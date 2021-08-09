dem10/E+ via Getty Images

A Stablecoin Bull Market is Around the Corner

Not too long ago, crypto and blockchain stakeholders were assured by top officials that US federal entities have no plans to restrict digital assets. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair, Gary Gensler, said that the government's aim is to guarantee that the sector maintains investor and consumer protection standards, anti-money laundering rules, and tax laws, rather than outlawing digital assets. Subsequently, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is reportedly considering expanding its services to cover stablecoins.

There have been new developments that will fundamentally propel cryptocurrencies forward. During the congressional hearing on 30th Sept, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, said that he has no intention of banning cryptocurrencies. During the FOMC on 15th Dec, Jerome Powell changed his tone from crypto-neutral to crypto-bullish. He expressed his support for stablecoins and acknowledged their use cases and scalability in the current financial system. He even to go as far as to associate its mass adoption via large-tech networks.

Jerome Powell reiterated that stablecoins are not regulated enough to provide necessary protection for the general public yet. Rather than sneering at such comments, these events show that the industry is moving in the right direction. It only means that the next step for cryptocurrencies to reach their next milestone is through regulatory compliance.

One company is set to benefit from this movement, Circle. Circle is going public via a SPAC merger with Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) at a $4.5billion valuation.

Here is our previous comprehensive thesis for Circle. In this article, we're going to update our thesis for Circle.

A Bullish Note to Regulatory Concerns

Recall that Jerome Powell explicitly noted that the next step for stablecoin mass adoption is regulatory compliance. This is a bullish note for Circle as Circle is founded with regulatory compliance in mind, and it aligns with the roadmap laid out by Jerome Powell. First, Circle announced that its USDC-USD stablecoin would be regulated under the Federal Reserve. This aligns with Jerome Powell's requirement. Secondly, Circle is also seeking insurance coverage under FDIC. Coincidently, it's also what FDIC is considering.

Actions speak louder than words. Circle recently testified before congress that its core product, the USDC-USD Stablecoin, is '100%' backed by cash and short-term US debt and complies to same money-transmission statutes throughout the US that govern the $35bn balances of the likes of PayPal (PYPL), Block (SQ) (formerly known as Square).

Circle's action is certainly echoing its official statement submitted to the SEC:

In our founding documents, we envisioned that we could build a global digital currency bank, one that enabled frictionless, instant and nearly free payments that combined fiat reserve currencies with open, permissionless blockchains, and eventually building on these open networks to support new forms of capital formation and intermediation.

An Update to Circle's Business Model

Circle's aim is to become a global digital currency bank. From our previous coverage, we know that both the teams at Circle and Concord Acquisition Corp possess the expertise and skills to realize this aim. Secondly, Circle's revenue stream is also shaping into one like a bank.

The core product that holds Circle's other products and services together is its USDC-USD stablecoin (USDC-USD). In our opinion, USDC-USD is safer and more transparent than other stablecoins such as Tether (USDT-USD). In December, Circle testified before congress that its USDC-USD is now '100%' backed by cash and short-term US debt. This is a shift in the components of the USDC-USD reserves. In July, the USDC-USD is backed by not only the USD and the short-term US debt but also by Yankee CDs, commercial paper, and corporate bonds. This shift is beneficial for holders of USDC-USD as the USDC-USD is backed by safer assets, but it is less beneficial for Circle due to reduced interest income from its USDC-USD reserves. Nevertheless, we're confident that the reduced risk will appeal to a wider consumer base, and revenue wider adoption can compensate for the reduced interest income.

On this note, the stablecoin industry is estimated to be worth $130bn, and Circle is expanding its USDC-USD adoption rapidly and has become one of its fastest-growing stablecoin. It is estimated that USDC-USD controls almost a third of the total stablecoin supply, according to The Block’s Data Dashboard. At the very least, its adoption (measured in market cap) has increased by 30% in 2 months since our last coverage.

Figure 3: USDC-USD adoption measured in market cap

Source: TradingView, Author.

One of the areas Circle is expanding its USDC-USD adoption is in the area of humanitarian work, one of which is USDC-USD's role in alleviating Venezuela's financial crisis. The crisis faced by the Venezuelan government led by President-elect of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, is the aftermath of Nicolás Maduro's disastrous dictatorship-like policies and profligate money printing. As a result, the country is suffering hyperinflation, international isolation and sanctions, and economic collapse amid the COVID19 pandemic. That's not all. The country also needed to access the country's assets seized by the US government during Maduro's reign and bypass Maduro's control on the domestic financial system, including rigged foreign exchange rates at the same time to combat the pandemic.

