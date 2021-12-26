Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Sometimes, readers will highlight a company I've considered writing about before. This was the case with Gerdau S.A (NYSE:GGB). About a year ago, I considered it but discarded the idea due to better opportunities and more interesting writing. Then again in April/May of this year, with other things coming in the way.

Now, I believe both valuation and timing have come together to allow me to do a bit of an introductory article on Gerdau, including answering a question that I'm guessing many investors have.

Just what is Gerdau?

(Source: Gerdau)

What does the company do?

To my mind, the name sounds german - because there's actually a municipality there known as Gerdau in lower Saxony. In this case, though, Gerdau is a steel producer based in Latin America and headquartered in Brazil.

(Source: Gerdau)

While the company was actually founded by a German, an immigrant leaving for Brazil in 1870, it's been a Brazilian company since its inception in 1901. In the beginning, it was a nail factory. Gerdau is one of the world's 30th largest steel producers, with annual revenues of around $11-$14 billion, 30,000 employees, and net income of north of half a billion USD per year.

Gerdau has a high yield, investment-grade safety at a BBB- and has had an international presence on the market for over 40-50 years at this point, with a very early expansion strategy. Current operations are spread to 13 countries.

Gerdau was, and is still, in high german tradition, controlled by the Gerdau Family. Today this is done through a holding company called Metalurgica Gerdau S.A.

So what does Gerdau do?

They mine iron ore, as well as transforming steel scrap and iron ore into steel products.

Simple enough.

Steel production around the globe are split into integrated and non-integrated mills, where integrated mills produce steel from iron oxide extracted from ore, whereas non-integrated mills produce their steel from scrap steel. Over 70% of global steel production, most of which is currently done in China, is done through the integrated process.

(Source: Gerdau 20-F)

Steel production has been increasing in lock-step with population growth and industrialization in emerging countries, increasing by 51.3% from the period of 2009-2019 alone. It's a market characterized by demand increases, and the current heaviest consumer of steel is China. Brazil, in turn, is the world's 9th-largest producer of crude steel.

Overall, the steel industry across the world as well as in NA has seen massive consolidation over the past decade/s. There have been large amounts of M&A's, where steel producers burdened with massive pension liabilities,m healthcare, and other costs have been bought up. Companies that exemplify this include Mad-Men-known Bethlehem Steel Corporation, Trico Steel Co, National Steel Corporation, LTV Corporation, and others, many of which were folded into ArcelorMittal (MT). At this point, only a few large producers with real competitiveness remain on the market, and Gerdau is one of them.

The company organizes its operations in a geographical model, which includes:

Brazil Business Segment - Everything except special steel in Brazil.

- Everything except special steel in Brazil. North America business Segment - including all NA operations except special steel.

- including all NA operations except special steel. South America Business Segment - Includes all non-Brazil south American business segments, in addition to the Dominican Republic and Colombia JV's.

- Includes all non-Brazil south American business segments, in addition to the Dominican Republic and Colombia JV's. Special Steel - Include the special steel operations in Brazil and the USA.

In terms of size and revenues, Brazil and NA by far make up the largest of these segments.

(Source: Gerdau 20-F)

(Source: Gerdau)

Aside from producing steel, Gerdau also mines iron ore, through the regions of Minas Gerais in Brazil, and the company mines around 6-7 million tonnes of ore per year.

Gerdau is a heavy M&A'er and has been inorganically adding capacity to its operations for decades in both the steel production and mining segments.

COVID-19 came as a heavy hit for the company. World production of steel decreased by almost 1%, with production down massively in non-China regions. While early 2020 saw decreases, there was, as we all know, a massive recovery in the latter part that together with lower availability and inflation has lead to massive price and margin increases.

The company's exports in 2020 from Brazil are mostly focused on South And Central America, with some export to Asia. You might expect that Gerdau and Brazil suffered the most from COVID-19 in terms of producers and steel, but this was actually Turkey. The downturn here was related to both lower output and protectionism, recording a double-digit production dip in steel. Turkey, which normally exports a million tonnes of rebar to the USA, exported only 38,000 tonnes during 2019, showcasing the impact of these measures.

I've also mentioned before when I've written about companies producing materials such as concrete, aluminum, steel/iron, etc, that the EU will enact protectionism measures to ensure that ESG-focused internal EU production will be competitive. These measures are already part in place for steel, affecting imports from Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine through massive tolls, which essentially make these imports unprofitable.

