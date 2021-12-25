da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Central Securities (NYSE:CET) is a closed-end fund that has been around for several decades. CET is a fund that focuses mainly on equity, but it has the mandate to invest in bonds, convertible securities, warrants and real estate if it chooses to do so. The primary objective of the fund is capital growth. This fund somehow reminds me of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), with the CEO Wilmot H. Kidd announcing this year that he will step down as Chief Executive Officer of Central Securities Corporation after almost 40 years with the company. One also has to understand that CET has a very concentrated bet on a New England insurance company - The Plymouth Rock Company - which represents over 22% of the portfolio holdings and has been a cornerstone of the fund for over 30 years. I called the fund "old-school" because it is unleveraged, distributes dividends only twice a year and has had a very stable management team. This fund does not chase the newest, shiniest transformative performers, but is a stable, long term investment vehicle with one concentrated bet via a non-listed insurance company. The fund has a great Sharpe ratio of over 1 when considering a 10-year lookback period, a high Sortino ratio of 1.7 and great annualized returns. The fund usually trades at a 16% discount to NAV, which is only 12% now. We advise starting a small position in the fund and adding on dips as the discount to NAV moves towards the historical -16% level. We believe the fund is a good long term performer as it tracks well the S&P 500 index, but a savvy investor needs to look to take advantage of the CEF structure via purchases at historical discount levels or below rather than the current one.

CEF Metrics

This section details some CEF metrics and overall fund analytics:

Leverage Ratio: 0%

Unleveraged CEF

Expense Ratio: 0.66%

On the low side in the space

Manager: Central Securities

Boutique asset manager

Long serving management team

Yield: variable

Dividend distribution varies each year

Premium/Z-Stat: -12.5%/3.45

The fund is trading at a discount

The discount is not as substantial as historic level

Assets: $1.3 billion

Medium to large size

Holdings

The fund has a very concentrated bet on Plymouth Rock, an unlisted insurance company which has been held in the portfolio for over 30 years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Central Securities

The rest of the top holdings are split between large cap technology companies and large financials. To note that the fund has a very small portfolio overall, with just 33 holdings overall. You are buying into the asset manager doing a good job at stock picks, something that they have been quite good at for over 30 years.

Performance

Ultimately when buying into a CEF structure that invests in a portfolio of equities one tends to believe the manager is going to outperform the underlying market, so let us have a look at how CET benchmarks against the S&P 500 and another large equity CEF in the space, namely Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA):

Source: Seeking Alpha

On a 10-year basis CET has a robust performance, with total returns exceeding 300% on that time frame; however, the fund ends up underperforming the S&P 500 index which sits at 353% and the USA closed-end-fund which exhibits the best performance.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The USA outperformance comes at a cost though, as the closed end fund has a higher volatility than the chosen peers (~18% standard deviation versus ~14% for CET and the S&P 500) and higher drawdowns (~ -27% versus -20% for CET and the S&P 500).

One of my favorite metrics is the Sharpe ratio, and here CET exhibits a very good number which is above 1 and closely trails the SPY figure. Any fund with a Sharpe around 1 is a great, accretive portfolio addition. On a 10-year basis the fund also has a really robust Sortino ratio (Sortino measures the ability of a vehicle to capture the upside in the market via its portfolio - the best way to think about this is that shorter dated bonds for example do not have much of an upside while a growth tech stock has substantial upside theoretically hence a higher Sortino). I like equity vehicles with high upside ratios since theoretically they are able to capture growth.

When we look at what the fund did in the past Fed tightening cycle we also notice a robust performance:

Source: Seeking Alpha

For the interval Jan 2013-Dec 2015 the fund had a 32% total return, but again it underperformed here both the index as well as the USA fund.

NAV and Market Price

This fund always trades at a discount to NAV:

Source: CEF Connect

The fund generally trades at a discount to NAV, and the reason for that is that the largest holding, Plymouth Rock is not a publicly traded company hence the divestiture of this holding, if it ever happens, would be at an uncertain price. Also the derivation of the NAV is based on a yearly assessment of Plymouth Rock, hence a lagging valuation profile.

Dividend History

The fund usually pays a dividend per year that varies between $1 and $2 per share, with 2021 being an outlier in terms of a higher dividend:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The outsized 2021 dividend distribution comes from the crystallization of long term capital gains on some of the portfolio holdings:

Source: Central Securities

Conclusion

CET has proven its worth throughout the years, with a stable management team. The fund has had a concentrated position in The Plymouth Rock for over 30 years and will very likely continue to do so in the future. It currently holds some large cap technology companies and financials alongside The Plymouth Rock, with a variable semi-annual dividend based on long term capital gains. The fund exhibits great Sharpe and Sortino ratios but is currently trading at a discount which is not as wide as the historical ones. We advise starting a small position and adding on dips when the discount to NAV widens to the historic -16% level, a good entry point being key to starting an equity CEF position.