Circle's USDC-USD helped alleviate Venezuela's financial crisis by playing an important role in distributing funds from the seized assets into the hands of the Venezuelans at a fair market rate instead of the rigged rates. These transactions are powered by blockchain and are beyond the scope of Maduro's controlled financial system. The seized assets are first released to Juan Guaido's government account at a US bank before minting into USDC-USD. The funds in USDC-USD are then sent to Airtm (a U.S.-based fintech innovator) to be disbursed to the relevant Venezuelans such as healthcare workers. These healthcare workers will then be able to engage in financial facilities such as peer-to-peer transfer, pay rents, and withdraw as bolivars to their bank accounts without the involvement of the rigged local financial system. Figure 3 illustrates the mentioned flow of distribution.

Figure 4: Flow of money to bypass Maduro rigged financial system

Circle's humanitarian work with Venezuela reflects USDC-USD's scalability, efficiency, and applicability in banking the unbanked. This humanitarian work is only the beginning of a much larger adoption of Circle's USDC-USD.

Financial institutions have also acknowledged stablecoin's efficiency and scalability. Bank Frick announced that they're adopting USDC-USD to allow customers to process USD payments with a significant increase in speed instead of the long processing time sing SWIFT.

We also observe similar adoption of USDC-USD in the crypto space. To date, USDC-USD has been adopted into Ethereum (ETH-USD), Solana (SOL-USD), TRON (TRON-USD), Stellar (XLM-USD), and Hedera networks (HBAR-USD). Now, USDC-USD is also adopted into the Avalanche blockchain network (AVAX-USD), the top 10 crypto project as of the time of writing. The network has $10.6billion in total value locked (TVL), where TVL is the value of assets committed and locked in the network. This figure represents a 30x growth, and the adoption of USDC-USD will propel its growth further via the development of more eco-friendly decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

The adoption of USDC-USD from humanitarian efforts to financial institutions to blockchain projects produces a synergistic effect among Circle's three sources of revenue. Circle derives income from interest on reserves deposited by users, transactions, and treasury services (TTS) to individuals and corporations, and a platform for funding businesses. An increase in USDC-USD adoption implies income from USDC-USD reserves increase, more fees collected from TTS, and more funds to fund more synergistic companies for growth.

A recent investment to promote growth is Circle's investment into Crowdcube, the largest startup fundraising platform in the U.K. This investment is made via Circle's SeedInvest. This is a strategic partnership to accelerate global startup fundraising, from seed stage to public offering.

Overall, Circle is experiencing massive growth under a bullish note from regulators.

Valuations

Despite Bitcoin (BTC-USD) retracing from its all-time highs, USDC-USD's adoption continues to progress strongly, as shown by a 30% increase in market cap two months ago.

Circle was trading as high as $13.50 at a valuation of $5.85bn when Bitcoin reached its all-time high at $68,000. Due to overall weakness in the financial market and the crypto market, Circle has also fallen near its $10 floor. This presents investors with another opportunity to invest in Circle near its base valuation of $4.5bn or 5.8x projected 2023 revenues.

However, today's context is different from our previous coverage. On the one hand, the acknowledgment from the Fed that stablecoin is useful if they're regulated well makes Circle's valuation more justifiable because the associated risk is reduced. On the other hand, the innovation growth sector has severely underperformed the market and is expected to continue to underperform the market amid an inflationary environment. We consider Circle to be in the innovation growth sector because the innovation growth sector typically contains small-to-medium cap unindexed unprofitable companies with massive growth potential. Our studies align with scientific studies in showing that the detrimental effect of inflation is exacerbated in the innovation growth sector. These findings can be referenced from the performances of innovation growth funds such as Ark ETFs, BlackRock's Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ), or similarly valued crypto-related companies such Bakkt Holdings (BKKT). Nevertheless, CND's $10 NAV provides protection against further downside.

On our part, we've taken profits during the CND's previous spiked and will enter when CND moves closer to the $10 NAV floor. We're in no hurry as the innovation growth sector is expected to continue to outperform amid a high inflationary environment. Moreover, the Fed's three projected rate hikes will add to more downside risk to the stock market in general.

Figure 5

Figure 7

Source: Circle

Verdict

We can see that Circle is making strides in its USDC-USD adoption. The bullish note from the Fed and the 30% increase in adoption (measured in market cap) just made Circle's valuation more justifiable than 2 months ago. Circle or CND has now returned to trading near its $10 NAV floor. This provides investors with another opportunity to capture its massive upside while only risking little (asymmetric risk-return tradeoff). That being said, we expect Circle to trade below the $10 once the merger is completed and the $10 NAV floor removed given the current economic condition.