on the call valuation date of December 22, 2021, in accordance with the terms set forth in the REML Pricing Supplement and will be calculated using an average of the index closing levels during the call valuation period and will include REML’s stub reference distribution amount, if any, as of the call valuation date minus applicable fees. The five consecutive trading days beginning December 16, 2021 through December 22, 2021, will constitute the call valuation period…

I have projected the call settlement amount to be $5.9837 based on an average of the index closing levels during December 16, 2021, through December 22, 2021, of $5.9806, REML’s stub reference distribution amount of $0.00837 and the applicable fees of $0.00666. The stub reference distribution amount only includes contributions from three of the components of the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index. Even though most of the components have ex-dates in December, only those with ex-dates prior to December 27, 2021 will contribute to the stub reference distribution amount. This is because the REML prospectus includes:

…Stub Reference Distribution Amount: The Stub Reference Distribution Amount is (a) as of any Coupon Valuation Date, an amount equal to zero; and (b) as of any other date of determination, an amount equal to the sum of the net cash dividends or distributions that a Reference Holder would have been entitled to receive in respect of the Index Constituents held by such Reference Holder on the “record date” for those cash dividends or distributions whose “ex-dividend date” occurs during the period from and excluding the immediately preceding Coupon Valuation Date (or if such date of determination occurs prior to the first Coupon Valuation Date, the period from and excluding the Initial Trade Date) to and including such date, provided that for the purpose of calculating the Stub Reference Distribution Amount during the Final Valuation Period or Call Valuation Period, as applicable, the Reference Holder will be deemed to hold 4/5, 3/5, 2/5 and 1/5 of the shares of each Index Constituent it would otherwise hold on the second, third, fourth and fifth Trading Day, respectively, in such Final Valuation Period or Call Valuation Period…

The only index constituents whose ex-dates occur in the relevant time period are: Redwood Trust Inc.(RWT), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX). The Table I below shows the contributions to the January dividend of each of the components of the MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index upon which the ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) is based. The constituents of the MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index are very similar to the index upon which REML is based, and the three mREITs that will contribute to the REML Stub Reference Distribution Amount are in both indices. Table I shows the December 2021 ex-dates of the mREITs. Since the DX ex-date is December 17, 2021, pursuant to the REML prospectus only 4/5 of the DX dividend will count in the calculation of the Stub Reference Distribution Amount.

As far as I know, CS did not give any reason for its decision to exercise its right to call REML. The call did cause the mREITs to fall relatively more than the markets as a whole did, during the December 16, 2021, through December 22, 2021, call valuation period. This underperformance of the mREITs was cause by CS selling the mREITs. The possibility of what I called “termination risk”, where a leveraged ETN declines in price because of issuer selling the underlying securities when it is terminated, either by acceleration or the issuer exercising its call rights, was discussed in depth in: Risks And Return For 17% Yielding REML May Not Be As They Appear.

Where Do We Go from Here?

REML was the largest component in my 15%+ constrained portfolio. Its demise will leave a big void in the portfolio. As I described in: More Candidates For The 15%+ Current Yield Portfolio.

…I have written about a portfolio where the most important constraint is to only include securities with current yields above 15%. Other constraints are the typical retail IRA account restrictions which preclude the use of short-selling, margin borrowing, most options strategies and futures contracts. Some brokerage firms also impose additional constraints on IRA accounts. I suspect that there are many individuals, particularly those either partially or totally retired, who either have somewhat similar constraints or they might possibly benefit from adopting them. There is nothing magic about the 15%+ current yield threshold. Originally, in 2001, it was a 10% current yield threshold. It reached 30% in 2008 and 60% in March 2009…

When many of the 2x leveraged ETNs in my 15%+ constrained portfolio were accelerated in March 2020, there was no shortage of securities with current yields above 15%. It only took the courage to buy them, with the proceed from the accelerations. REML and ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHB) had current yields far in excess of 15% then. Many of the individual mREITs also had current yields above 15%, as did many non-mREIT stocks that had been components of the other 2x leveraged ETNs in my 15%+ constrained portfolio, which were accelerated in the Covid-19 crash. There was also no shortage of corporate bonds with current yields far in excess of 15%.

