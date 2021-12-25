Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) is another of our highest conviction tech companies whose stock recently dropped back into our buy zone. Investors who need an introduction can refer to one of our previous articles. We had also discussed its thesis just before its FQ3 report card was released. We cautioned investors not to follow the momentum spike heading into its earnings with our Neutral call back then. The stock has fallen more than 28% since our article was published. Notably, a robust FQ3 performance also led to us revising our estimates upwards.
We also observed that its momentum spike that we cautioned earlier seems to have fizzled out. Therefore, we believe the entry point might be less risky now for investors who have been waiting to add exposure. Consequently, we think it's apt to update why we believe it's back within our buy zone.
NET stock YTD performance (as of 23 December '21).
NET stock has had a spectacular year so far. When its upward momentum spiked in November, its YTD returns reached 180%. However, the recent retracement in growth stocks has also lowered its price to more reasonable levels. Consequently, its YTD gains have also compressed dramatically, down to 80.6%. Nonetheless, it's still well ahead of the broad market, making it a fantastic year for NET investors.
Keen investors should be aware that the company has often telegraphed that it's a networking company. Its software-defined architecture is capable of supporting both on-premise and cloud workloads. It's also capable of delivering solutions for both hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Therefore, the company operates a highly scalable business model. Its capability has also allowed it to compete effectively across multiple spectrums against legacy on-premise and cloud-native peers.
NET may have started serving the long-tail small-and-medium businesses (SMB). However, it has gained significant traction in the enterprise space as it penetrates with remarkable effectiveness. Therefore, it has also allowed Cloudflare to scale its TAM from $32B in 2018 to $100B by 2024. Consensus estimates point to revenue of just $646.8M for FY21 (Cloudflare guided for $647.5M at the midpoint). Therefore, we believe that the company is undoubtedly still in the early innings of its rapidly-expanding market opportunities.
Cloudflare paying customers. Data source: Company filings
Cloudflare enterprise customers. Data source: Company filings
Cloudflare has scaled so quickly that it has nearly 4M customers globally. In addition, 132K are paying, which grew at a CAGR of 29.3% over the last three years. Notably, it has also gained significant traction in its enterprise base. Its enterprise customers increased to 1,260 in FQ3'21, representing a phenomenal CAGR of 69% over the previous three years. Moreover, Cloudflare emphasized that "nearly 20% of all websites use Cloudflare today."
So, what makes Cloudflare's business model so scalable? First of all, investors need to understand that the company designed a complete technology stack that's highly efficient to scale. CFO Thomas Seifert articulated (edited):
The network certainly is the competitive moat we have. The bigger we get in terms of data that moves through the network, the larger the product and service offering that runs on this network, and the faster those flywheels turn. It starts with the hardware stack. It's an off-the-shelf hardware stack. That's why our CapEx efficiency is so incredibly good. And on this hardware stack, we run a completely integrated homogeneous software stack. So this allows us literally to offer every product we have and every service we offer on every server in every city and every location. (5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit)
It's such a critical competitive moat that Cloudflare believes its competitors cannot match even if they try to invest. The company's points-of-presence (POP) has expanded to more than 250 cities. As a result, it has gained tremendous clout and influence with the local internet service providers (ISP). Notably, these ISPs depend on Cloudflare to help them optimize their costs. They leverage Cloudflare's superior reliability, latency, and cost-effectiveness of its massive network.
Consequently, it has allowed Cloudflare to co-locate its hardware in these ISPs' data centers. In addition, it helps the company to significantly "drive down its bandwidth and co-location expenses." Cloudflare emphasized: "This symbiotic relationship that we have with ISPs and the efficiency of our serverless network architecture allows us to introduce new products on our network at low marginal cost."
Gross margins comps (LTM). Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Cloudflare and the CDN leaders Fastly (FSLY), and Akamai (AKAM) (Cloudflare has maintained that it's not a pure-play CDN) recognize network, bandwidth, and co-location costs in their cost of revenue. Readers can quickly glean how its competitive moat has afforded superior gross margins over time. Accordingly, Cloudflare is confident that its competitors cannot easily replicate its advantages by increasing CapEx intensity. Cloudflare emphasized (edited):
This build-out is not a function of CapEx. So you cannot just replicate that by saying, here is $1 billion, let's be in 250 cities. What makes that network so efficient is that it's the most interconnected network on the planet, with thousands of interconnections to other networks. And this is hard to compete with and replicate because dollars and CapEx are just not going to get you into those interconnects. So, it allows us to continue powering more and more of the infrastructure for the people who are actually accessing the web. And that scalability comes from the technical infrastructure and the way that we have been able to have a very symbiotic relationship with the other network providers around the world in order to connect everywhere. (Wells Fargo TMT and RBC Conference)
Cloudflare SG&A and R&D margins. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Hence, we believe that Cloudflare's strong gross margins give it tremendous flexibility to invest. Readers can observe that its R&D margins accounted for 30.2% of its revenue over the last twelve months (LTM). We believe that such a strong commitment to innovation will keep Cloudflare at the fore of its leadership. While Fastly's LTM R&D margin was higher at 35.3%, the company couldn't match Cloudflare's highly competitive gross margin advantage. Akamai's LTM R&D margin came in at just 13.9%, as the company is focusing more on leveraging profits than growth.
Cloudflare revenue YoY change, and GAAP EBITDA margins. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
As such, Cloudflare's exceptional business model has allowed it highly consistent topline growth over the last two years. Notably, it has also been improving its operational efficiencies as it scales. As a result, on a GAAP basis, its EBITDA margin has improved to -8.5% in FQ3'21, compared to -47.5% two years ago.
Cloudflare revenue and adjusted EBITDA margins mean consensus estimates. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Consensus estimates also pointed to robust topline expansion over the next three years. Cloudflare's revenue is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 40% from FY20-23. Moreover, its adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow even faster. Cloudflare is projected to post an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.6% by FY23, compared to just 3.6% in FY20. Hence, Cloudflare is still in the early stages of its massive growth.
NET stock EV/NTM Revenue 2Y mean.
We know that stocks like Cloudflare's would never be cheap. They will likely continue to trade at a premium valuation, given its moat and excellent execution. CEO Matthew Prince and his two other co-founders (COO and CTO, respectively) continue to play an integral role in shaping Cloudflare's future developments. NET stock is trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 52.7x, markedly above its 2Y mean of 34.5x. Typically, we wouldn't even consider stocks with such a high premium. However, NET stock isn't just another stock. Investors should also consider that the company will gain significant operating leverage moving forward. Therefore, we think a DCF valuation model might provide more clarity within reasonable assumptions.
|DCF Valuation Metrics
|Estimates
|WACC
|7.25%
|Revenue estimate FY25
|$1.98B
|Revenue estimate CAGR FY20-25
|35.6%
|
Adj. EBITDA estimate FY25
|$277M
|
Adj. EBITDA margin FY25
|14%
|
Unlevered FCF estimate FY25
|$153M
|Revenue exit multiple FY25
|35x
|NET stock implied fair value estimate
|$163.75
NET stock DCF valuation model. Data source: S&P Capital IQ, company filings, author
Therefore, we believe that the stock has now dropped back into our buy zone. Moreover, it seems to be supported along its 50-week moving average support level, which has been reliable since last year.
As such, we revise our rating on NET stock to Buy.
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (11)