This article serves as an update to my previous stance on NFT digital art. If readers have not read that article, I encourage them to do so here as it provides a broad overview of non-fungible tokens and a rough taxonomy of use cases outside of digital art. I also compare the NFT craze to the ICO boom of the previous cycle.

Price Action In NFT

The average CryptoPunk selling price has fallen 39% since that article according to data from Dune Analytics. It has also fallen 48% from its September peak. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs have fallen 22% since publication of that article. However, unlike CryptoPunks, Bored Apes are still above September prices.

Average selling price over time is telling of a larger dynamic at play: NFTs are not uncorrelated digital art, but one aspect of the overall crypto market. I believe this may not always be the case. In this article, I provide both a word of caution to would-be digital art collectors and a silver lining to those who own NFTs or are looking to purchase some. My stance on NFTs is nuanced.

NFT Art As An Investment - Buyer Beware

If NFT prices follow the overall crypto market, logic follows that it should follow crypto price distributions. Benedict Evans provides an in-depth study on the failure and success rates of venture capital investments that I believe equally applies to crypto investments. According to his study, 50% of venture investments return less than the capital invested. 6% will provide greater than 10x returns (and account for 60% of the entire portfolio profit). The other 44% falls in the range of 1-10x returns. This is the same lens through which I view the Altcoin and digital art space.

For the thousands of digital art collections (and music, photography, etc.) that exist on marketplaces such as opensea.io, I believe half of them will become irrelevant. How does one find the few collections that will produce 10x returns? Here is a word of caution. I have no special insight into what makes certain pieces of art and culture valuable. I am willing to guess that most investors are the same.

“Invest in what you know” is an old Peter Lynch mantra. I have no competitive edge in valuing physical or digital art. For that reason, I choose not to part with my ETH (ETH-USD) in search of the next CryptoPunk. While I believe NFTs as a speculative vehicle is just that, it is still digital art. For that reason, there is a silver lining.

Art, Culture, Status, And Community

The entire world is becoming digitized and (arguably) decentralized. Bill Gates even stated that he expects to host his meetings in the metaverse within the next 2-3 years. Immersive digital art galleries that do not need to abide by laws of physics will likely be a real thing. Digital art in a virtual boardroom or virtual house in a “Ready Player One” type metaverse could also be a real thing. Buying a unique piece of art or a unique avatar because you personally like it is very different from speculating on the next Bored Ape with the express purpose of selling it once the cycle turns.

Additionally at these price levels, CryptoPunks are not just digital avatars, but status symbols for displaying crypto-based wealth. CryptoPunks have a total combined market cap of nearly $3 billion, and it exceeded $4 billion before the recent price drop. Those who spend millions of dollars on original pieces of art are no different. At least in the digital world of social media, the status symbol of a CryptoPunk reaches a larger audience than an original Van Gogh hidden in a home.

Owning NFTs can also symbolize membership to a specific club with benefits. Artists and communities worldwide are playing with the idea of allowing greater access to services to NFT owners—the die-hard fans of the digital community. For example, Bored Ape Yacht Club owners get exclusive access to the Discord server, occasionally getting free NFTs through giveaways.

NFTs are here to stay in the world of art, status, and community. However, that still does not discount the fact that most NFT collections will be worth less than their current selling price.

Conclusion

I believe the dismissive "right click, save as" argument is rather ignorant. It states that anyone can own an NFT by saving the image and ownership verified on the blockchain does not matter. An original piece of art will always be worth more than copies. Additionally, distribution of copies only makes the original worth more by bringing attention to the art piece.

The NFT maximalists, if such a thing exists, are also missing the point. Not all tens of thousands of digital art collections will accrue value over time. Only those that the market deems valuable for reasons of aesthetics, culture, or community will increase in value.