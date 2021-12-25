Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

It's been a tougher H2 for the restaurant industry, with inflationary pressures taking a bite out of margins and many brands working with sub-optimal staffing levels. Fortunately, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been one of the names that's managed staffing headwinds well and increased operating margins on a two-year basis, helped by sales leverage and pricing. Looking ahead to FY2022, it's expected to be another strong year, with ~6% unit growth and double-digit annual EPS growth. However, while the company continues to be better-positioned from a labor standpoint and is steadily growing annual EPS, I don't see enough margin of safety to justify paying above $113.00 for the stock.

Starbucks released its fiscal Q4 results in late October, reporting revenue of ~$8.15 billion, translating to a 31% increase year-over-year and a 21% increase from pre-COVID-19 levels. This solid performance was driven by a meaningful increase in the company's global footprint (~33,800 stores vs. ~31,000 stores) and low double-digit global comp sales growth. Given the slight improvement in operating margins, annual EPS met estimates of $1.00 despite a slight top-line miss, translating to ~43% annual EPS growth on a two-year basis (Q4 2019: $0.70). Let's take a closer look at the company below:

As shown in the chart above, Starbucks has seen a solid recovery from the height of the pandemic, with record revenue in fiscal Q4 2021 of ~$8.15 million. The recovery has been helped by steady growth in the company's store count, coupled with 11% global comp sales growth on a two-year basis. Global comp sales growth improved in September to 14% 2-year growth, suggesting the possibility for a much better Q1 internationally. However, it's now looking like we could see more headwinds in fiscal Q1 and Q2 due to the transmission of the new Omicron variant.

Just recently, China announced that the city of Xi'an has gone into lockdown, impacting over 13 million residents due to rising COVID-19 cases. This marks the biggest lockdown in China since COVID-19 broke out in Wuhan, with just one person able to go out for necessities. This is certain to affect Starbucks' China sales in fiscal Q1 and likely also impact fiscal Q2, with us nearing the end of fiscal Q1 already. As we can see below, there is a relatively large amount of stores in Xi'an, representing nearly ~2% of the company's stores that could be affected by closures temporarily.

Based on China's zero-COVID strategy which involves tighter border restrictions and lengthy quarantines, the nation has been more successful in containing outbreaks of the virus vs. many Western nations. However, for companies doing business in China, this can make it more difficult due to increased restrictions on mobility. So, while partial lockdowns or restrictions in Western nations allow many other brands to operate due to delivery or pick-up, all non-essential businesses in Xi'an have been ordered to close, and I would not rule out further lockdowns ahead of an important February for China with the Olympics, with the country likely focused on keeping breakouts to a minimum.

Obviously, the same is true of many other markets, where we are likely to see lower mobility due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases related to Omicron. However, with a large portion of Starbucks' store count in China, it could be more impacted than other brands in fiscal Q2 until cases cool down. This is based on having ~5,300 of its ~33,800 stores in China (~16%), a much larger amount than the average restaurant company based in the United States.

To put this figure in perspective, McDonald's (MCD) has ~5% of its store count in China. Restaurant Brands International (QSR) also has just 5% of its store base in China, including Tim's, Popeye's, Firehouse Subs, and Burger King. This could make it harder for Starbucks to beat fiscal Q1 2022 earnings estimates and is certainly not helping in other markets from a logistics standpoint or a staffing point with the possibility of more staff exclusions.

Competitive Advantage

Having said all that, this is a short-term issue, and looking long-term, Starbucks appears to have a competitive advantage over many other brands. This is because Starbucks continues to invest aggressively in its team members and is focusing on what it can control. The recent move to increase the average U.S. wage to $17.00 by summer 2022 should help retain and attract talent, with baristas set to make $15.00 to $23.00 per hour starting in fiscal Q3 2022. Notably, this is already on top of industry-leading benefits for full-time employees, including health coverage, paid time-off, vacation, commuter benefits, and parental leave.

In an industry where we are seeing significant headwinds from a staffing standpoint, this choice to invest in its team members further could steal some talent from other restaurants, reduce its turnover rate, and boost new applications. As it stands, there were ~1.6 million unfilled jobs in the hospitality sector in October 2021, and eating and drinks places remained ~800,000 or 6% below peak pre-pandemic levels. So, with Starbucks boosting wages to well above the average minimum wage and many competitors in the restaurant sector, this is one less thing that managers and investors have to worry about in an industry fraught with headwinds.