As such, producers such as Gerdau need to focus primarily on the markets of NA and SA as well as Africa and Asia, which currently mount for most of the company's exports.

(Source: Gerdau 20-F)

Gerdau offers a wide range of materials including but not limited to:

Iron Ore

Semi-finished products, including billets, bloom, and slabs

Long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, profiles, and other things used in construction.

Drawn products, including barbed/barbless wire, galvanized wire, fences, concrete-reinforced wire mesh, nails, and clamps. Customers are construction and agri industries.

Special steel products, including parts for automotive, energy, construction, and engineering industries.

Gerdau operates a total of 30 mills worldwide as of 2020. 26 of these are mini-mills, and despite their lower portion of global production, these offer capital advantages to Gerdau in the form of lower capital and operational costs, the proximity of production to raw material, proximity to local markets, and easier managerial structure.

Four of the mills are integrated - three in Brazil and One in Peru, with the Ouro Branco Mill being the largest.

Gerdau competes with other steel producers on the market. These include Tata Steel (no symbol), Vale S.A (VALE), Anglo American PLC (AAL), Baoshan Iron & Steel (no symbol), and others. Internally, the biggest competitor is ArcelorMittal Brasil. The two are the largest local producers. Outside Brazil, competition efficiency is largely determined by logical costs. Due to current logistical trends, competition from non-regional producers in the company's markets is smaller, and this is true for other companies of similar character.

Typically, deliveries are concentrated to a 350-mile radius, with merchant bars delivered no further than 500 miles. (Source: Gerdau 20-F)

That is some background information on Gerdau.

Let's look at recent trends.

How has the company been doing?

Recent results, namely the company 3Q21, show strong trends for Gerdau. The company is delivering continuing EBITDA increases in most segments, as well as solid margin in the range of 19-40%, with Brazil BD margins being the absolute highest.

In terms of North America, the company has a large back-end with high demand from many sectors, driven by both industrials and construction. There are also significant opportunities in renewables. While the current lockup with regards to the infrastructure package will impact Gerdau, the current asset utilization rate for the company's NA segment is just around 90%.

Gerdau is also pushing capital for investments in NA, upgrading rolling mills across the USA, as well as modernizing and expanding its asset capacity. Over $130M has been invested so far, with more to come.

Brazil is looking good as well, with high utilization, high demand, and a good, if lower than 2015, construction market.

(Source: Gerdau)

The remainder of SA is looking fairly solid as well, with demand in Peru, Argentina, and Uruguay.

The future dynamics for this company include balancing demand and sales with CapEx for upgrading company assets. So far, the company has done this well, and plants in Brazil are being modernized as well, adding EV production capacity and more ESG. The company is focusing on future business opportunities, which are plentiful.

(Source: Gerdau)

With Brazil by far the largest market, it's important as an investor to keep a close eye on company performance and future in this market. For now, results are looking extremely good - across the board. EBITDA is at a record-high level due to the massive amounts of demand seen by the company.

(Source: Gerdau)

This of course also improves every other number, with liquidity high and the lowest net debt/EBITDA ratio in 14 years. Again, not a surprise, with EBITDA as high as we're seeing, and shouldn't be mistaken for this being a long-term trend. The company's cost of debt is above anything seen in the EU, with a current average cost of debt of 6.1%, and a debt maturity of 7.5 years.

However, while WACC has been surprisingly high, and RoCE has been lower than WACC for some time, especially during the very poor years of 2014-2017, the current ROCE is far higher than the company's average cost of capital.

(Source: Gerdau)

Again, however, this should not be mistaken for this being a trend for the company. This is, as far as this contributor sees, an outlier year - no more and no less than this. The company's dividend is generous, and Gerdau targets a 30% net income payout. Of course, this comes to essentially zero when the company has no positive net income. The company is also very strict with this, almost European, and makes certain that this dividend payout really corresponds to annual earnings, and only a very minimal dividend is paid out during meager years.

What this means is that we're looking at an annual yield of close to 12% for 2021 for Gerdau, but sometimes this dips down to 0.7%. These trends make some European companies look like stable dividend payors.

(Source: Gerdau IR)

This needs to be considered prior to investing.

Risks with the company? I would say plenty.

