The O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) is an around $545 million fund with an investment strategy focusing on the internet tech and e-commerce players from developed and emerging markets.

Looking for tech gems using a sophisticated strategy, OGIG puts together growth and quality factors in an attempt to create an equity mix where IT-specific expansion prospects are balanced with profitability (e.g., cash generation).

In my view, that is certainly a reasonable and highly efficient way to eliminate most risks stemming from cash-burning companies as their inability to grow self-sufficiently can at some point easily result in their share prices swiftly returning back to Earth. Another way of saying, OGIG should be a better, lower-risk alternative to the Nasdaq 100-tracking Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) that is substantially less picky. But is its historical performance actually stronger?

2019, its first full trading year, was mixed, as it outperformed the S&P 500 (IVV) though failed to keep pace with the Invesco ETF. 2021 has been a remarkably tough year for the fund despite a few banner weeks in January and February, in sharp contrast with the sterling NAV performance in 2020, when it trounced both the 500 U.S. blue-chips and QQQ, as the tech sector was shining, bolstered by the pandemic-related tailwinds. One of the key culprits of softness this year was exposure to numerous Chinese tech names that has taken its toll on the NAV; the sector/style/size rotation has also likely contributed. However, despite being exposed to the same adverse effects from capital rotation, QQQ has outperformed IVV.

In the article, I would like to discuss the OGIG portfolio in greater depth, paying special attention to the Quant data, as well as provide an in-depth assessment of the relevant quality characteristics like net CFFO, cash on the balance sheet, and margins. In conclusion, I will elaborate on why I am neutral on the fund at the current levels.

Investment strategy

OGIG is a passively-managed fund incepted in June 2018. Its purpose is to track the target index, which is rebalanced every quarter and reconstituted twice a year. Stocks' weights are assigned on the basis of modified market capitalization, with growth rating being one of the considerations.

The benchmark is constructed using proprietary strategy, with factors included in the selection process being size, growth (namely revenue) prospects, and quality.

The selection pool is fairly large, as 2500 most valuable companies from around the world can compete for the place in OGIG's benchmark.

As of the prospectus, the index managers favor the following industries:

Application Software, Integrated Telecommunication Services, Interactive Media & Services, Internet & Direct Marketing Retail, Systems Software, Movies & Entertainment, Interactive Home Entertainment, and Internet Services & Infrastructure.

From this pool, companies with no less than half of their revenues generated from "Internet Technology and/or Internet Commerce" have a chance to join the OGIG portfolio. But if they have "a high ratio of cash burn rate to balance sheet cash and cash equivalents," this chance immediately goes straight to zero.

What I especially like about its sophisticated strategy is that by incorporating a cash-burn factor as a quality indicator, the fund managers made an attempt to eliminate the essential risk of tech investing, namely stemming from being overexposed to companies incapable of covering their expenses (mostly Research & Development since we are talking about tech) organically, or at least have cash pile solid enough to operate for some time until reaching a breakeven without issuing equity or raising hefty debt, which both bode ill for shareholder value (e.g., result in dilution and compression of multiples). This has even greater relevance for tech mid-caps, in which the fund has also invested. Inability to cover expenses more or less sufficiently (outspending cash flows) might also illustrate that a company is systematically taking poor capital allocation choices or has a receivables problem or issues with working capital management; in most cases, these are the top reasons not to invest in it, no matter how steeply its revenues are growing.

Dissecting the OGIG portfolio

As of December 22, OGIG was long 89 stocks. As of my estimates, its holdings overlap with QQQ is relatively small, only ~38%, with Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN) being the top examples of positions present in both. GOOGL is OGIG's main investment with a 5.6% weight, while QQQ is much more exposed to the internet giant having ~11.6% of its net assets allocated to the stock.

Overall, OGIG tends to select mostly large-caps, with only 9% invested in the companies with market caps below $10 billion, like Digital Turbine (APPS) and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD).

In terms of country exposure, we see a massive allocation to the U.S. (over 71% as of November 30), while also a significant footprint in developed markets like Germany (Zalando SE (OTC:ZLDSF), for example) or Sweden (e.g., Sinch AB (OTC:CLCMF)), as well as emerging markets via a few Hong Kong-listed stocks like Tencent (HK ticker 700) or VIEs like Alibaba (BABA).

Now, the essential questions. Are the names OGIG is long actually growing? How are they priced? And what about quality? I used the Seeking Alpha Quant data to find out.

First and foremost, the OGIG portfolio is horribly overpriced, with 74% of the net assets deployed to stocks with the Quant Valuation grades of D+ or worse. On the positive side, exposure to growth is expectedly impressive, with an almost 50% allocation (please take notice that 21 companies or 16% of the portfolio, principally non-U.S. companies, do not have a Quant rating).

Turning to quality, 51% or 41 names have a Profitability rating of at least B-. That is not perfect, but adequate, especially for the internet-focused growth fund.

Below is the Quant dashboard for the top 19 stocks created by the author using the data from Seeking Alpha and the fund.

Please take notice that the column 'Adjusted ticker' was added by the author to enhance the compatibility of the datasets; the actual holdings of OGIG are in the 'Ticker' column.

Additionally, I used the data on profits downloaded from the screener (for THG Holdings plc (OTCPK:THGHY) and Just Eat Takeaway (GRUB), I used their most recent reports) to check if the fund has allocations to companies with negative LTM net operating cash flows.

Unfortunately, it does, as 18 players (~19% weight) failed to deliver net CFFO in the previous four quarters as of the most recent reports; Zillow (Z) and Delivery Hero SE (OTCPK:DLVHF) had the most significant outflows.

But to put things into perspective, I also compared the cash & cash equivalents with the outflows, only to reveal that 17 companies out of 18 have hefty C&CA (e.g., Asana's (ASAN) cash is 5.5x greater than the LTM outflow), hence, they nicely fit into the OGIG portfolio.

Zillow (1.4% weight), however, is the weakest stock in this group, as it reported an LTM outflow that is even greater than its cash on the balance sheet.

Final thoughts

In sum, OGIG offers relatively concentrated exposure to a portfolio of mightily overvalued IT players from around the world, mixing titans with mid-caps.

I truly appreciate the fund's tilt towards names with strong growth prospects, though the quality is much weaker compared to the bellwether funds like IVV.

I highlight its remarkable footprint in the Chinese tech sector as a risk worth paying attention to. A too-large allocation to China (close to 13% as of end-November) has already resulted in noticeable damage to the NAV this year, as regulatory uncertainty has dented investor sentiment. BABA, the fund's 11th largest investment with a 2% weight, has lost 49% since the beginning of the year, sliding almost incessantly and constantly surprising bulls. The exact same downside pressure has shattered my bullish thesis on the iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA).

Another major headwind that might adversely affect the IT sector in general and, inevitably, the fund's internet tech/e-commerce portfolio is tightening, as some investors might argue the interest rate increases are long overdue given persisting inflation. Higher cost of capital means lower multiples, another way of saying, the share price correction to represent more realistic growth prospects. We do not know how the market will exactly respond to the Fed's hawkish moves, and at what point in 2022, which adds to uncertainty, and, hence, risks.

Turning to the ETF grades, the mix is overall mediocre. Momentum is utterly terrible after the soft year, Risk is only marginally better. Compared to the class medians, Asset Flows are rather lackluster. Meanwhile, its 48 bps expense ratio is on par with the sector equity asset class median.

What is the verdict? By adding a quality ingredient, OGIG clearly brings global tech growth investing to the next level. Its portfolio encompasses high-quality names, with strong forecast growth. However, considering risks, OGIG is a Hold.