Foreword

As supplement to this article, please note that Kiplinger has published an online slideshow detailing the latest 2021 65 S&P Dividend Aristocrats. The article entitled 65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2021, is by Dan Burrows, a contributing editor.

While most of this collection of 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats is too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, four of the top ten by yield live up to the ideal of offering annual dividends (from a $1K investment) exceeding their single share prices.

In the current market adjustment, it is now possible for these four, AT&T Inc. (T), Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG), People's United Financial (PBCT), and Amcor plc (AMCR), to stay fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices at this time.

PBCT will merge with M&T Bank toward the end of 2021 and will leave the Aristocrat ranks and its generous dividend will be absorbed by the new entity. AT&T has announced a pending dividend cut after spinning off its Warner asset, in 2022, and thereafter will be disqualified as an Aristocrat.

As we are more than one year removed from the anniversary of the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap-up those two lingering top yield Aristocrat dogs is at hand... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your position in any of those you then hold.)

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 14.59% To 32.89% Top Ten Aristocrat Net Gains To January 2023

Six of the ten top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based December 23 forecast for Aristocrats (as graded by Brokers) was 60% accurate.

Estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, produced the 2021-22 data points for the projections below. Note: target prices from lone-analysts were not used. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 23, 2022 were:

Leggett & Platt Inc. was projected to net $328.94, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 47% greater than the market as a whole.

Medtronic plc (MDT) netted $319.65 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc. was projected to net $306.01, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

V.F. Corp. (VFC) was projected to net $258.54, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% greater than the market as a whole.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) was projected to net $215.49 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 52% greater than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $203.06, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% greater than the market as a whole.

Sysco Corp. (SYY) was projected to net $167.27 based on target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate is subject to risk/volatility 36% greater than the market as a whole.

Realty Income Corp. (O) was projected to net $163.88, based on the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) was projected to net $152.50, based on the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 11% greater-than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $145.87, based on a median of target estimates from twenty-nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 22.6% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta ranking showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 18% greater than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Dividend Aristocrat To Lose 7.89% By January 2023

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to 2023 was:

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) was predicted to lose $78.89 net per the median of target estimates from sixteen analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 80% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs", even if they are "Aristocrats."

Top 50 Dividend Aristocrats By Broker Targets

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a measure of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or single broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. These broker estimates can be seen as the emotional component (as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below). As noted above, these scores may also be regarded as contrarian.

Top 50 Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The January Dogs Of The Dividend Aristocrats

Top ten Aristocrats selected 12/23/21 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. In first place was AT&T, Inc. [1], the lone communication services representative listed.

Two energy representatives placed second and fourth, Exxon Mobil [2] and Chevron [4]. The technology sector Aristocrat placed third, International Business Machines Corp. [3].

Following, in fifth place was the lone real estate representative, Realty Income Corp. [5]. Thereafter, two consumer cyclical representatives took the sixth and ninth places, Leggett & Platt Inc. [6] and Amcor plc [9].

Two healthcare representatives in the top ten placed seventh and tenth, AbbVie (ABBV) [7] and Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) [10]. Finally, one financial services firm placed eighth, People's United Financial Inc. [8], to complete these pre-January S&P Dividend Aristocrats top-ten, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten Aristocrats Showed 11.19% To 30.52% Upsides To January 2023; (32) On The Downside Were Five -1.27% To 10.59% Losers

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median-price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price-target-estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 3.34% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, Of Top Ten Dividend Aristocrats To January 2023

Ten top Aristocrats were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Aristocrats selected 12/23/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Aristocrats (33) Delivering 15.13% Vs. (34) 14.64% Net Gains By All Ten by January 2023

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 3.34% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest-priced Aristocrats top-yield stock, Leggett & Platt Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 32.89%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Aristocrats as of December 23 were: Amcor plc, People's United Financial Inc., AT&T, Inc., Leggett & Platt Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., with prices ranging from $11.86 to $50.75

The five higher-priced top-yield Aristocrats for November 26 were: Exxon Mobil Corp., Realty Income Corp., Chevron Corp., International Business Machines Corp., AbbVie Inc., whose prices ranged from $61.02 to $133.09.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, however, since analysts are historically only 20% to 90% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the four stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a repeat of the list at the end:

The following 4 (as of 12/23/21) realized the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices: AT&T Inc., Leggett & Platt Inc., People's United Financial, and Amcor plc. Note, however, that AT&T and PBCT will fade from the next Aristocrats list due to merger and T's announced dividend cut.

Price Drops Or Dividend Increases Could Get All Ten Top Aristocrat Dogs Back To "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

Since four of the top ten Aristocrats shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the following charts compare those four plus six at current prices. Fair pricing when all ten top dogs conform to the ideal is displayed in the middle chart. Finally, the dollar and percentage differences between current and fair prices are revealed in the bottom chart.

S&P 500 Aristocrats Alphabetical By Ticker Symbol

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

