lolostock/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a rough H2 for the restaurant industry, attributed to the realization that inflation is less transitory than anticipated and that higher wages are needed to keep restaurants staffed. One name that's had its IPO debut into this challenging environment is First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG). With a two-year stacked comp sales growth rate of ~19% and a goal for double-digit unit growth in 2022, it is easily one of the best growth stories industry-wide. However, with the stock trading at nearly 20x EV/EBITDA and more than 60x FY2023 earnings estimates, I don't see enough of a margin of safety here for starting new positions.

(Source: Company S-1)

First Watch Restaurant Group ("First Watch") is a Daytime Dining concept that serves made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch, with a focus on fresh ingredients. The brand's chef-driven menu has received hundreds of awards, including being named one of TripAdvisor's (TRIP) best Restaurants of 2019. Some of its menu items that differentiate it from other breakfast/lunch brands are the following:

A.M. Superfoods Bowl

Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Carrot Cake and Pecan Pancakes

Power Breakfast Quinoa Bowl

Lemon Dressed Organic Mixed Greens

Red Medicine, Morning Meditation, and Kale Tonic fresh juices

The company had its IPO debut in early October, and raised over $190 million, selling 10.9 million shares at $18.00. On its second day of trading, the stock hit a high of $25.40, but it's since plummeted 40%. To date, the company has ~430 restaurants in 28 states, with just over 75% of its store base being company-owned and the remainder franchised. Let's take a closer look at the small-cap restaurant name below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

First Watch released its Q3 results in mid-November, reporting quarterly revenue of $157.4 million, up 58% from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, system-wide sales recorded strong growth, coming in 39% vs. 2019 levels despite First Watch being one of the only brands to not take price in 2021, focusing on traffic instead. The strong performance was driven by same-store sales growth of 46.2% year-over-year and 19.2% on a two-year basis, helped by a 4.8% increase in traffic on a two-year basis and a higher average check. The increase in average check has been helped by a favorable mix and the recent introduction of an alcohol program, which is now available at ~65% of system-wide restaurants.

(Source: Company S-1)

Looking at the chart above, we can see that First Watch's same-store sales growth has recovered much quicker than many other restaurant concepts, with positive traffic starting in Q2 2021 vs. 2019 levels and remaining elevated since. Based on guidance for same-store sales of ~32.5% in Q4, this strong performance is set to continue. Finally, it's worth noting that of the 17 new restaurants opened this year, average unit volumes are coming in 16% above its legacy restaurants, with these being very encouraging numbers. Based on guidance, First Watch hopes to open 32 system-wide restaurants in FY2021, translating to mid-single-digit unit growth.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to First Watch's store count above, we can see that the company has seen steady growth over the past few years, reporting a unit growth rate of ~8.3% relative to FY2017 levels (437 restaurants vs. 318 restaurants). Based on company guidance of double-digit unit growth in FY2022, we are expected to see an acceleration in unit growth rates. This would make First Watch one of the highest-growth companies industry-wide from a traffic, same-store sales, and unit growth standpoint. Assuming the company can meet the lower end of its FY2022 guided range, First Watch will end FY2022 will 485 restaurants, up from ~437 at the end of this year.

(Source: Company S-1)

Meanwhile, when it comes to long-term aspirations, the company has very ambitious goals. This is because the company ultimately believes it has the potential for 2,200 restaurants long-term, translating to more than 400% growth from current levels. This suggests that the company is still in the very early innings of its growth story, assuming that it can execute successfully and continue to take market share from peers. As the map above shows, the company has considerable white space in the Northwest, Arizona, and California, plus lots of infill opportunities within states it's already operating.

(Source: First Watch, Facebook.com)

The other encouraging highlight in the quarter is that while dine-in sales have been strong, off-premise sales have remained elevated, sitting at $31.8 million in Q3 2021 vs. $29.5 million in Q3 2020. This should provide an incremental boost to the average check, with the other tailwind being alcohol. In fact, alcohol is only available at 281 of ~430 restaurants currently, with just over 5% of guests ordering alcohol. If we compare this to fresh juices, which started at 2% and are now at 14-15%, it would not be unreasonable to assume that alcohol could increase to 10% to 12% of guests long-term.