Today, I and other REML holders face a different predicament. The equity markets are near all-time highs and interest rates are near all-time lows. One strategy would be to keep the proceeds from the REML call in cash or very safe securities and wait for opportunities to invest in securities with current yields above 15%, at some time in the future. If you read many of my Seeking Alpha articles, then you know that for me at least, that strategy is not going to happen.

My original premise for investing in mREITs and later leveraged mREIT ETNs, is described in my 2013 Seeking Alpha articles, "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs," and - Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs. This was my macroeconomic outlook that interest rates would remain lower for longer. This premise is still intact. The recent diminution of the prospects for passage of a new large social spending bill and the fact that the Federal Reserve is maintaining $1.8 trillion in its reverse repo facility in order to prevent short-term risk-free interest rates from going negative, further supports this premise.

The Solactive US Small Cap High Dividend Index, upon which SMHB is based, contains many of the mREITs that were in REML. SMHB has a current yield of 15.13% as per the CS website. That current yield is based on annualizing the three months ending with December 2021. To my knowledge that is the highest current yield of any 2x leveraged ETN. The non-mREIT components of the index upon which SMHB is based do have business and credit risk.

Agency mortgage-backed securities do not have business and credit risk. My macroeconomic outlook favors agency mREITs, which results in my portfolio giving higher weights to mREITs and ETNs based on mREITs. The only pure leveraged mREIT ETN remaining is MVRL. It is only 1.5X leveraged and thus has a lower current yield than REML. The UBS website shows a MVRL current yield based on annualizing the three months ending with December 2021 of slightly less than 15%. A few days ago, when the MVRL price was lower, the current yield was above 15%. My projected January 2022 MVRL monthly dividend of $1.2128, would bring the MVRL current yield to 15.8% based on annualizing the three months ending with January 2022.

I have included in the 15%+ current yield portfolio and written about some covered-call commodity ETNs issued by CS. These track the performance of indices that employ a strategy of selling 6% out-of-the-money call options against the ETFs that, in turn, track the specific commodities. These are X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI), X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) and X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI). In 20% Current Yield Is Available From REML, But With Risks I discussed the very high yields that are available from these covered-call commodity ETNs at times and the risks involved. In REML - A 16% Current Yield That You Can Understand I discussed how difficult it is to project the monthly coupons for the covered-call commodity ETNs issued by CS. I said:

…So far, I have not been able to replicate or fully understand exactly how the SLVO coupons are calculated. I think it is relevant that my education consists of a dual field (economics and finance) PhD, an MBA in finance and a BS in Nuclear Engineering, all from New York University. It is also relevant that my doctoral dissertation was in contingency claims (options) theory. The title of my doctoral dissertation was IMPLICATIONS AND APPLICATIONS OF ORGANIZED OPTION MARKETS FOR FINANCIAL THEORY. If you are so inclined, you can order a copy of the 208-page dissertation from Proquest

The current yields for the covered-call commodity ETNs issued by CS vary widely from month to month. On December 23, 2021 the CS website indicated annualized current yields based on annualizing the three months ending with December 2021 for GLDI, SLVO and USOI, of 8.16%, 12.68% and 20.57% respectively.

High Yield Corporate Bonds

Today, only the junkiest of the junk bonds have current yields above 15%. To even get yields-to-maturity above 15% you have to invest in corporate bonds with extremely high probabilities of default. There are some corporate bonds in the 15%+ current yield portfolio that were purchased after March 2020. However, they have appreciated so much in price since then, that their yields-to-maturity are now single digit. There are two junk bonds that could be considered special situations that I own and are considering adding to. These are the AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) 5.75% 06/15/2025 cusip 00165AAH1 and the PBF Energy (PBF) 7.25% 06/15/2025 cusip 69318FAG3.

In AMC Entertainment And The Airlines I discussed that if AMC is allowed and able to sell additional shares at anywhere near current levels, the bonds are definitely money good. The AMC situation is very bizarre. In January 2021, AMC traded below $2 and was headed for certain bankruptcy. It appeared to be a classic "terminal short" where one could short the stock and never have to close out the position, since the shares would be cancelled after the bankruptcy. However, assertions on message boards, such as Reddit's Wall Street Bets, of a massive short-squeeze in AMC prompted believers in the short squeeze to propel shares of AMC as high as $72.62. AMC was able to issue enough new shares to avoid bankruptcy and now has about $1.8 billion in liquidity, of which $1.6 billion is cash and cash equivalents and the rest is undrawn revolving credit. The recent box-office success of the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, also suggests that AMC’s chances to survive until June 2025 seem reasonable.

