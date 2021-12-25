Leon Neal/Getty Images News

BP (NYSE:BP) is a supermajor oil and gas company with an almost $100 billion market capitalization. The company has an almost 5% dividend yield and its focus on increased shareholder returns helps highlight how the company will be able to drive market beating shareholder returns going forward.

BP 3Q 2021 Results

BP achieved strong 3Q 2021 results as the company continued to invest in its business.

BP Results - BP Investor Presentation

BP managed to reduce its net debt to $32 billion with $6 billion in operating cash flow and $3.3 billion in underlying replacement cost profit. The company's dividend supports an almost 5% yield and the company's replacement cost profit gives it an annualized profit ratio of 15% highlighting its continued cash flow potential.

The company has been directing shares towards buybacks. In 1H 2021 the company executed a $1.4 billion buyback from surplus cash flow. The company has announced another $1.25 billion buyback. That points to ~3-4% in annualized buybacks, which represents high-single digit returns on top of the company's almost 5% dividends.

BP Environment

BP operates in an environment where the market has been recovering significantly.

BP Environment - BP Investor Presentation

BP has operated in an environment where Brent prices and natural gas prices have recovered significantly. Refining marker margins have also increased significantly, more than doubling over the past 10 months. Strength in the pricing environments means that the company's cash flow will remain stronger than expected.

BP Balance Sheet

BP is using its strong financial performance to maintain a strong balance sheet.

BP Balance Sheet - BP Investor Presentation

BP has had strong financial results for the year and the company expects that to continue. The company is continuing to dispose of excess assets and had $900 million in surplus cash flow. It used that surplus on a buyback and completed a $1.4 billion buyback in the first 6 months. The company has reduced its net debt.

The company expects 2021 net capital spending of $13 billion and 2022-2025 net capital averaging in the $14-16 billion range. The company plans ~$7 billion of this capital spending to be in low carbon businesses, a much higher percentage than many other companies.

The company is continuing its almost 5% annual dividends and has committed to spending 60% of its surplus cash flow on buybacks. That amounts to $1 billion / quarter, or almost 5% of its cash flow on buybacks each year. That combination of buybacks + dividends means high single-digit returns with additional cash flow on top of that.

BP Shareholder Rewards

BP has a unique ability to provide continued shareholder rewards while positioning itself well for the transition.

The fundamental part of BP's shareholder returns is it's almost 5% dividend. It's an impressive dividend that can consistently grow going forward. Additionally, the company has committed to using 60% of its surplus cash flow for share buybacks, or ~5% annually, at $60 / barrel Brent. That pushes total returns to high single-digits.

After all that, the company will have several $ billion left it can use towards improving its balance sheet. That could help it save on interest costs or give it additional cash it can utilize towards shareholder returns. All of this together helps highlight BP's ability to continue generating strong returns at $60 / barrel Brent or above, making the company a valuable investment.

BP Risk

BP's largest risk is crude prices. The company expects direct shareholder rewards in the high-single digits at $60 / barrel Brent. However, at lower prices, it'll struggle to provide the same shareholder rewards. Additionally, the company is investing billions into a transition, which has no guarantee to pan out.

Conclusion

BP has a unique portfolio of assets driving immense cash flow. In the most recent quarter, the company's annualized cash flow yield counting reserve replacements was 15%. The company currently has a dividend of almost 5% and it's committed to spending 60% of its surplus cash flow on share buybacks.

The company expects roughly $4 billion in annual share buybacks and $60 Brent implying an almost 5% share buyback yield. Counting dividends, that means high-single digit yields. The company will have additional cash flow after that to improve its balance sheet making it a valuable investment at this time.