The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CAC)
|
1/13
|
1/31
|
0.36
|
0.4
|
11.11%
|
3.32%
|
5
|
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
12/29
|
1/7
|
0.2
|
0.23
|
15.00%
|
1.05%
|
8
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Dec 27 (Ex-Div 12/28)
None
Tuesday Dec 28 (Ex-Div 12/29)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
|
(AXS)
|
1/18
|
0.43
|
52.08
|
3.30%
|
20
|
Danaher Corporation
|
(DHR)
|
1/28
|
0.21
|
320.79
|
0.26%
|
8
|
Thor Industries, Inc.
|
(THO)
|
1/13
|
0.43
|
100.87
|
1.71%
|
12
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
1/12
|
0.2
|
31.56
|
2.53%
|
10
Wednesday Dec 29 (Ex-Div 12/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
1/14
|
0.227
|
68.66
|
3.97%
|
9
|
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|
(AQN)
|
1/14
|
0.1706
|
14.32
|
4.77%
|
13
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
1/14
|
1.15
|
217.63
|
2.11%
|
12
|
AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
|
(AVB)
|
1/18
|
1.59
|
245.77
|
2.59%
|
9
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
(BANF)
|
1/17
|
0.36
|
69.1
|
2.08%
|
28
|
Franklin Resources, Inc.
|
(BEN)
|
1/14
|
0.29
|
33.42
|
3.47%
|
42
|
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
|
(CTRE)
|
1/15
|
0.265
|
22.43
|
4.73%
|
8
|
Dillard's, Inc.
|
(DDS)
|
1/31
|
0.2
|
249.69
|
0.32%
|
11
|
Amdocs Limited
|
(DOX)
|
1/28
|
0.36
|
74.33
|
1.94%
|
10
|
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
1/15
|
1.1
|
217.3
|
2.02%
|
11
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
1/31
|
0.7
|
67.67
|
4.14%
|
19
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|
(ELS)
|
1/14
|
0.3625
|
84.87
|
1.71%
|
17
|
The Ensign Group, Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
1/31
|
0.055
|
81.8
|
0.27%
|
15
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
1/18
|
0.3
|
43.07
|
2.79%
|
11
|
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(FR)
|
1/18
|
0.27
|
64.01
|
1.69%
|
9
|
FirstService Corporation
|
(FSV)
|
1/7
|
0.1825
|
192.71
|
0.38%
|
7
|
Fulton Financial Corporation
|
(FULT)
|
1/14
|
0.14
|
16.94
|
3.31%
|
7
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
1/28
|
0.7
|
460.54
|
0.61%
|
11
|
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
|
(IIPR)
|
1/14
|
1.5
|
250.91
|
2.39%
|
5
|
Investar Holding Corporation
|
(ISTR)
|
1/31
|
0.08
|
17.75
|
1.80%
|
8
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
(ITW)
|
1/14
|
1.22
|
240.5
|
2.03%
|
47
|
Kilroy Realty Corporation
|
(KRC)
|
1/12
|
0.52
|
66.26
|
3.14%
|
6
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
|
(LECO)
|
1/14
|
0.56
|
137.56
|
1.63%
|
27
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
1/14
|
0.92
|
316.11
|
1.16%
|
12
|
Mondelez International, Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
1/14
|
0.35
|
64.94
|
2.16%
|
10
|
MGM Growth Properties LLC
|
(MGP)
|
1/14
|
0.525
|
39.71
|
5.29%
|
7
|
McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|
(MKC)
|
1/10
|
0.37
|
93.03
|
1.59%
|
35
|
National Fuel Gas Company
|
(NFG)
|
1/14
|
0.455
|
63.11
|
2.88%
|
51
|
Nucor Corporation
|
(NUE)
|
2/11
|
0.5
|
114.3
|
1.75%
|
49
|
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
|
(REXR)
|
1/18
|
0.24
|
77.5
|
1.24%
|
8
|
Regal Rexnord Corporation
|
(RRX)
|
1/14
|
0.33
|
165.18
|
0.80%
|
17
|
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
1/7
|
0.23
|
87.4
|
1.05%
|
9
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
1/18
|
0.120833
|
45.45
|
3.19%
|
12
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
1/14
|
0.26
|
61.65
|
1.69%
|
11
|
STORE Capital Corporation
|
(STOR)
|
1/18
|
0.385
|
34.04
|
4.52%
|
7
|
Sun Communities, Inc.