AMC shareholders who are mainly interested in the short-squeeze hypothesis are presently unwilling to authorize any new shares. However, I think that there should be some way to use financial engineering to placate those AMC shareholders and raise additional funds via securities offerings. The most recent AMC share price quote is $28.52. The stock has been so volatile that the most recent price for the January 19, 2024 AMC call with a $25 strike price. is $17.40. That quote is for American options on the CBOE. American options can be exercised any time as opposed to European options that can only be exercised at maturity. In theory, European options fully protected against dividends, should be equal in value to American options. If AMC were to issue European warrants at enough of a discount to the American options price, the obvious buyers would be sophisticated investors who could put on the classic Black-Scholes arbitrage of buying the warrant and shorting the underlying stock. This would essentially scoop up much of the AMC shares available to borrow for shorting. That could please the shareholders who premise their investment on a possible short-squeeze. The warrants could be issued either attached to a bond or preferred security, on their own separately.

PBF is a petroleum refiner. Like AMC it has more than $1 billion in cash. Also, like AMC it suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic as demand for gasoline and jet fuel plummeted. Unlike AMC, PBF has been profitable for the last two quarters, as fuel demand rebounded. The most recent trade in the PBF 7.25% 06/15/2025 was 73.32 on December 23, 2023. That was a yield to maturity of 17.913%. As I discussed in Time To Buy REML With A 17.6% Current Yield the problem facing PBF is the Renewable Fuel Standard program administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In order to sell a gallon of gasoline in the USA one must purchase a renewable identification number (RIN). These are created when renewable fuels such as ethanol are produced. The cost of these RINs has surged and has driven up the cost of gasoline. Refiners have a few years to satisfy their RIN obligations. Had the administration not recently retroactively reduced the amount of RINs that refiners are obligated for 2020, the price of gasoline would have surged. During 2019 and 2020, the prices of ethanol renewable identification numbers were below 20 cents per gallon. However, the price of RINs credits bought by obligated parties to meet the RFS renewable volume obligation reached record quarterly highs in Q3, averaging $1.545/RIN for ethanol. It was assumed that such high prices would prompt revisions in the program. However, when reports of the possibility of such revisions appeared in the press, the farm lobby warned the Biden Administration against doing so.

In December 2021, the Biden administration addressed the threat of an imminent further surge gasoline prices with the retroactive reduction in the 2020 RIN requirements. However, to placate the farm lobby, the administration announced plans to vastly increase the RIN obligations for the years 2022 and beyond. Were those planned increases in RIN obligations to occur, it could bankrupt PBF. My guess is that the administration will make adjustments in the planned increases in RIN obligations so as to avoid a multi-dollar increase in gasoline prices.

Additionally, PBF is working on a renewable diesel project at its 190,000 b/d refinery in Chalmette, Louisiana, which could possibly mitigate the cost of meeting the RIN obligations. it also happens to have an idled hydrocracker at that facility with an ample supply of hydrogen.

Analysis of the January 2022 MVRL Dividend Projection

The use of a three-month trailing sum of the dividends in computing the current yield for ETNs is very appropriate for the leveraged mREIT ETNs, since most of the MVRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically, with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The rest of the component mREITs pay monthly dividends. This creates a situation where the January, April, October, and July are "big month" MVRL dividends will be much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. This is because few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates that contribute to the dividends in the "small months." Thus, the January 2022 dividend will be a "big month" dividend.

There were two dividend increases and no decreases, in the components of the index upon which MVRL is based. That will positively impact the January 2022 MVRL dividend. MFA Financial (MFA) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.11 as compared to the previous quarterly level of $0.10. RWT increased its quarterly dividend to $0.23, from the previous $0.21.

The Table I below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend and ex-date, for all of the components. Additionally, Table includes the prices and contribution to the dividend for the MVRL components that will contribute to the January 2022 MVRL dividend.

My projection for the MVRL dividend is $1.2128 That would be the highest monthly dividend since MVRL’s inception in June 2020. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from REML and all securities-index-based ETNs, are technically coupons that are distributions of interest payments on the ETN note, based on the dividends paid by the underlying securities that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. Thus, when dealing with ETNs, the terms "dividend" "coupon" and "distribution" are often used interchangeably. Also, the terms "shares" and "notes" are used interchangeably with ETNs. Also used interchangeably with ETNs, are the words “net indicative value” and “net asset value”.

