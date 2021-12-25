martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

Retail REITs have seen an impressive run over the past 12 months, with many shopping center REITs such as Kimco Realty (KIM) and Federal Realty Trust (FRT) now trading above their pre-pandemic levels. It appears that their investor bases are ready to put the pandemic behind them as both the landlords and their tenants have adapted and even thrived in some cases.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has also seen a strong rally this year, as market fears over its long-term viability proved to be vastly overblown. SPG, however, still remains rather cheap compared to its shopping center peers despite having a portfolio of premier properties, and in this article, I highlight why it remains a quality Buy, so let's get started.

I'm Bargain Hunting For This Premier REIT

Simon Property Group is an S&P 100 company and is the largest retail-focused REIT in the U.S. It owns 217 properties, consisting of primarily Class A U.S. Malls (99 properties), Premium Outlets (69 properties) and International/Mills/Lifestyle Centers (49 properties). In addition, SPG owns an 80% interest in Taubman, which carries a premier portfolio of malls and outlet centers across the U.S.

SPG has continued to see a strong rebound, with domestic property NOI growing by 24.5% YoY during the third quarter. Total Portfolio NOI, which includes NOI from domestic, international, and the company's investment in Taubman Realty Group, increased by an even more impressive 34% YoY. Occupancy has also rebounded and sat at 92.8% as of the end of September.

Notably, some of SPG's newer and renewal lease tenants have opted for lower fixed rates on rents in exchange for variable-rent supplements. This gives tenants more financial wiggle room and less downside risk. While this results in less revenue assurance for SPG, it also provides for more inflation protected upside, as noted by Hoya Capital in the November research report:

"While the guidance was certainly encouraging and occupancy rates appear to be stabilizing, leasing spreads - perhaps the best leading indicator of future same-store NOI - continue to remain firmly negative, but with an important caveat: mall REITs have made higher use of variable-rent supplements as part of their typical fixed-rate structure. Effectively, REITs are accepting lower fixed rates - which is the basis of the leasing spread calculations - for payments that are based on retail sales performance. We think this makes sense for both the REIT and tenant, particularly when investors aren't rewarding the relative stability of the pure fixed-rate lease. In fact, investors may be more likely to reward these REITs for this higher variable-rate mix, which provides stronger inflation-hedging properties that are often lacking in fixed-rate leases." - Hoya Capital

Risks to SPG include the ever-looming threat of e-commerce, which now represents around 20% of all retail sales. While this has driven owners of lower quality malls to bankruptcy, I believe higher quality mall such as those of SPG should continue to attract top-tier tenants given the exposure that they can provide. In fact, some tenants such as Ulta (ULTA), Sephora, Fabletics, and Five Below (FIVE) are actually planning to expand their physical retail footprint in 2022.

In addition, many previously online only retailers are opening physical stores as part of their "boots on the ground" omnichannel strategy. This was highlighted by Morningstar in its latest research report:

"Retailers will want to keep their stores located in the top malls, as they have strong demographic trends and high foot traffic and generate high sales. Additionally, many previously exclusive e-retailers are seeing the benefit of opening physical locations to enjoy the benefits of the omnichannel strategy. Amazon, Warby Parker, Bonobos, Boll & Branch, Athleta, and Casper are all examples of companies that got their start as online-only retailers that have opened select physical locations. These retailers are looking to put their new stores in the top retail locations, providing additional demand for space in the top malls in the U.S." - Morningstar

Simon is also doing its part to attract experiential tenants at its properties through redevelopment efforts. This includes the transformation of its Northgate Station in Seattle, WA, featuring the NHL's Seattle Kraken corporate offices and the Kraken Community Iceplex. The strategic vision is for this mall to turn into a mixed-use community. In addition, Simon is redeveloping is Burlington Mall in Boston, MA by adding premier dining and amenities for seasonal programming and community events.

Turning to the balance sheet, SPG maintains a strong A- credit rating, one of the best among REITs. Its net debt to TTM EBITDA currently stands at an elevated 7.2x. However, this is primarily due to the disruption to the business from the pandemic earlier this year. I would expect for SPG's leverage ratio to fall back below 6.0x (it was 5.8x in 2019) as its EBITDA from all properties (including Taubman) continue to rebound.

Meanwhile, SPG recently hiked its dividend by 10% and currently yields 4.2%. The dividend is well-covered with a 53% payout ratio based on Q3'21 FFO/share of $3.13. As such, I would expect to see the divided to continue to head towards the pre-pandemic rate barring unforeseen circumstances.

Lastly, I continue to see value in SPG at the current price of $155.46, with a forward P/FFO of 13.4, sitting well below its normal P/FFO of 16.3 over the past decade. This also compares favorably to the 17x and 24x P/FFO of shopping center REITs KIM and FRT, respectively. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on SPG, with an average price target of $172. This implies a potential one-year 15% total return including dividends.

Investor Takeaway

Simon Property Group has seen a strong business rebound since the start of the year. While some lower quality mall operators have fallen by the wayside, this could actually benefit the remaining high-quality operators such as SPG.

This is also reflected by online retailers who are looking to expand their physical footprint in Class A properties. In addition, variable rent leases give SPG inflation protection and allows it to participate in the revenue upside of its tenants. I see value in SPG at the current price and view it as a Buy.