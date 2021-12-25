imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:OLED) is a dominant leader in the research, development and commercialization of Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED). Their products (advanced displays) are used in computers, mobile phones, cars, and lightings. Their business has grown rapidly over the past several years, and they have become a highly profitable company. I believe they present a great investment opportunity for a growth-oriented investor because:

1. Their revenue growth has been impressive for the past several years (22.28%, 5-year average revenue growth), and I believe the trend will continue into the foreseeable future.

2. Thanks to their technological dominance and economic moat, their profitability metrics are off-the-chart.

3. They have a very strong balance sheet with high liquidity (current ratio of 5.85x and quick ratio of 5.06x).

Enormous market and impressive revenue growth

Universal Display is one of those companies that makes products that everyone uses on a daily basis, but no one really talks about. As a matter of fact, the chance is pretty high that you are looking at their product right now. They are the dominant leader in the advanced display market for mobile phones, TVs, cars, etc. Their products and technology are immensely popular, and their revenue has been growing at an impressive pace. More and more companies are adopting their products and technology.

As OLED technology is energy efficient, cost effective, light, and flexible (you can fold and roll their display), the possible market and applications for their products are almost limitless. Due to this technological superiority and immense applicability, I expect their revenue growth to continue for the foreseeable future. A summary of their applications and partners are shown below.

Source: Slides from investor presentation

Off the chart profitability

They are the clear leader in OLED technology, and their technological superiority, patents, and relationship with their partners create a very effective economic moat for them. This economic moat is displayed through their profitability metrics. Their gross profit margin (77.93%), EBITDA margin (50.56%), and Net Income margin (35.03%) are far beyond their competitors.

This deep economic moat will likely exist into the foreseeable future. Their broad and deep patent portfolio and non-patent knowhow is not likely to be penetrated anytime soon. Also, Universal Display has been spending 25-30% of their gross profit on R&D expenses ($95 M in 2021) to actively maintain technological superiority over competitors. Their overview of their patent portfolio and their profitability metrics are shown below.

Source: Slide from investor presentation

Source: Seeking Alpha

Strong operating cash flow and balance sheet

The operating cash flow of Universal Display has been rising rapidly for the past decade. In 2011, cash from operations was $16.4 M, and the figure increased to $207.3 M in 2021. Due to the rapid adoption of OLED technology in the broad market and the technological superiority of Universal Display, I believe this rapid rise will continue for the foreseeable future.

Thanks to this strong operating cash flow, they have been building up a pile of cash on their balance sheet. Currently, they have $789 M of cash and short-term investments, and no long-term debt. Unsurprisingly, their liquidity is pretty high with a current ratio of 5.85x and quick ratio of 5.06x. Their balance sheet will remain strong or get even stronger as their operating cash flow continues to rise. The operating cash flow and cash & short-term investment account trends are given below.

Intrinsic Value Estimation

I used a DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of Universal Display. For the estimation, I utilized EBITDA ($277 M) as a cash flow proxy and current WACC of 8.0% as the discount rate. For the base case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 30% (Seeking Alpha Consensus) for the next 5 years (zero-growth for the terminal value). For the bullish case and very bullish case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 35% and 40%, respectively. I believe EBITDA growth of 35% or 40% are certainly achievable given their most recent EBITDA growth was 70%. I expect the overall OLED market to continue the growth as the adoption rate increases and applications demand ever-increasingly sophisticated displays. Universal Display is in the prime position to take advantage.

The estimation revealed that the current price level represents 15-25% upside. Given their technological superiority and the rapidly growing market, I expect them to achieve this upside with the ease.

Price Target Upside Base Case $171.28 7% Bullish Case $203.37 28% Very Bullish Case $240.36 51%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

WACC: 8.0%

EBITDA Growth Rate: 30% (base case), 35% (bullish case), 40% (very bullish case)

Current EBITDA: $277 B

Current Stock Price: $159.43 (12/24/2021)

Tax rate: 30%

Risk

The advanced display market is an extremely competitive market where a substitute can emerge at any moment. In the past 20 years, I have seen HDTV, LCD, Plasma display, FED, and etc come and go. Therefore, there is always a chance that more advanced materials and technology for advanced display could displace OLED and reduce Universal Display's market share. However, as I mentioned before, Universal Display spends 25-30% of gross profit on R&D to remain at the cutting edge of display technology, and I expect them to maintain this edge for the foreseeable future.

The supply chain disruption is causing cost increases and delayed production across various segments of the economy these days. Delayed production may negatively impact the growth trajectory of Universal Display. However, the supply chain issue is expected to subdue in 2022. Therefore, I don't expect it to have a lingering impact on Universal Display's long-term growth.

Conclusion

Universal Display is the dominant leader in the OLED advanced display market. Their products are rapidly penetrating the mobile phone, TV, and other electronics market. Thanks to their technological superiority and economic moat, their products command a premium, and their profitability metrics are off the chart. Their strong and increasing operating cash flow has built a strong balance sheet with a pile of cash. While a new and better display method could emerge at any time, their strong, well-funded R&D team should enable them to maintain their edge in the foreseeable future. I think the 15-25% upside is warranted.