Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Camden National Corporation (CAC) 1/13 1/31 0.36 0.4 11.11% 3.32% 5 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 12/29 1/7 0.2 0.23 15.00% 1.05% 8

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Dec 27 (Ex-Div 12/28)

None

Tuesday Dec 28 (Ex-Div 12/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 1/18 0.43 52.08 3.30% 20 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 1/28 0.21 320.79 0.26% 8 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 1/13 0.43 100.87 1.71% 12 TowneBank (TOWN) 1/12 0.2 31.56 2.53% 10

Wednesday Dec 29 (Ex-Div 12/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 1/14 0.227 68.66 3.97% 9 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 1/14 0.1706 14.32 4.77% 13 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 1/14 1.15 217.63 2.11% 12 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) 1/18 1.59 245.77 2.59% 9 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 1/17 0.36 69.1 2.08% 28 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 1/14 0.29 33.42 3.47% 42 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 1/15 0.265 22.43 4.73% 8 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 1/31 0.2 249.69 0.32% 11 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 1/28 0.36 74.33 1.94% 10 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 1/15 1.1 217.3 2.02% 11 Edison International (EIX) 1/31 0.7 67.67 4.14% 19 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 1/14 0.3625 84.87 1.71% 17 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 1/31 0.055 81.8 0.27% 15 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 1/18 0.3 43.07 2.79% 11 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 1/18 0.27 64.01 1.69% 9 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 1/7 0.1825 192.71 0.38% 7 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 1/14 0.14 16.94 3.31% 7 Humana Inc. (HUM) 1/28 0.7 460.54 0.61% 11 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 1/14 1.5 250.91 2.39% 5 Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 1/31 0.08 17.75 1.80% 8 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 1/14 1.22 240.5 2.03% 47 Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 1/12 0.52 66.26 3.14% 6 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 1/14 0.56 137.56 1.63% 27 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 1/14 0.92 316.11 1.16% 12 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 1/14 0.35 64.94 2.16% 10 MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) 1/14 0.525 39.71 5.29% 7 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 1/10 0.37 93.03 1.59% 35 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 1/14 0.455 63.11 2.88% 51 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 2/11 0.5 114.3 1.75% 49 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 1/18 0.24 77.5 1.24% 8 Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 1/14 0.33 165.18 0.80% 17 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 1/7 0.23 87.4 1.05% 9 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 1/18 0.120833 45.45 3.19% 12 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 1/14 0.26 61.65 1.69% 11 STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) 1/18 0.385 34.04 4.52% 7 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 1/18 0.83 205.52 1.62% 5 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 1/31 0.695 268.25 1.04% 29 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 1/18 0.46 56.31 3.27% 11 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) 1/18 0.8 236.46 1.35% 5 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 1/14 1.055 80.83 5.22% 25 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 1/14 0.11 55.43 0.79% 10 The York Water Company (YORW) 1/14 0.1949 48.52 1.61% 24

Thursday Dec 30 (Ex-Div 12/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 2/14 1.5 299.48 2.00% 39 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 1/15 0.4908 50.75 3.87% 25 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 1/7 0.52 89.73 2.32% 9 CubeSmart (CUBE) 1/18 0.43 55.8 3.08% 12 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 1/14 2.09 342.67 2.44% 27 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 1/14 0.3325 28.67 4.64% 7 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 1/18 1.07 132.38 3.23% 54 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 1/12 0.55 391.54 0.56% 15 Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 1/17 0.14 29.67 1.89% 9 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 1/24 0.65 94.81 2.74% 11 Realty Income Corporation (O) 1/14 0.2465 69.22 4.27% 29 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 1/14 0.46 135.42 1.36% 19 State Street Corporation (STT) 1/13 0.57 93.03 2.45% 11 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 1/7 0.54 56.42 3.83% 11

