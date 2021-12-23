Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

There is an uncertain future ahead for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). It remains difficult to rate the office-heavy REIT a "buy" given the unclear circumstances it finds itself in. However, one can't quite rate the REIT a "sell", considering the attractive and stable dividends, accompanied by the relatively attractive valuations.

The investment might still make sense for income-focused investors who are looking for office REIT exposure since Brandywine is far from the worst REIT in the space. Also, investors who would like to have exposure to the Pennsylvania real estate market might find the investment increasingly attractive given the portfolio reshuffle.

Overview of the REIT

The REIT has been going through a difficult and painful phase of strategic redeployment of its office assets. Over the course of the last eight years, management has almost completely divested out of five different real-estate markets.

source: Investor Update Q3

Back in 2013, the REIT owned and operated 204 properties throughout the United States. That included properties in Metropolitan Washington D.C., New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, and California. This part of the real estate portfolio represented 44% of total square feet and carried almost 42% of the REITs NOI.

Today, things have changed. A once well-diversified office real estate portfolio is now a portfolio that is concentrating solely on two real estate markets, Austin and Pennsylvania. The REIT now owns and operates 81 properties consisting of 13.65 million square feet, of which little north of 90% remains occupied as per the latest quarterly filing.

The fact that 64.4% of SF and 77.2% of NOI are coming out of Pennsylvania is well hidden in plain sight within the graphs and presentations. The Pennsylvania part of the portfolio is subdivided into Philadelphia University City, Philadelphia CBD, and the Pennsylvania Suburbs segments.

source: Investor Update Q3

Together, the Texas and Pennsylvania markets take away more than 90% of SF under management and 98% of NOI. As such, the office REIT represents an interesting opportunity to invest in the Philadelphia and greater Pennsylvania real estate market indirectly, thanks to the overconcentration of the portfolio. That is particularly so if one takes a liking in their undergoing Schuylkill Yards project.

source: Supplemental Q3 2021

Brandywine has a very interesting tenants list. Even though they cannot really claim that most of them are "investment grade" clients, the REIT does in fact have a stellar client portfolio diversification. Their top five clients take away only 16.1 annualized rent and 15.7% of occupied square feet. The top client itself, IBM (IBM) is carrying only 4.7% of AR and 5.5 occupied square feet. The top 20 clients take away only 38.2% of annualized rent and 35.5% of occupied square feet.

Let us take a look at the lease expiration schedule for the REIT. Excluding Q4 of 2021, in which 1.1% of the leases were expiring, the next five years are set to have 41.9% of the leases expiring in terms of square feet. That is some 5.3 million square feet that need to be renewed. Depending on management, this might prove an opportunity or a difficulty. That remains to be seen. But we can conclude that there are some pressures on the leases in the upcoming years.

Analysts don't seem to be expecting necessarily a bright future ahead for the office REIT. FFO/share is expected to grow in the mid-single digits in the next couple of years, with similar trends being expected for AFFO/share as well.

The future of office REITs is not clear

While the last year's pandemic has reestablished the resiliency and strength of some of the REITs in the industry, such as was the case with Realty Income, it has also exposed a fundamental flaw in the design of office REITs in general.

Not to their fault, it was shown that the current level of technological advancement enables "remote work" as a new reality on a scale that was never imagined before. Employees throughout the business world have been working from home for months, and yet the world did not stop.

source: Statista - Workers Want to Stay Put in Home

On the other hand, a lot of businesses might see this as a cost-saving opportunity while establishing increased employee satisfaction at the same time. This win/win combination could prove devastating to the future of office REITs. If companies were to allow a half or even a third of their workforce to simply keep working remotely from their homes, that might as well leave plenty of empty office spaces.

Moving ahead, it is likely that most companies are going to adopt some of a hybrid work from home system, allowing at least a portion of their workforce to work out of their homes, at least some of the time. This is creating an uncertain future for office REITs and might prove a problem for Brandywine Realty Trust over the next decade to come.

Other approaches might be more resilient

Orion Office (ONL) is an office REIT that was born out of the Realty Income (O) and VEREIT merger and the subsequent spin-off that was completed back in November. They are also a part of the Office REIT industry, but their approach is significantly different than the one BDN is taking.

Instead of developing office and mixed-use properties and leasing them out square feet by square feet as Brandywine does, Orion is running and operating single-tenant properties. Their focus on net-leased, single-tenant suburban office properties does seem to be relatively unique among their peers.

More to the point, aiming for corporate and regional headquarters might add additional stability that is somewhat atypical for the office space industry. The unique spin on things might as well prove just about enough to differentiate the company from the sea of similar bland-looking companies that haven't really gone anywhere over the past couple of years.

Valuations and competitors

Now let us take a look at some of its competitors with similar market caps and how the valuations compare. One of the more interesting things about the office REIT industry is that it is difficult to stand out within the industry. Most of the REITs trade at similar valuations and offer the same kind of dividend yields.

Source: Author Spreadsheet

Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a market cap of 2.32 billion and it trades at x9.92 its P/FFO. They offer $0.76 in dividends, which amounts to a relatively respectful 5.62% dividend yield, taking into account their $18.66/share price tag.

Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) is another office REIT currently valued at 2.25 billion, which is selling for x9.16 P/FFO. With $0.84 in dividends, it is offering a 4.65% yield considering the $18.06/per share price tag. The similarities are striking.

Let us take a look at another office REIT in the space, SL Green Realty (SLG), which primarily invests in office buildings and shopping centers in New York City. We can see it commands a slightly higher valuation, trading at x10.85 P/FFO, everything largely remains the same.

We come back to Orion Office, which does seem to be the best valued one in the current environment. Keep in mind that with ONL being a new REIT, not everything is known yet. The dividend estimates are only educated guesses at this point. Still, given the unique business model and approach, it does seem to be the best deal around.

We can also take a look at some of the REITs that I've already written about, such as Realty Income Corporation and STAG Industrial (STAG), which are operating within the retail and industry subsectors respectively. The entire office subsector seems to be slightly undervalued when directly compared, but the cheaper price tag is more than warranted given the circumstances in which office REITs find themselves. It would be difficult to forsake the high-quality business and business models for a percent higher dividend yield.

Risks to keep in mind

If one still plans to invest in Brandywine, these are the main risks you need to be aware of.

There is an uncertain future ahead for office REITs, nobody knows for sure what is coming.

Lease expirations have the potential to cause a lot of headaches for management over the course of the next five years.

The overconcentration in Texas and Pennsylvania seems an interesting and smart move on the face of things but things can take the wrong turn with 90% of the portfolio concentrated in two states.

Final thoughts and conclusions

Brandywine Realty Trust does seem to be attractively valued on the face of things, giving you a 5.62% dividend yield accompanied by an x9.92 P/FFO multiple. Still, it remains questionable if the discount is high enough given the issues the potential investor is facing. The geographic overconcentration of the portfolio combined with the uncertain future of the entire office REIT industry raises too many questions.

I would argue that good REITs in general can offer a great combination of stability, income, and growth. In the case of Brandywine, the lack of stability is not properly discounted in the price in order to warrant the REIT a "buy". However, one has to be fair and say that BDN is fat from the worst REIT in the space. In the end, I would argue that most investors would be smart to stay away from the entire office REIT industry in general, where the risk is increasingly growing to outweigh the benefits.