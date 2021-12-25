J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: NYSE:FHN) will likely dip next year due to lower net reversals of provisioning for loan losses. On the other hand, margin expansion from a rising interest-rate environment will likely support the bottom line. Further, economic strength will likely boost new loan origination, which will outweigh the Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness, thereby supporting the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.54 per share in 2022, down from expected adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share in 2021. Next year's target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm adopting a bullish rating on First Horizon Corporation.

Loan Trend to Turn Around Next Year

First Horizon's loan portfolio declined by 4.5% through the first nine months of 2021. The loan portfolio will most probably decline further in the fourth quarter of 2021 because of the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. The company still had a sizable PPP portfolio balance at the end of the last quarter, totaling $2 billion and representing a sizable 3.6% of total loans, as mentioned in the conference call. Of these loans, around $600 million belonged to Round 1 PPP, representing 1.1% of total loans. The management expects the Round 1 forgiveness to get completed by year-end 2021, and Round 2 forgiveness to get completed by the third quarter of 2022.

However, there's reason to be hopeful about the total loan growth because of the economic recovery. First Horizon operates in twelve, mostly Southern states and has a well-diversified portfolio that caters to different segments, including Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer. Therefore, broad-based metrics, like the U.S. unemployment rate and the U.S. GDP are appropriate to gauge the demand for the company’s credit products. Both these metrics are currently shining a positive light on economic activity, which bodes well for credit demand.

Further, the underlying portfolio is already showing strength. The loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans, grew by 1% in the third quarter of 2021, as mentioned in the conference call. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan growth to be positive next year but remain below the pre-pandemic average. Overall, I'm expecting loans to increase by 2.0% year-over-year in 2022.

Rising Interest Rates to Counter the Worsening Asset Mix

The loan decline trend this year led to a pile-up of excess cash on First Horizon’s books. Interest-bearing deposits with banks surged to $14.8 billion at the end of September 2021 from $8.4 billion at the end of December 2020, as shown below.

While the loan growth will likely remain below-average, the deposit book will likely continue to increase at a normal rate. As a result, I'm expecting the excess liquidity to continue to build and the asset mix to continue to deteriorate in the coming quarters. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

The deteriorating asset mix will pressurize the net interest margin through 2022. Apart from the worsening asset mix, First Horizon's balance sheet is well-positioned to benefit from an interest rate hike. Variable-rate loans made up a massive 65% of total loans at the end of September 2021, as mentioned in the earnings presentation. These loans will ensure that the company's average yield quickly responds to interest-rate changes. The management's interest-rate sensitivity analysis also shows that the net interest margin is very sensitive to rate changes. A 100-basis points increase in the interest rate can boost the net interest income by a whopping 15.8% in the first year of the rate changes. The following table from the 10-Q filing shows the results of the management's interest-rate sensitivity analysis.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the margin to decline by two basis points in the fourth quarter from 2.4% in the third quarter of 2021. For 2022, I'm expecting the margin to increase by eight basis points.

Further Loan Loss Reserve Releases Likely

First Horizon has reversed some of its previous provisionings in the first three quarters of 2021. The allowance for loan losses currently appears excessive relative to the portfolio’s credit risk; therefore, further reversals of provisioning are likely in the next few quarters. Allowances made up 1.45% of total loans at the end of September 2021, while non-performing loans made up just 0.63% of total loans at the end of September 2021, as mentioned in the presentation. Additionally, net charge-offs were almost negligible at only 0.02% of total loans in the third quarter of 2021. The management also mentioned in the presentation that there was potential for continued reserve releases if macroeconomic trends continued to improve.

These reversals will likely outweigh the provisioning requirement for the below-average loan additions next year. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report net provision reversals of $40 million in 2022, which is less than the expected net provision reversals of $265 million for 2021.

Expecting 2022 Earnings of $1.54 per Share

A lower provision reversal will likely drag earnings in 2022 on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, subdued loan growth and margin expansion will likely support the bottom line. Additionally, cost savings from the conversion of IBERIABANK’s systems will likely support earnings. The management mentioned in the presentation that it expects to deliver around $200 million of annualized cost saves by the fourth quarter of 2022. First Horizon had earlier postponed IBERIABANK's systems conversion until the first quarter of 2021 due to Hurricane Ida, as mentioned in a press release.

Overall, I'm expecting the First Horizon to report earnings of $1.54 per share in 2022. For the last quarter of 2021, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which will take full-year adjusted earnings to $1.85 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the Omicron Variant.

FHN is Trading at a Big Discount to Next Year’s Target Price

First Horizon is offering a dividend yield of 3.8% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.15 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 38.9% for 2022, which is in line with the five-year average of 37%. Therefore, I’m not expecting any change in the dividend level.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value First Horizon Corporation. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.62 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $11.9 gives a target price of $19.3 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 20.6% upside from the December 23 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.2x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.54 gives a target price of $18.9 for the end of 2022. This price target implies an 18.2% upside from the December 23 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $19.1, which implies a 19.4% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 23.2%. Hence, I’m maintaining a bullish rating on First Horizon Corporation.