Conclusions and Recommendations

REML will be missed. There is no way to obtain current yields as high as what REML was paying utilizing securities in the mREIT sector. The highest current yields from leveraged ETNs in that sector are now from MVRL and SMHB. Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is an agency mREIT that is a component in the indices that REML, MVRL and SMHB. At a price of $4.65 and with a $0.065 monthly dividend, ORC has a current yield of 16.8%. I am a buyer of MVRL, SMHB and ORC.

As far as I know, ORC is the only mREIT that has ever held any agency inverse floaters. As I described in in Are mREITs The New Inverse Floaters? When I became convinced that short-term interest rates were likely to remain low for an extended period, I concluded the agency inverse floaters would be the ideal investment vehicle to take advantage of that scenario. I still do. The persecution by some regulators, of investment companies that held inverse floaters seems to have removed them from the market. The last published ORC portfolio does not show any inverse floaters.

Most of my additions to the 15%+ current yield portfolio were the result of suggestions in the comments section of my Seeking Alpha articles. Those are much appreciated, as would leads on the availability of any inverse floaters.

The new Omicron COVID-19 variant, the prospect of a federal government shutdown and/or default and possible defaults in the Chinese property markets, do not pose the threat of a market collapse severe enough to really damage the mREITs. If anything, those prospects would tend to make the Federal Reserve tightening less likely. My view is that any market declines resulting from those events should be viewed as a buying opportunity.

It is not a certainty that higher inflation will cause higher interest rates. If inflation increases, but interest rates do not, then real interest rates become more negative. Twenty years ago, most believed that persistent negative real interest rates were not possible. However, then there was also a much stronger view that persistent negative nominal interest rates were not possible. The trillions in securities today trading with negative nominal interest rates, suggests that persistent negative real interest rates are possible.

Despite some recent hawkish statements from Federal Reserve officials, including Federal Reserve Chair Powell, I still believe that until employment gets back to pre-pandemic levels, there will not be any increases in short-term rates by the Federal Reserve. COVID, Disability And Labor Force Participation discusses various reasons why it may be a very long time until employment gets back to pre-pandemic levels.

Table I MVRL Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Weight Ticker Weight % Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) 13 8.06 12/30/2021 0.22 q 0.2266 AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) 8.79 15.16 12/30/2021 0.12 m 0.0444 Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) 8.18 24.42 12/30/2021 0.48 q 0.1027 Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) 5.45 15.25 12/29/2021 0.33 q 0.0753 New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) 5.11 10.84 12/30/2021 0.25 q 0.0753 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) 5.03 24.42 12/30/2021 0.48 q 0.0631 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) 4.9 30.79 12/30/2021 0.62 q 0.0630 Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) 4.48 18.06 11/12/2021 0.36 q Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) 4.03 5.9 12/28/2021 0.17 q 0.0741 MFA Financial Inc (MFA) 3.9 4.61 12/30/2021 0.11 q 0.0594 Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) 3.77 13.26 12/30/2021 0.35 q 0.0635 PennyMac Mortgage Investment (PMT) 3.77 17.54 12/30/2021 0.47 q 0.0645 Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) 3.57 11.97 12/30/2021 0.2 q 0.0381 New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) 3.28 3.85 12/23/2021 0.1 q 0.0544 Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) 2.79 13.03 12/16/2021 0.23 q 0.0314 Trinity Merger Corp (BRMK) 2.58 9.36 12/30/2021 0.07 m 0.0123 Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) (EFC) 2.5 16.74 12/29/2021 0.15 m 0.0143 Ready Capital Corp (RC) 2.05 15.75 12/30/2021 0.42 q 0.0349 Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) 1.98 4.47 12/30/2021 0.065 m 0.0184 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) 1.95 14.48 12/30/2021 0.35 q 0.0301 BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP) 1.94 9.58 12/30/2021 0.18 q 0.0233 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) 1.85 21.06 12/30/2021 0.43 q 0.0241 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) 1.83 10/8/2021 0.09 q ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) 1.82 9.66 12/14/2021 0.1 m 0.0120 Dynex Capital Inc (DX) 1.47 16.33 12/17/2021 0.13 m 0.0075

Source: Created by Author with data from Fidelity and mREITs' websites.