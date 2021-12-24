Jonathan Knowles/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Water is a big business in the modern era. And with global populations rising, the threat of climate change becoming more prescient every day, and the necessity for clean, efficient water sources growing ever clearer, it could well make for an interesting avenue for investors to buy into. One prospect in this space that investors should take into consideration is a company called Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA). In recent years, the company has done well to grow its operations. And that trend looks set to continue for the foreseeable future. Long term, the company will probably fare well for investors. But on the other hand, shares are looking rather pricey. For investors who don't mind paying a premium and who don't mind waiting for a nice return, this could well be a good prospect to consider. But for those who are more value oriented, there are certainly better prospects to keep in mind.

A play on water

Evoqua Water Technologies considers itself to be a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions. Though this sounds like a broad definition, such a definition is warranted considering just how comprehensive the company's portfolio of products and services happens to be. As the image below illustrates, the company’s areas of expertise focused on a wide chunk of the water and water infrastructure markets. Products and services range from intake activities, filtering, disinfecting, purification, and even water reuse. Due to the significant scope, the company also serves a large number of end users. Companies and other organizations that it services range from those in the manufacturing space to those in health care, power, chemical processing, refining, food and beverage, and more.

*Taken from Evoqua Water Technologies

Today, all of these operations are centered in two key segments that the company operates. The first and largest of these, accounting for 66% of the company's revenue in its latest fiscal year, is called Integrated Solutions and Services. Through this segment, the company provides solutions and lifecycle services for critical water and wastewater applications. Examples include outsourced water services such as its digitally connected Water One service platform, equipment used for the processing of water and wastewater treatment, including related aftermarket consumables, preventative maintenance service contracts and emergency response services, and municipal services like odor and corrosion control services and drinking water treatment systems.

*Taken from Evoqua Water Technologies

The other key segment the company has is called Applied Product Technologies. This particular segment focuses on water and wastewater products and technologies that are set up as standalone offerings or components in integrated solutions. Examples of offerings here include filtration and separation technologies, disinfection technologies, wastewater technology solutions, and anode and electrochlorination technology. According to management, this particular segment accounts for the remaining 34% of the company's overall sales.

Over the past few years, management has done well to grow the business at a steady rate. Revenue expanded from $1.25 billion in 2017 to $1.46 billion in 2021. Only one year during this window to the company experience a sales decline. And that was in 2020 when revenue of $1.43 billion came in slightly lower than the $1.44 billion generated one year earlier. Given the fact that this corresponded with the COVID-19 pandemic, this should not be a surprise. For the current fiscal year, management expects sales to continue rising, coming in at between $1.50 billion and $1.58 billion. This would imply a year over year growth rate of between 2% and 8%.

*Created by Author

On the bottom line, things have been much more volatile. This can be seen in the chart above. The best year for the company was in 2020 when it generated a profit of $113.65 million. Then, in its 2021 fiscal year, this profit figure more than halved to $51 million. Fortunately for investors, more consistent has been other profitability metrics. Operating cash flow, for instance, has grown higher each year for at least the past five years period this grew from $28.5 million in 2017 to $178.7 million in 2021. A similar trend could be seen with EBITDA. This metric grew from $207.7 million in 2017 to $250.9 million in 2021. For the current fiscal year, management has only provided guidance when it comes to EBITDA. Current expectations are for this metric to come in at between $255 million and $275 million, implying a year over year growth rate of between 2% and 10%. If we applied the same kind of growth rate, at the midpoint, to operating cash flow, then it should come in at around $188.7 million.

Shares are expensive

Taking these figures, we can effectively price the company. If we use estimates for the company's 2022 fiscal year, shares of the company do look rather pricey. For instance, it would be trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 29.5. This compares to the even higher 31.2 if we use the figures from 2021. If, instead, we use the EV to EBITDA approached, shares are still pricey, with a multiple of 21.3. This is for the 2022 estimates, while the 2021 estimates would give us a reading of 22.5.

*Created by Author

To put these figures into perspective, I did decide to compare the company to five high rated peers determined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a praise to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 13.1 to a high of 80.8. Of the five companies, four were cheaper than Evoqua Water Technologies. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending up with a range of 6.3 to 19.5. In this case, our prospect was the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Mueller Industries (MLI) 14.5 6.3 Parker-Hannifin (PH) 14.8 13.4 Crane Co. (CR) 13.1 10.2 Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 80.4 19.5 EnPro Industries (NPO) 20.6 12.3

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I am impressed by the stability of Evoqua Water Technologies when it comes to its top line. Net profits have been all over the map, but cash flow figures have been more consistent and are more impressive. Long term, especially given the space the company operates in, I fully suspect the future to be bright. But the market seems to realize this and has applied a hefty premium to shares in the business. For me, the company is simply too pricey to buy into. But for investors who don't mind paying a premium for a quality enterprise and who really love this space, it could be a solid opportunity.