Meanwhile, when it comes to pricing power, Starbucks has become a daily fix for many and differentiates itself with specialty drinks, its great taste, and its loyalty program. This means that most consumers wouldn't think twice about buying their daily Starbucks even if we were to see steady mid-single-digit increases in price. In fact, 1 in 2 consumers prefers their Starbucks to any other brand in China in away-from-home coffee categories.

So, while commodity and wage inflation are clear issues for the industry, Starbucks benefits from near unrivaled pricing power, being the largest coffee company in the world, and constantly innovating to introduce exciting new seasonal line-ups and a better cup of coffee or espresso. This is great news for the company, meaning that it can continue to take price with little pushback, as long as these increases are within reason. In its recent conference call, the company noted that it will be mindful to avoid customer attrition but that it will continue to take price in inflationary environments while leaning into analytics and insights to do it strategically.

However, while Starbucks remains in good shape from a staffing standpoint and should be in even better shape when its wage increases kick in (summer 2022), these investments in team members will weigh on margins short-term. Starbucks noted that it will see headwinds in 2022, with operating margins set to dip closer to 17%. The good news is that margins will return to the long-term algorithm of 18-19% in FY2023, assuming the COVID-19 situation does not worsen, which would impact comp sales growth. For now, the riskiest markets look to be Europe and China, which continue to lockdown, while President Biden has stated that lockdowns or shutdowns are not part of the plan on Starbucks' home soil. Let's look at Starbucks' earnings trend below:

As shown in the chart above, Starbucks has seen steady growth in annual EPS over the past 16 years, with the company boasting an incredible compound annual EPS growth rate of ~15.8% since FY2005. This is despite a massive headwind related to the global pandemic, which put a major dent in FY2020 and FY2021 annual EPS. Looking at FY2022 and FY2023 estimates, annual EPS is expected to come in at $3.42 and $3.99, respectively, translating to ~6% and ~17% growth, respectively. Assuming Starbucks can't beat FY2023 annual EPS estimates, this would translate to a minor deceleration in the compound annual EPS growth rate (~15.2%).

Valuation & Technical Picture

While Starbucks clearly has one of the better earnings growth rates sector-wide and continues to return significant capital to shareholders, the stock still pays a relatively low dividend yield at current prices (~1.80%). It has historically traded at ~31x earnings. At a current share price of $112.40 and based on FY2022 earnings estimates of $3.42, the stock is trading well above this historical earnings multiple at ~32.9x earnings. Given the difficult environment for restaurants and the slight deceleration in annual EPS growth looking out to FY2023 and FY2024, one could argue that a fair earnings multiple is closer to 30 vs. 31 previously.

Based on a more conservative earnings multiple of 30, I would argue that Starbucks is close to fully valued short-term and that there's no real margin of safety. This is because even if we use FY2023 earnings estimates of $3.99, and an earnings multiple of 30, its fair value comes in at $119.70. Assuming Starbucks posts a 5% beat ($4.19) on FY2023 estimates due to better margin performance and more robust comp sales growth, fair value would increase to $125.70. This still doesn't offer meaningful upside from current levels. Generally, I prefer to buy at a minimum 20% discount to fair value, which would point to a low-risk buy zone closer to $95.80 per share.

Moving over to the technical picture, this corroborates the view that this is not a low-risk entry point for Starbucks. This is because, as shown below, Starbucks has resistance overhead at $122.80 and no strong technical support until the $90.50 area. At a current share price of $112.40, this points to $10.40 in upside to resistance and $21.90 in downside to support, equaling a reward/risk ratio of 0.47 to 1.0.

Generally, to provide an attractive entry point into a stock, I prefer a reward/risk ratio of 4.0 to 1.0 or better for large-cap stocks. For Starbucks to meet this requirement, the stock would need to dip below $96.90 per share at a bare minimum. In summary, both the technical picture and fundamental picture that patience is best before entering new long positions.

Starbucks had a decent finish to FY2021, but we could see some impact in the latter portion of fiscal Q1 2022, and it will be much more difficult to beat estimates. This is because we could see more lockdowns and reduced mobility as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and we have already seen the first sign of a major lockdown in China just recently. When it comes to things Starbucks can control, the company is doing everything right, investing in innovation, its team members, and working to grow its international footprint aggressively. Having said that, with the stock trading at ~32x FY2023 earnings estimates, I don't see any way to justify paying more than $114.00 for the stock, and I see better value elsewhere in the market.