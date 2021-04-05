Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Thesis

DraftKings (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:DKNG) is a cutting-edge online gambling platform in the United States for those who don't know. Although previously successful, the firm's offerings have reached mass popularity during the pandemic lockdowns and stimulus. This report outlines the disparity between 2020/21 and 2022 that may come to fruition. We've identified stock-specific, market-specific, and company-specific variables that could play a vital role in the year ahead. We hope all readers find the research helpful.

We look forward to the debate in the comments section, but please ensure you've read and understood the article before critiquing it.

Industry Outlook & Company Specific Breakdown

The online gambling and sports betting space has grown exponentially and reached its peak in the U.S., as illustrated in the chart below. This has most likely come about due to lockdowns, stimulus, and platform improvements.

Source: Market Radar

DraftKings has been excellent during this period in which its industry has surged.

The company has completed a total of four acquisitions in 2021 (discussed later), spent on promotions, and built [and further developed] key partnerships with the NBA, FaZe Clan, the NFL, the NHL, Genius Sports, ESPN, and more. These partnerships and acquisitions are anticipated to increase brand awareness and cost synergies, allowing DraftKings to further strengthen its position in the market.

Although DraftKings did manage to make some good business decisions, it recently missed its earnings expectations, and there are a few concerns regarding sustainability.

In its third quarter, the gambling company posted $213 million in revenue, a 60.2% increase from Q-3 2020. Year-over-year, the monthly unique players increased by 31%, although the increase was predominantly driven by re-openings of sports seasons after Covid-19 suspensions, we thus think that this should be considered an extraordinary driver of growth, and it's likely that we'll see growth flatline as a consequence. In addition, the firm has narrowed its guidance range on revenue to $1.24-$1.26 billion versus a consensus of $1.28 billion.

We think that DraftKings and online gambling are the future, which is trivial, but we also believe that the growth rates in 2020 and early 2021 aren't sustainable as disposable income (now tapering off, see below) and lockdowns (less stringency, see below) played a significant factor.

Source

Source

The rising yield and volatility

We did a scatterplot with a linear regression to measure the effect of the 10-year yield on the stock. It's evident that a rising 10-year yield causes a drawdown in DraftKings stock. It's anticipated that the U.S. federal reserve will raise interest rates three times in 2022, which will cause the yield to rise further due to the serial correlation between interest rates and bond yields.

The higher rate environment will likely give rise to value stocks, but this doesn't mean that high-quality growth stocks will capitulate. We think growth stocks with a great idea but a lack of financial success will take a back seat, but others with exponentially growing cash flow curves will continue to prosper.

As for DraftKings stock, the yield could play an additional role in diminishing stock returns, considering the VIX.

Source: Author via Excel with data from Yahoo Finance & St. Louis Fed.

Below is another linear regression with a scatterplot where the input variable is the implied volatility index. The VIX is currently above its 5-year average but is trading below its 5-200 day moving averages, signaling a calming market environment in 2022. The uptrend in the stock in a high volatility environment could now reverse come 2022.

Source: Author via Excel with data from Yahoo Finance & CBOE

Combining the two market factors, it's evident that DraftKings stock could face significant systemic headwinds.

Covid's Effect

Another aspect currently affecting the gambling space is the covid-19 policy setting. We aggregated another regression with stringency levels and the stock's return. The explanation for the upturn in DraftKings stock during more stringent policies has been the fact that bricks and mortar casinos have been replaced with online gambling during lockdowns.

It seems as though we're not gaining a grip over the virus, which was predictable as a virus constantly mutates and vaccines have little effect unless everyone is vaccinated and herd immunity is achieved (please don't take this as medical advice). Nonetheless, it seems as though governments and society are anti-lockdowns, and the consensus is that vaccine mandates will rather be applied instead of lockdowns. We could see a gradual shift back into bricks-and-mortar gambling and a slight plateau in online gambling during 2022; thus, DraftKings could lose some business to the likes of Las Vegas Sands (NASDAQ:LVS) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) in 2022.

Source: Author via Excel with data from Yahoo Finance and Our World Data

Pricing, Valuation, and Acquisition Premiums

The ANOVA table below illustrates the stock's performance during certain environments, which we created through the Fama-French asset pricing model. The model considers the stock's Beta relative to the market's size of small caps vs. large caps, high minus low book values, the earnings yield, and the stock's momentum versus the market's momentum.

Source: Author via Excel and Data from Yahoo Finance

DraftKings stock tends to achieve a daily alpha of 1.20% when small caps outperform large caps. This could be due to the stock's alignment with riskier assets; however, the consensus is that higher-quality large caps will outperform in 2022, leaving DraftKings stock with an uphill battle.

DraftKings stock performs 0.3% below the market when high book value stocks outperform. Again, the consensus is that better quality; high book value stocks will perform better in a higher interest rate environment in 2022, working against DraftKings stock.

Regarding earnings, the stock tends to underperform the market by 0.69% whenever the market favors higher-earnings stocks. DraftKings is still at an operating loss, and even if it reaches an operating profit, it needs to show sustainability for this to change. With higher interest rates in 2022, we're also likely to see the company operate at a higher cost of debt and thus cause the possibility of achieving net income to diminish.

Finally, momentum. This is quite strange actually because you'd think that DraftKings would benefit from market momentum. But it's the exact opposite. The stock's lacked momentum relative to the market by 1.47% daily but has outperformed when broad-based momentum hasn't been present.

From a firm-specific momentum standpoint, we're seeing the stock trade above its 10-day moving average but below its 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages. This signals that DraftKings' recent upturn could be a very short-term event.

The final aspect I'd like to focus on here is the over-enthusiasm by the market. According to the stock's price to sales ratio, the firm's revenue needs to pick up by 9.47x to justify the current stock price. Furthermore, the company has an EV/Sales ratio of 9.51, indicating that its revenue isn't growing fast enough for it to be classified as an efficient company.

To focus more on the EV/Sales ratio. DraftKings has acquired a significant amount of companies since 2019; this includes Golden Nugget, Blue Ribbon, Vegas Stats, and SB Tech. The company's goodwill stands at $626.1 million, which is a 133.21x increase since December 2019, indicating that the firm has paid a mass amount of premiums for its acquisitions, and in turn, synergies will remain irrelevant until the premiums are paid for.

We think there are significant pricing, valuation, and efficiency problems heading into 2022, which could see the stock face downward pressure. These matters could be taken seriously as 62.17% of investors are institutions.

Final Word

After examining key input variables, earnings stagnation if extraordinary events are factored out, and pricing headwinds, we've concluded that DraftKings stock could face significant pressure in 2022 and that investors should tread lightly as the market's climate alters.