|
(SUI)
|
1/18
|
0.83
|
205.52
|
1.62%
|
5
|
Stryker Corporation
|
(SYK)
|
1/31
|
0.695
|
268.25
|
1.04%
|
29
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
1/18
|
0.46
|
56.31
|
3.27%
|
11
|
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
|
(WLTW)
|
1/18
|
0.8
|
236.46
|
1.35%
|
5
|
W. P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
1/14
|
1.055
|
80.83
|
5.22%
|
25
|
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
1/14
|
0.11
|
55.43
|
0.79%
|
10
|
The York Water Company
|
(YORW)
|
1/14
|
0.1949
|
48.52
|
1.61%
|
24
Thursday Dec 30 (Ex-Div 12/31)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
(APD)
|
2/14
|
1.5
|
299.48
|
2.00%
|
39
|
Cardinal Health, Inc.
|
(CAH)
|
1/15
|
0.4908
|
50.75
|
3.87%
|
25
|
CyrusOne Inc.
|
(CONE)
|
1/7
|
0.52
|
89.73
|
2.32%
|
9
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
1/18
|
0.43
|
55.8
|
3.08%
|
12
|
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|
(ESS)
|
1/14
|
2.09
|
342.67
|
2.44%
|
27
|
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
|
(FCPT)
|
1/14
|
0.3325
|
28.67
|
4.64%
|
7
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
1/18
|
1.07
|
132.38
|
3.23%
|
54
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
1/12
|
0.55
|
391.54
|
0.56%
|
15
|
Hurco Companies, Inc.
|
(HURC)
|
1/17
|
0.14
|
29.67
|
1.89%
|
9
|
Ingredion Incorporated
|
(INGR)
|
1/24
|
0.65
|
94.81
|
2.74%
|
11
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
1/14
|
0.2465
|
69.22
|
4.27%
|
29
|
Republic Services, Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
1/14
|
0.46
|
135.42
|
1.36%
|
19
|
State Street Corporation
|
(STT)
|
1/13
|
0.57
|
93.03
|
2.45%
|
11
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(WASH)
|
1/7
|
0.54
|
56.42
|
3.83%
|
11
Friday Dec 31 (Ex-Div 1/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|
(A)
|
1/26
|
0.21
|
157.8
|
0.53%
|
11
|
Dollar General Corporation
|
(DG)
|
1/18
|
0.42
|
221.33
|
0.76%
|
7
|
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.
|
(HTA)
|
1/11
|
0.325
|
33.25
|
3.91%
|
10
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
1/14
|
0.215
|
44
|
5.86%
|
12
|
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|
(RJF)
|
1/18
|
0.34
|
99.4
|
1.37%
|
10
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Ameren Corporation
|
(AEE)
|
12/31
|
0.55
|
2.53%
|
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|
(AGM)
|
12/31
|
0.88
|
2.92%
|
Albemarle Corporation
|
(ALB)
|
1/3
|
0.39
|
0.68%
|
The Allstate Corporation
|
(ALL)
|
1/3
|
0.81
|
2.84%
|
Allegion plc
|
(ALLE)
|
12/30
|
0.36
|
1.13%
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
(AVGO)
|
12/31
|
4.1
|
2.47%
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
(BAC)
|
12/31
|
0.21
|
1.89%
|
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|
(BAM)
|
12/31
|
0.13
|
0.87%
|
Baxter International Inc.
|
(BAX)
|
1/3
|
0.28
|
1.31%
|
Becton, Dickinson and Company
|
(BDX)
|
12/31
|
0.87
|
1.40%
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|
(BEP)
|
12/31
|
0.30375
|
3.42%
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|
(BIP)
|
12/31
|
0.51
|
3.47%
|
Popular, Inc.
|
(BPOP)
|
1/3
|
0.45
|
2.23%
|
Cadence Bank
|
(CADE)
|
1/3
|
0.2
|
2.74%
|
Crown Castle International Corp.
|
(CCI)
|
12/31
|
1.47
|
2.95%
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|
(CHRW)
|
1/3
|
0.55
|
2.15%
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
12/28
|
0.9
|
1.57%
|
Canadian National Railway Company
|
(CNI)
|
12/30
|
0.615 CAD
|
1.58%
|
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.
|
(COFS)
|
12/31
|
0.25
|
3.87%
|
Capital Southwest
|
(CSWC)
|
12/31
|
0.47
|
7.43%
|
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(CTBI)
|
1/3
|
0.4
|
3.70%
|
CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
|
(CTO)
|
12/30
|
1
|
6.69%
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
12/29
|
0.4375
|
1.68%
|
Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
12/30
|
0.94
|
0.69%
|
Enterprise Financial Services Corp
|
(EFSC)
|
12/31
|
0.2
|
1.72%
|
Eversource Energy
|
(ES)
|
12/31
|
0.6025
|
2.69%
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
12/31
|
1.25
|
2.29%
|
First Capital, Inc.
|
(FCAP)
|
12/30
|
0.26
|
2.59%
|
First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
1/3
|
0.15
|
1.19%
|
First Horizon Corporation
|
(FHN)
|
1/3
|
0.15
|
3.76%
|
Financial Institutions, Inc.