The iron/steel market is inherently volatile, best expressed by viewing this company's earnings and sales over time.

The Brazilian Real (R$) is not exactly known as the most universally stable currency, and over 50% of company earnings come from Brazil. The company's FX exposure is massive. Nor is Brazil inherently known as the most geopolitically stable region, with plenty of ups and downs.

While the company's current debt level seems low thanks to high earnings, actual total debt is relatively high. With a high cost of capital and a historically low ROCE compared to a relatively high WACC of well over 9% at this point, the company has had a hard time, outside of this crisis, really driving shareholder returns. This is a problem, and not a small one.

Let's look at valuation.

What is the valuation?

Let's call it complicated.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Gerdau's valuation in terms of its earnings is a volatile history with very little, if any stability found anywhere. While 2021E is going to see a high dividend, you need only look at 2016-2017 to find that one-cent dividend yield together with extremely pressured earnings.

Other contributors have made articles about this company, focusing on singular multiples or what I view as relatively simple forecasts. I argue this cannot be made as simple as that. Forecasting Gerdau on the basis of EPS, or the basis of BV multiples is tricky.

You could argue, for example, that Gerdau even today trades at a pressure NTM revenue multiple of 0.72X, compared to peers of around 1-2X, with higher multiples in the US and Europe. However, these companies also trade at significantly better debt ratios. The same with EBITDA ratios - Gerdau currently offers a 3.02X NTM EV/EBITDA ratio. Compare this to a company such as Nippon Steel, and you will find this very pressured - but there are again, reasons for this. Compared to peers such as ThyssenKrupp (OTCPK:TKAMY), Gerdau trades at a lower P/E multiple - quite a bit lower, yet ThyssenKrupp operates in far more stable geographies.

There is no doubt that Gerdau is a well-established company in several markets. There is also no doubt that Gerdau trades to significantly cheaper multiples on virtually every basis compared to peers at this time, with some exceptions. However, these peers are almost universally better capitalized, with more attractive WACC and more stable fundamentals. Comparing a 3.45X Tangible BV/share Nucor (NUE) to a barely 1.5X for Gerdau can only be done so far when considering that 50%+ of EBITDA comes from Brazil and similar geographies.

The fact is that even with the appealing yield and 2021E, there are far safer alternatives, even with relatively high yield, available on home markets.

So what would Gerdau have to show to make it interesting to me?

Ideally, I would want to see a sustained ROCE (NOPAT/LTM Cap. employed) above WACC - but this seems unlikely to happen outside of 2021-2022. For the past 10 years, Gerdau has only had a ROCE above 9% during one year, and that was 2018, aside from the current LTM/2021E.,

Failing this, I wouldn't want to pay Tangible book value or Book value for the company. Meaning I want this to be below 1X - to begin with. This is something we saw trends towards a few years back. Because Gerdau still has significant amounts of intangible assets, especially in the NA segment (increased by nearly 20% since 2019), Tangible BV is the safer way to go here.

Yes, Gerdau is generating plenty of cash.

Yes, demand is good.

Yes, momentum is good for the time being.

Shares may look cheap here, but because of the outlier periods here and the fundamental issues with the company's return ratios next to debt financing and cost of overall capital, the risk/reward ratio at these valuations still looks quite unappetizing to me.

Below $3/share.

If we go back to pandemic valuations, I could see myself putting some money to work in Gerdau - and even then, it would have to be weighed against alternatives.

Why? Because it simply takes a lot to me to make a company appealing that, to my mind, is destroying shareholder value. Gerdau needs to prove consistent profitability, and currently, I only see this as outlying results.

Thesis

My thesis for Gerdau here is the following:

While Gerdau has some appeal from a fundamental point of view, active in good geographies with growth potential, the company needs to prove consistent returns above the cost of capital and debt. For the time being, this is being achieved thanks to outsized demands due to recovery.

However, the sustainability of such results is in question. I view them as not being proven long-term and look to recent 10-year historical RoR for the company - which does not convince me.

I do not view Gerdau as a "BUY" here. If you bought the company during the crash - congratulations, you have excellent returns and can enjoy your yield. However, I wouldn't consider Gerdau a valid long-term holding, with its fundamentals in its current state.

The price target is below $3/share when tangible book value hits a 0.XX ratio. Until then, I'm at a "HOLD".

Gerdau is a "HOLD" here.

Thank you for reading.