Friday Dec 31 (Ex-Div 1/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 1/26 0.21 157.8 0.53% 11 Dollar General Corporation (DG) 1/18 0.42 221.33 0.76% 7 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) 1/11 0.325 33.25 3.91% 10 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 1/14 0.215 44 5.86% 12 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 1/18 0.34 99.4 1.37% 10

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Ameren Corporation (AEE) 12/31 0.55 2.53% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 12/31 0.88 2.92% Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 1/3 0.39 0.68% The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 1/3 0.81 2.84% Allegion plc (ALLE) 12/30 0.36 1.13% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12/31 4.1 2.47% Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 12/31 0.21 1.89% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 12/31 0.13 0.87% Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 1/3 0.28 1.31% Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 12/31 0.87 1.40% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 12/31 0.30375 3.42% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 12/31 0.51 3.47% Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 1/3 0.45 2.23% Cadence Bank (CADE) 1/3 0.2 2.74% Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 12/31 1.47 2.95% C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 1/3 0.55 2.15% CME Group Inc. (CME) 12/28 0.9 1.57% Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 12/30 0.615 CAD 1.58% ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 12/31 0.25 3.87% Capital Southwest (CSWC) 12/31 0.47 7.43% Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 1/3 0.4 3.70% CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 12/30 1 6.69% DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 12/29 0.4375 1.68% Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 12/30 0.94 0.69% Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 12/31 0.2 1.72% Eversource Energy (ES) 12/31 0.6025 2.69% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 12/31 1.25 2.29% First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) 12/30 0.26 2.59% First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 1/3 0.15 1.19% First Horizon Corporation (FHN) 1/3 0.15 3.76% Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 1/3 0.27 3.40% Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 12/31 0.14 3.05% Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 12/31 0.44 3.46% First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 12/31 0.12 1.91% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 12/31 0.075 5.43% GATX Corporation (GATX) 12/31 0.5 1.94% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 12/30 0.71 3.92% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 12/30 2 2.08% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 12/30 0.02458 1.73% The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 12/30 0.1 1.94% Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 12/30 0.2175 1.66% Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 12/31 0.31 3.21% Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 12/31 0.2 3.60% H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 1/3 0.27 4.59% Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 12/31 0.33 0.97% Independence Holding Company (IHC) 12/28 0.22 0.78% ITT Inc. (ITT) 12/30 0.22 0.88% Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 12/31 0.8 1.97% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 12/31 0.0452 1.71% McKesson Corporation (MCK) 1/3 0.47 0.78% Mercury General Corporation (MCY) 12/30 0.635 4.96% Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 12/31 0.61 0.56% M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 12/31 1.2 3.18% NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 1/3 2.1 2.45% New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 1/3 0.3625 3.58% NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 12/28 0.305 0.74% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 12/30 0.45 2.68% NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 12/31 0.62 4.47% NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 12/30 0.38 1.93% Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 12/30 0.2 0.50% Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 1/3 0.52 2.91% Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 12/31 0.51 3.16% Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 12/31 0.63 1.56% Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 12/31 0.285 2.95% Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 12/31 0.15 0.67% PPL Corporation (PPL) 1/3 0.415 5.64% Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 1/3 0.17 3.16% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 12/31 0.36 0.86% Service Corporation International (SCI) 12/31 0.23 1.32% South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) 12/29 0.31 4.81% Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 12/31 0.18 2.63% Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 1/3 0.33 2.82% SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 12/30 0.2 3.16% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 12/31 0.28 1.82% TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 12/31 0.25 2.38% Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 12/30 0.175 3.39% The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 12/30 0.75 2.35% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 12/30 1.08 2.21% The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 12/31 0.88 2.28% Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 12/30 0.705 4.78% UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 1/3 0.37 1.41% Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 12/30 1.18 1.92% Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 12/31 0.1 1.58% Walmart Inc. (WMT) 1/3 0.55 1.58% Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 12/29 0.28 2.13% WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 1/3 0.33 3.83% The Western Union Company (WU) 12/31 0.235 5.28%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.