|
(FISI)
|
1/3
|
0.27
|
3.40%
|
Farmers National Banc Corp.
|
(FMNB)
|
12/31
|
0.14
|
3.05%
|
Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
|
(FNF)
|
12/31
|
0.44
|
3.46%
|
First Savings Financial Group, Inc.
|
(FSFG)
|
12/31
|
0.12
|
1.91%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
12/31
|
0.075
|
5.43%
|
GATX Corporation
|
(GATX)
|
12/31
|
0.5
|
1.94%
|
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|
(GILD)
|
12/30
|
0.71
|
3.92%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
(GS)
|
12/30
|
2
|
2.08%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
12/30
|
0.02458
|
1.73%
|
The Hackett Group, Inc.
|
(HCKT)
|
12/30
|
0.1
|
1.94%
|
Hillenbrand, Inc.
|
(HI)
|
12/30
|
0.2175
|
1.66%
|
Horace Mann Educators Corporation
|
(HMN)
|
12/31
|
0.31
|
3.21%
|
Hooker Furnishings Corporation
|
(HOFT)
|
12/31
|
0.2
|
3.60%
|
H&R Block, Inc.
|
(HRB)
|
1/3
|
0.27
|
4.59%
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
(ICE)
|
12/31
|
0.33
|
0.97%
|
Independence Holding Company
|
(IHC)
|
12/28
|
0.22
|
0.78%
|
ITT Inc.
|
(ITT)
|
12/30
|
0.22
|
0.88%
|
Lancaster Colony Corporation
|
(LANC)
|
12/31
|
0.8
|
1.97%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
12/31
|
0.0452
|
1.71%
|
McKesson Corporation
|
(MCK)
|
1/3
|
0.47
|
0.78%
|
Mercury General Corporation
|
(MCY)
|
12/30
|
0.635
|
4.96%
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
12/31
|
0.61
|
0.56%
|
M&T Bank Corporation
|
(MTB)
|
12/31
|
1.2
|
3.18%
|
NewMarket Corporation
|
(NEU)
|
1/3
|
2.1
|
2.45%
|
New Jersey Resources Corporation
|
(NJR)
|
1/3
|
0.3625
|
3.58%
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
12/28
|
0.305
|
0.74%
|
National Storage Affiliates Trust
|
(NSA)
|
12/30
|
0.45
|
2.68%
|
NorthWestern Corporation
|
(NWE)
|
12/31
|
0.62
|
4.47%
|
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
|
(NXRT)
|
12/30
|
0.38
|
1.93%
|
Universal Display Corporation
|
(OLED)
|
12/30
|
0.2
|
0.50%
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
|
(PB)
|
1/3
|
0.52
|
2.91%
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
|
(PEG)
|
12/31
|
0.51
|
3.16%
|
Prologis, Inc.
|
(PLD)
|
12/31
|
0.63
|
1.56%
|
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|
(PLOW)
|
12/31
|
0.285
|
2.95%
|
Power Integrations, Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
12/31
|
0.15
|
0.67%
|
PPL Corporation
|
(PPL)
|
1/3
|
0.415
|
5.64%
|
Regions Financial Corporation
|
(RF)
|
1/3
|
0.17
|
3.16%
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
|
(RNR)
|
12/31
|
0.36
|
0.86%
|
Service Corporation International
|
(SCI)
|
12/31
|
0.23
|
1.32%
|
South Jersey Industries, Inc.
|
(SJI)
|
12/29
|
0.31
|
4.81%
|
Summit Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SMMF)
|
12/31
|
0.18
|
2.63%
|
Synovus Financial Corp.
|
(SNV)
|
1/3
|
0.33
|
2.82%
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
12/30
|
0.2
|
3.16%
|
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
12/31
|
0.28
|
1.82%
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
12/31
|
0.25
|
2.38%
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
(TDS)
|
12/30
|
0.175
|
3.39%
|
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(THG)
|
12/30
|
0.75
|
2.35%
|
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|
(TROW)
|
12/30
|
1.08
|
2.21%
|
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
|
(TRV)
|
12/31
|
0.88
|
2.28%
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
12/30
|
0.705
|
4.78%
|
UMB Financial Corporation
|
(UMBF)
|
1/3
|
0.37
|
1.41%
|
Union Pacific Corporation
|
(UNP)
|
12/30
|
1.18
|
1.92%
|
Unity Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
12/31
|
0.1
|
1.58%
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
1/3
|
0.55
|
1.58%
|
Worthington Industries, Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
12/29
|
0.28
|
2.13%
|
WesBanco, Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
1/3
|
0.33
|
3.83%
|
The Western Union Company
|
(WU)
|
12/31
|
0.235
|
5.28%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM, BAX, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
