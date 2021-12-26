miljko/E+ via Getty Images

I covered Eiger Pharma (NASDAQ:EIGR) a number of times before. Eiger's principal claim to fame is as the lead developer of an antiviral for Hepatitis D, or HDV. HDV is a terrible disease, and in its most virulent form, called fulminant hepatitis, acute liver failure and eventual death is nearly inevitable. Unfortunately, there is no FDA-approved therapy for HDV. One possible reason could be that HDV is not an "Western" disease. There are 20 million HDV patients in the world, and most of them live in the less developed underparts of the world.

Eiger's HDV candidate is Lonafarnib, and it is already approved in an ultra-rare indication called Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS). In my previous article I pointed out that the HDV trial enrollment was delayed by a year. That enrollment has now been completed as of Nov 1. By the end of 2022, Eiger is planning for topline data.

HDV is a vast market but there are two problems here. First, like I just mentioned, this is not a rich people's disease. It is more predominant in sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and some parts of South America than in developed countries. So the incentive to make medicines for HDV is less. However, there are still some 100,000 patients in the US and 200,000 patients in the EU. Lonafarnib has an orphan designation in the US and its equivalent PRIME designation in the EU. So the drug should get all the benefits that come with being an orphan, including better governmental care.

Secondly, HDV is a satellite virus. It needs the HBV virus to propagate itself. HVD borrows certain components of its body structure from HBV, and these are the components that enable replication. That is why HVD occurs only in HBV patients.

However, like I said earlier, quoting the company's 10-K:

HBV nucleoside analogs that suppress HBV DNA are ineffective against HDV since they are ineffective in suppressing the expression HBsAg. Current development programs targeting HBV functional cures are not expected to eliminate extra- hepatic reservoirs of HBsAg. Given that HDV only requires small amounts of HBsAg for viron assembly, functional cures, if achieved, will not eradicate HDV.

That seems to suggest there's potential for an HDV antiviral irrespective of HBV functional cures. There is a scope for giving an HDV antiviral as a preventive add-on therapy to HBV patients as well. That increases the market size dramatically. A conservative estimate by the company, with 3% penetration and orphan pricing, puts their HDV market opportunity at approximately $1 billion per year (source: company presentation).

Since my February article, a number of developments have occurred at Eiger. The most important of these is the completion of enrollment in the D-LIVR phase 3 study of lonafarnib in HDV, which occurred on Nov 1. Over 400 patients have been enrolled, and topline data is to be released by end-2022. The two regimens include all-oral Lonafarnib boosted with ritonavir and in combination with peginterferon alfa.

"Completing enrollment of D-LIVR is a major milestone for both Eiger and patients with chronic HDV infection," said David Cory, President and CEO. "This trial is expected to generate pivotal results that will support approval of two Lonafarnib-based regimens for HDV in the U.S., Europe, and rest of world. In addition, D-LIVR is generating the single, largest source of HDV patient data from a well-controlled, global Phase 3 study to better characterize and understand this devastating disease. We look forward to reporting data from this landmark study and bringing potential new treatment options to patients."

Other developments include positive phase 2 data from avexitide in congenital hyperinsulinism and start of dosing in covid-19 trials with peginterferon lambda, with interim analysis announced in September. As a result of this analysis, the DSMB backed Eiger's plan to continue enrolling in the phase 3 TOGETHER study. Also note that avexitide received a breakthrough therapy designation for this indication, a rare, genetic, pediatric metabolic disorder characterized by severe fasting and protein-induced hypoglycemia due to dysregulated secretion of insulin by the pancreas. As noted by management - "All five of our rare disease programs have FDA breakthrough therapy designation, lonafarnib, peginterferon lambda for hepatitis delta virus, avexitide for post-bariatric hypoglycemia and congenital hyperinsulinism and Zokinvy for Progeria."

Financials

EIGR has a market cap of $180mn with a cash balance of $120mn as of September. Research and Development expenses were $18.1 million for third quarter 2021, while SG&E was $6.5mn. Net revenues from Zokinvy (lonafarnib) product sales were $3.0 million for third quarter 2021. The company, thus, has a runway of 6 quarters at this rate.

There is a good mix of private and public ownership of EIGR shares.

Key smart money holders are:

There's not a lot of insider transactions, but most of the few transactions are open market purchases.

Bottomline

EIGR has an interesting pipeline, it is adequately funded and the stock is trading at 52-week lows. It is targeting a major market. Although its exact potential in the US is confused by a number of factors I discussed already, I think EIGR at these prices is an interesting speculation.