Given that this is a high-margin item, it should help boost average check, average unit volumes, and margins as it's rolled out across the entire system and gains more traction. This could also invite a new type of customer into the restaurant that does enjoy alcohol for brunch/lunch like Cocktails, Bloody Mary's, and Mimosas, given that the company was not serving alcohol for the past 33 years. So, the recent introduction of alcohol is a major incremental opportunity for the brand. Let's take a closer look at the margins below and the staffing situation:

(Source: Company Website)

Fortunately, for First Watch, the company has historically had 20-30% better turnover rates than the industry average, which might be explained by its 7:00 to 2:30 operating hours, which are highly desirable for those looking for work-life balance. This certainly compares favorably to other restaurants where some employees are required to do overnights, late nights, or mid-day shifts. The company noted that management staffing levels have increased sequentially as the company works to get fully staffed, and it's seeing a healthy amount of applications (~2,000 per week). Therefore, it has not had to reduce hours due to staffing constraints, like many other brands have, such as BJ's Restaurants (BJRI). So, overall, the company's staffing situation does not look like it will impede its aggressive growth plans.

Moving to margins, adjusted EBITDA came in at $17 million in Q3, up from $2.6 million last year and $7.7 million in Q3 2019, translating to ~119% growth on a two-year basis. This was despite not taking price in 2021, given that the company was focused on traffic growth. This translated to 10.8% adjusted EBITDA margins, up from 7.1% in Q3 2019. The company did note that it will see some headwinds on labor costs which could increase 100-150 basis points in Q4, and it's also seeing pressure on pork prices due to commodity cost inflation. Having said that, the company is confident that it has pricing power given its high-growth and differentiated menu, and increased alcohol orders should also help pad margins and partially offset commodity cost inflation and increased labor costs, which came in at 32.6% of sales in Q3 2021).

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on an estimated ~60 million shares, net debt of ~$240 million, and a share price of $16.20, First Watch trades at an enterprise value of ~$1.22 billion. Comparing this figure with current estimates for FY2022 EBITDA of ~$64 million, this leaves First Watch trading at ~19x EV to EBITDA. This is well above the average EV to EBITDA ratio for industry-leading dine-in names such as Darden (DRI) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) at 12-14x EV to EBITDA, and well above the average of its peer group, which sits at a much lower EV to EBITDA multiple.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Some investors might argue that First Watch should trade at a premium to these peers, given that it is much higher growth. This is because it expects to see healthy margin expansion based on its long-term guidance and could quadruple its restaurant count long-term (~450 restaurants ---> 2,000+ restaurants). However, on an earnings multiple basis, First Watch is trading at close ~30x FY2025 earnings estimates, based on estimates of $0.54 in FY2025. This suggests that the stock is already trading at an excessive premium, making it a case of growth at a somewhat unreasonable price.

In comparison, Darden and Texas Roadhouse at ~19x and ~25x next year's earnings estimates, respectively. If we compare First Watch's valuation to breakfast names like Denny's (DENN), the premium is also significant, given that Denny's trades at ~13x forward EV to EBITDA and ~20x FY2022 earnings estimates vs. First Watch at ~19x forward EV to EBITDA and more than 90x FY2022 earnings estimates.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Given that inflation readings do not seem to be cooling off, staffing is still slightly below optimal levels, First Watch is coming up against difficult comps, and Omicron could impact restaurant traffic, it's hard to argue for paying up for the stock here. It's also worth noting that Darden, Denny's, and Texas Roadhouse don't look overly cheap here even at their current multiples, making First Watch look even more expensive on an earnings multiple bases. So, while First Watch could see an oversold bounce after its sharp ~40% decline, I don't see any real margin of safety here from a valuation standpoint.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving over to the technical picture, we can see that First Watch has no clear support levels yet, given that it's been consistently making lower highs and lower lows since its IPO debut. Meanwhile, the stock has a strong resistance area at $19.55, where the stock broke a key support level. Given that over 16 million shares traded hands $19.50, there is a significant amount of supply overhead. If the stock rallies back to this area, some of these investors/traders are likely to become sellers. So, with no clearly defined support level yet, and strong resistance overhead at $19.25 - $19.55, the technical picture doesn't offer a low-risk, high-reward set up yet either. In fact, rallies back to $19.55 before the end of Q1 would likely present an opportunity to book some profits.

(Source: Company Website)

First Watch is undoubtedly one of the more exciting restaurants IPOs to debut this year. This is because it checks many boxes, including industry-leading unit growth rates, same-store sales growth, and historically superior turnover rates when the "Great Resignation" is taking a toll on the industry. However, with the stock trading for more than 60x FY2023 earnings estimates, I don't see enough of a margin of safety to go bottom-fishing here. Therefore, while I think this high-growth name is one to keep an eye on, I think there are more attractive bets elsewhere in the market.