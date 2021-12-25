William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Broadmark (NYSE:BRMK) is a hard money lender that provides short to mid-term loans for construction or development of real estate. I think Broadmark is a fantastic play on the housing boom that is coming in the next decade, and it is the largest position in my Roth IRA.

Broadmark has a rock-solid balance sheet with no debt outstanding, plenty of liquidity, and conservative lending standards. Their loans are well diversified by geography and the underlying property type. They have a proven track record, only losing 0.2% of $3.4B in loan originations in the last decade.

With a reasonable valuation, and a dividend yield at 8.8%, paid monthly, Broadmark is a fantastic choice for dividend reinvestment. A potential red flag for investors is the current payout ratio, which is over 100%. In my opinion, Broadmark has plenty of liquidity to maintain the dividend and portfolio growth to reduce the payout ratio below 100% in 2022.

Overview

Broadmark went public via a SPAC in 2019, before the SPAC boom in 2020. Usually, I’m not a huge fan of SPACs (especially for fraudulent tech companies), and Broadmark is the only post-SPAC company that I have bought.

Broadmark is a mortgage REIT, as they don’t invest directly in real estate, but instead invest in loans secured by real estate. All Broadmark’s loans are senior secured, meaning that Broadmark ends up with the collateral in event of a default. In my opinion, Broadmark’s business model is far superior to other mREITs like AGNC (AGNC) or Annaly (NLY).

I’m not going to go into too much detail on peers, but they typically invest in mortgage-backed securities using large amounts of debt. Broadmark is the only mortgage REIT that I have found that doesn’t use a significant amount of leverage. I wanted to lay out a simple example that I think will help readers understand Broadmark’s business model and how hard money lending works.

Business Model

In our example, we have a home that is worth $10M. The builders need capital to finish the project and they turn to Broadmark. They issue a short-term fixed rate, first lien loan the builder up to $6.5M (65% loan to value) to finish the project. If the project doesn’t go as planned, Broadmark keeps the property and then must decide how to dispose of it.

While this may cause problems for lenders with too much leverage, Broadmark has been able to navigate these issues for the last decade. On $3.4B of loans originated, Broadmark has seen principal losses of 0.2%. Properties that go into default are usually complete or nearly complete and Broadmark’s conservative lending practices allow them to limit losses.

As long as the project is completed as planned, Broadmark is repaid. I have included a picture showing the types of loans Broadmark looks for.

Source: Investor Presentation

Broadmark can use its smaller size to move rapidly to serve their clients. They see significant repeat business because of this. They have expertise in this niche and have built connections around the country that lead to future business for Broadmark.

Source: Investor Presentation

With a weighted average portfolio yield of 15%, Broadmark is able to generate much higher returns than the average lender in today’s zero interest rate world. Approximately two thirds of their loans are to fund vertical construction, and Broadmark is well diversified among property types.

Source: Investor Presentation

Broadmark is also well diversified across the country. While they are more concentrated on the western half of the United States, they have targeted markets with favorable demographic trends and lending laws. They also currently operate in 9 of the 10 states with the largest housing deficits. In Q3, they also originated their first loans in Minnesota and Nevada with plans to further expand in those states in Q4.

Source: Investor Presentation

Now that we have gone over the business operations of Broadmark, we can jump into the nuts and bolts of the valuation and what the company is actually worth.

Valuation

In the last year, I watched as the market continued to get more concentrated in the large technology companies that now dominate the major indexes. I have a bit of a contrarian mindset when it comes to investing, so I have been turning over rocks looking for small caps like Broadmark. With a current market cap of $1.25B, there is plenty of room for long-term growth.

Broadmark is currently trading at 12.8x earnings. This is slightly below the average of 13.6x, and personally I think 15x would be a fair multiple for the stock. Broadmark has significant growth ahead of it, and they originated $337M in loans in Q3, by far the highest in their history.

Source: Fast Graphs

Fast Graphs is a fantastic tool, but it is a little harder to use for companies that haven’t been publicly traded for a while. So, while Fast Graphs is projecting a 38% return in a year based a normal P/E multiple of 13.6x, I’m not here to make bold claims about how Broadmark is so undervalued that we will see massive returns in that time frame. Based on continued growth in the loan portfolio and slight multiple expansion I think investors can conservatively expect 15% moving forward.

In my opinion, the current valuation and the dividend basically put a price floor on the stock around $9. While a market crash might send shares below $9, I think Broadmark is a bargain at today’s price. I have been aggressively buying in the last couple weeks and I think Broadmark is a strong buy under $10 for investors looking to start a position.

Side Notes

I have been focusing on dilution for the recent articles I have written on REITs, as many REITs issue shares to make investments. While this is often the case for equity REITs (REITs that invest in property), this is not always the case for mortgage REITs. Broadmark has seen minimal increases in share count since going public, and I expect that to be the case moving forward.

Broadmark is also internally managed, which I view as a positive for any REIT. They have fairly high insider ownership (directors and officers own 4% of the company), which leads me to believe that management will continue to make good decisions for the long-term future of the company.

Dividend

Broadmark’s dividend is likely what has drawn many investors in. With a mouthwatering yield of 8.8% and monthly payout, Broadmark is perfectly suited for the compounding effect of dividend reinvestment. There is a catch, however, which is a payout ratio currently over 100%.

One thing that astute investors will note is that Broadmark’s Q3 distributable earnings of $0.19 is below the Q3 dividend of $0.21 ($0.07 x 3 months). This is certainly a red flag, but I think that this a temporary problem. With record loan origination volume in Q3 and continued growth in the loan portfolio, I expect that in the future distributable earnings will increase to cover the dividend. In my opinion, Broadmark has enough liquidity and balance sheet strength to maintain the dividend in the meantime.

Investors like me who happen to believe that Broadmark will continue to see loan origination growth over the next couple years could see future dividend increases based on double digit loan portfolio growth.

Conclusion

I discovered Broadmark last year and found out it was based right here in my backyard in Seattle. I started buying last November and I have been buying ever since. It’s 19% of my Roth IRA and I plan to add a decent chunk to the position in the first couple months of 2022, as well as reinvesting dividends along the way.

Broadmark is a conservatively run business in an industry full of over leveraged peers. With zero debt, disciplined lending practices, and a diversified portfolio of loans, Broadmark has the potential to offer investors double digit returns moving forward. The valuation is reasonable and has the potential for some multiple expansion as well. Prudent investors will keep an eye on the dividend and the payout ratio, but the potential return for Broadmark is skewed to the upside. Broadmark is a buy, and in my opinion, the most interesting 9% yield the market has to offer.

