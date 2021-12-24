Claudio Santana/Getty Images News

The election victory of former student leader Gabriel Boric has for the most part spooked the investing community, with the Chilean peso and the stock exchange both on the back foot in the weeks before and after the second round of the presidential election. In contrast to the Chilean ETF (ECH), the stock of Amerigo Resources (OTCQX:ARREF, ARG.TO), the copper tailings processor whose operations totally depend on Chile, was unfazed and actually gained in recent days:

This suggests that Amerigo has little to fear from the new presidency, and I agree with the market on this one. There are always risks in an extreme scenario, but in my base case, I expect Amerigo to be on the right side of the government. With its ESG-friendly operations, the company should be immune to more stringent environmental regulations, and there might even be some tailwinds from the new situation, such as a weaker Chilean peso. I expect Amerigo's shareholder-friendly management to continue to reward investors with dividends and buybacks.

Chile's New Government's Positions On Mining

The Boric presidency could affect the mining sector in two ways: more stringent environmental restrictions and higher taxation (royalties in particular). On the environmental front, Boric pledged to oppose the $2.5 billion Dominga mine, which was approved in August after years of legal battles:

We do not want more ‘sacrifice zones’, we do not want projects that destroy our country, that destroy communities and we exemplify this in a case that has been symbolic: No to Dominga. Source: National Post

On the taxation side of things, a new royalty scheme could be implemented, based on a combination of the value of the mineral extracted and the profits made. Mr. Boric has also been critical of the privatization of the lithium sector, and the government will no doubt try to extract more revenue from the local giant SoQuiMich (SQM) and possibly foreign operators like Albemarle (ALB). "Green taxes" on CO2 are also being considered.

What does this mean for Amerigo? Not much, in my opinion, and this is good news for shareholders. Let's start with environmental restrictions. Amerigo's operations consist in producing copper from tailings, using renewable energy in the process. As the company puts it, it transforms environmental liabilities into an economic asset:

Therefore, Amerigo is as ESG-friendly as it gets, and there seems to be nothing to fear on this front.

What about higher taxes, especially royalties on copper production? Here, it's important to note that Amerigo is not a miner, but a tolling partner of Chile's national company Codelco. Ultimately, the copper is Codelco's, and mining tax increases would probably not affect Amerigo. This view has been expressed by the company before:

We are currently exempt from the existing tax in its current morphology, because we are considered a toll processor and are at contract with Codelco. That's for copper. For molybdenum, we currently fall below the threshold for the current tax. [...] Having said that, we are remaining vigilant on what the changes could be. Source: CEO Aurora Davidson, Q1 earnings call

What Could Go Wrong Under A Radical Chile

As discussed above, I'm confident that Amerigo's operations and profitability will not be affected by the new government, and this is my base case. It goes without saying, though, that this is just my opinion and one cannot rule out a more radical outcome for Chile. What kind of nasty surprises could be in store in a worst-case scenario? Off the top of my head:

corporate tax increases that would target foreign companies in particular

very high withholding tax / capital control that would make it costly to pay dividends to foreign shareholders

frente popular-type scenario that would see general strikes and a sharp increase in labor costs

a disregard for the sanctity of contracts that would see Codelco renege on its agreements with Amerigo

To be honest, I consider these risks highly unlikely to materialize, first because such measures are probably not on Mr. Boric's agenda, and, second, since the new government will have to make do with a Congress that is not that radical:

As we have seen in Peru, the new government may have grandiose plans, but the Senate or Congress have the final say. [...] The Congress in Chile is balanced, so unlikely to pass anything radical. Source: S&P Global

As someone who also invests in Mexico, I remember the same fears being expressed when President López Obrador was elected. In typical fashion, he moderated in power and his presidency has not derailed the growth of listed companies such as the local airport operators.

Amerigo Enjoying Foreign Exchange Tailwinds

Whatever the future holds, the local currency, the Chilean peso (CLP), has been hit hard by the political situation, falling back to its Covid lows against the USD:

From Amerigo's perspective, this is a boost to margins as the company has most of its costs in CLP, and sells its production in USD. When the 2021 guidance was released back in January, Amerigo indicated that a 10% change on the CLP to USD foreign exchange rate could have an impact of $0.06/lb on cash cost.

Since then, the CLP has lost almost 20% of its value, equating to a reduction of about $0.12/lb in cash cost. This means a reduction of almost 7% in the company's cash cost (using the 2021 cash cost guidance of $1.76/lb). When applied to a yearly production of 60+ million pounds of copper, the savings are in excess of $7 million, not bad for a company with annual net income in the region of $30 million. What's more, the savings go directly to the bottom line, contrary to the upside from higher copper prices, which has to be shared with Codelco according to a sliding scale.

A Margin Of Safety Is Baked In Amerigo's Share Price

Finally, it's worth mentioning that country risk is still baked in the price of Amerigo, despite the stock's rise in the past few days. As shown by the metrics below, the company's valuation is undemanding at current copper prices:

Source: Seeking Alpha

At this stage, I'm not sure we will see a significant rerating of the stock, as the market is likely to remain cautious. This is not an issue as far as I'm concerned, as I now view Amerigo as a bona fide dividend stock, since the latest moves announced by management: a CAD 0.02 per share quarterly dividend, and a share buyback program.

Takeaway

Despite fears that the presidency of Mr. Boric might have a detrimental impact on mining companies, I'm confident that Amerigo's status as a toll processor and leader in ESG will shield it from adverse political moves. Of course, there's always some risks involved with investing in foreign jurisdictions, and this has to be factored in by Amerigo investors. For now, I see no reason to panic, and I expect 2022 to bring more dividends and buybacks. The 2022 guidance will be released in early January and should point to another strong year for the company.