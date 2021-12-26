Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Hess Corporation (NYSE: NYSE:HES) has dropped 20% from its 52-week highs with its market capitalization now less than $23 billion. That's despite the fact that the company is spending the 2020s in a period of transition and rapid growth enabling it to generate substantial shareholder returns over the upcoming years, making it a valuable investment.

Hess Corporation Uniquely Positioned

Hess Corporation is uniquely positioned in the markets with an impressive asset portfolio.

Hess Corporation Positioning - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

Hess Corporation's impressive portfolio of assets is expected to generate annualized production growth of >10% through 2026. The company expects all assets to generate substantial FCF starting in 2022. In Guyana specifically the reserves here have increased to ~10 billion barrels worth of total resources with a line of sight on up to 10 FPSOs.

Liza Phase 2 alone is expected to produce up to 220 thousand barrels / day. Liza Phase 1 is expected to be at 120 thousand barrels / day. 10 FPSOs could generate almost 2 million barrels / day depending on the size and which assets. Realistically, we see that as being closer to 1.5 million barrels / day with a 25-year reserve life and strong growth.

The company sees continued Bakken growth and additional cost reductions. Portfolio breakeven is expected to be ~$45 / barrel Brent by 2026 with significant growth. At $65 / barrel Brent in 2026 the company sees $3 billion in annual FCF so a growing 13% growth. E&P Debt / EIBTDA is expected to decrease significantly.

Starting next year the company sees the potential for dividend increases and optional share repurchases.

Hess Corporation Detailed Assets

Hess Corporation has an impressive portfolio of assets worth discussing in detail.

Hess Corporation Detailed Assets - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

Hess Corporation has a 30% stake in the massive Stabroek block in Guyana. The 6.6 million acres has had 21 major discoveries to date totaling 10 billion barrels. The first 3 are expected to be producing a combined almost 500 thousand barrels / day by 2024 through Liza, Liza Deep, and Payara. Breakeven is between $25-35 / barrel Brent for sanctioned projects.

The line of sight is currently on 10 FPSOs, but going into the late-2020s, early 2030s, we see block production hitting >2 million barrels / day. That's 600 thousand barrels / day of low breakeven production attributable to Hess Corporation. The company also has several nearby blocks. All together this asset will lead to massive cash flow.

Hess Corporation Bakken - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

The company has minor assets in South East Asia and the Gulf of Mexico with >100 thousand barrels per day of production and capital spending of <$200 million / year. Capital spending is <$5.5 / barrel and the company expects these assets will enable the company to generate continued cash flow through its transition period.

In the Bakken, the company has almost half a million acres. The company has 155 thousand barrels / day of production with capital spending at just under $10 / barrel. The company is looking for continued improvements and cost reductions from its assets here. 1.8 billion barrels of reserves means a 32 year reserve life and the ability to increase production.

This shows the strength of the company's assets.

Hess Corporation Financial Metrics

Hess Corporation has improving financial metrics that it expects to support substantial shareholder returns.

Hess Corporation Financial Metrics - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

Hess Corporation's financial metrics are expected to improve substantially. The company sees production almost doubling by 2026E and cash costs decreasing to $9 / barrel. The company sees $3 billion in 2026E FCF with continued payoff from the company's prior capital spending. That FCF could enable substantial shareholder rewards with ~$45 / barrel portfolio breakeven.

Hess Corporation Financials - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

The company has indicated a willingness to start share buybacks next year. It currently offers a 1.4% dividend yield. We'd like to see it buyback shares, ideally at least 25% of its outstanding shares by 2025, however, it hasn't indicated so much. The company has minimal long-term debt which is manageable and significantly liquidity should it need it.

The company expects a dividend increase going into next year. The company's FCF will go from neutral in 2021 to a substantial increase over the next several years. That'll lead all the way to a double-digit FCF yield going into the mid-2020s. That helps to highlight how Hess Corporation is a valuable investment given its growth potential.

Hess Corporation Risk

Hess Corporation's singular risk as a growing company is crude oil prices. At $65+ per barrel Brent, the company has strong shareholder return potential over the upcoming years. However, at prices less than that, especially with the company's growth, that's not the case. As a result that risk is worth paying close attention to.

Conclusion

Hess Corporation has dropped 20% over the past few months. However, the company has an impressive portfolio of assets and it's investing heavily. That combination is expected to result in the company's FCF growing significantly over the upcoming 5-years. Going into the late 2020s, we expect it to increase even faster.

The company's 2026 FCF forecast is $3 billion. That's a 13% FCF yield. The company can grow its FCF even faster past that point. That'll enable strong shareholder rewards. We'd like to see the company focus on buybacks before that point, however, all of that together means the potential for strong shareholder rewards.