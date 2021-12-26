Lan Zhang/iStock via Getty Images

The most important thing that is going to happen with REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) is the topline data from the AAVIATE phase 2 trial. This trial is using the suprachoroidal microinjector technology RGNX licensed from Clearside. In multiple articles earlier, I discussed why SCS may be a game-changer for RGX-314 in wet AMD and for the entire ocular space. SCS is less invasive than either IVT (intravitreal) or subretinal, it is less immunogenic, and it is also more or less equally effective.

The following diagram illustrates the 3 delivery modes:

Source

Quickly recall that principal competitor Adverum (ADVM), which uses IVT (and eylea transgene), has almost dropped out of the game after a patient developed blindness following inflammation in the treated eye 30 weeks after injection. RGNX used to use subretinal (and lucentis transgene) but it has quickly adopted SCS, which is the safest delivery mode of all three. RGNX had ongoing phase 3 trials using subretinal, whose results I have discussed earlier. The AAVIATE trial is their effort to seamlessly switch to SCS. I do not believe, if AAVIATE produces strong data, that they will pursue subretinal any longer. That may (or may not) delay the clinical process for RGX-314. Therefore, AAVIATE data is very important in understanding where this company is going.

Earlier, on October 4, they had announced some early AAVIATE data from a low dose cohort:

In cohort 1, 20 patients were randomized to receive the lowest dose at 2.5x1011 genomic copies per eye (GC/eye) compared to monthly 0.5 mg ranibizumab intravitreal injection at a 3:1 ratio.

Fourteen patients dosed with RGX-314 showed stable visual acuity at six months. The mean Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) change reached -2.8 letters (when measured from Day 1) and -0.6 letters (from week 1).

Five patients who received the monthly injections of ranibizumab — also called Lucentis — had a mean BCVA change of +6.8 letters (Day 1) and +3.0 letters (week 1).

This news took the stock down because of the difference between the drug and the control arms in mean change in BCVA. However, the market seems to have overlooked that this was the lowest dose cohort. Since SCS seems to be very well tolerated, dose expansion is a distinct option so a much higher dose of RGX-314 can potentially be used.

So in November, RGNX announced additional data from an interim analysis of AAVIATE. Key highlights:

In the Phase II AAVIATE study for Wet AMD, the treatment appeared to be well tolerated across 50 patients in cohorts 1 – 3, the company said, adding that four patients reported four serious adverse events, which were not related to RGX-314.

15 patients in cohort 2, who received the treatment showed stable Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) and central retinal thickness (CRT) at six months with mean BCVA change of -0.1 letters and +0.2 letters, when measured from Day 1 and Week 1, respectively.

Meanwhile, 10 control patients in cohorts 1 and 2, who were dosed with monthly injections of ranibizumab, had a mean BCVA change at six months of +4.0 letters and +1.3 letters, when measured from Day 1 and Week 1, respectively.

Patients in Cohort 2 received a mean of 1.3 anti-VEGF injections over six months following RGX-314 therapy. Notably, Six out of 15 patients (40%) in cohort 2 received no anti-VEGF injections over six months following RGX-314.

If you are expecting superiority or even non-inferiority versus Lucentis, it is clear that there is neither. The BCVA improvements between the two treatment modalities diverge widely. Lucentis produces much higher improvements than its transgene. However, there are a few things to note here. First, as we saw in my earlier articles, RGX-314 in its subretinal delivery mode demonstrated efficacy at par with Lucentis. Secondly, here’s the dosing cohorts:

Source

We are only at cohort 2. Data shows us that cohort 2 did much better than cohort 1, the lowest dose. Now, cohort 2 is 3x the dose of cohort 1. Cohort 3 is 6x the dose of cohort 2. Cohort 4 is 2.6x cohort 3. Cohort 5, the highest dose, is 1.5x cohort 4. If you add them all up, cohort 5 is 70 times the dose in cohort 1. If safety can be sustained throughout all cohorts, one would expect a dosage 70 times another would produce much higher efficacy. As to sustainability, cohorts 1-3 have been well-tolerated. We await efficacy data from cohorts 3 to 5. I would expect that at some point, the SCS delivery mode will surpass the subretinal in terms of dosage volume, since the subretinal mode is dose-limited by its toxicity.

SAE is the single most important risk factor in the trials. There were 4 so far in the AAVIATE trial. None were considered drug related. Here’s the AE chart:

Source

Investors need to keep watching the safety data as it emerges, especially in the higher dosage cohorts.

Financials

RGNX has a market cap of $1.49bn. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $533.5 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $522.5 million as of December 31, 2020. In November, RGNX formed a major collaboration with AbbVie (ABBV) to develop and commercialize RGX-314, which resulted in a $370mn upfront payment. The agreement also said:

Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will pay REGENXBIO a $370 million upfront payment, with the potential for REGENXBIO to receive up to $1.38 billion in additional development, regulatory and commercial milestones. REGENXBIO and AbbVie will share equally in profits from net sales of RGX-314 in the U.S. AbbVie will pay REGENXBIO tiered royalties on net sales of RGX-314 outside the U.S. In addition, REGENXBIO will lead the manufacturing of RGX-314 for clinical development and U.S. commercial supply, and AbbVie will lead manufacturing of RGX-314 for commercial supply outside the U.S.

Research and development expenses were $47.9 million for the three months ended September 30, and SG&A expenses were $21.0 million. At that rate, the company has a cash runway extending to beyond 2024.

Bottomline

RGNX is a stock with immense potential. The only risk is safety data, which is an ongoing process and we will know more as data emerges. Right now, it is tough to predict how things will end up in the trials. I plan to take the risk and continue to accumulate at dips for the long haul.