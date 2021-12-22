luismmolina/E+ via Getty Images

People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences - Peter Lynch

In biotech investing, you have to conquer volatility in order to enjoy huge profitability. As you can see, volatility is closely connected to the prevailing market sentiment. If the market believes there is uncertainty relating to a regulatory binary event (i.e., an FDA approval), the stock usually tumbles. Now, if you can forecast approval, building shares amid this big drop can lead to substantial gains once the sentiment is reversed.

On that note, TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) suffered from extreme volatility earlier this month due to the market misinterpretation of the upcoming U2 approval for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma. Nevertheless, the fundamentals remain solid. As such, I strongly believe that the stock would rebound going into 2022 with approval. In this research, I'll provide a fundamental update on TG and provide my expectations on this Phillip Fischer growth equity.

Figure 1: TG chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in New York, TG Therapeutics is focused on the innovation and commercialization of stellar medicines to serve the unmet needs in blood cancers and autoimmune diseases.

Viewing the pipeline, you can see that there are two molecules: ublituximab (TG-1101 or "Ubli") and umbralisib (TGR-1202 or "Umbra"). As you can see, Umbra is already approved for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R) marginal zone lymphoma ("MZL") and follicular lymphoma ("FL") back in February 2021. Interestingly, Ubli is also being developed for the debilitating condition, multiple sclerosis (i.e., MS).

To boost further growth, TG is assessing Umbra and Ubli for various blood cancers. For instance, the Umbra/Ubli (U2) combo is being developed for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). There are also other medicines that deepen this pipeline. They include 1501 (cosibellimab), TG-1601 (i.e., a BET inhibitor), -1701 (BTK inhibitor), and -1801 (CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: TG)

Intriguing Business Model

From the figure below, you can appreciate that TG is highly focused on B-cell diseases. As you can imagine, a company highly specialized in a particular niche would deliver much value. For instance, a heart surgeon is extremely good at what he does because that's all he's done for many years. Doing too many things would dilute your effectiveness. By focusing solely on B-cell diseases, TG would gain that specialized knowledge to ensure both clinical trials as well as regulatory and launch success for B-cell-related conditions.

Figure 3: B-cell disease focus (Source: TG)

That aside, it's interesting that various medicines powering this pipeline have complementary mechanisms of action (MOA) which boosted the estimated total addressable market. That is to say, if various molecules all have the same mechanism of action, they would cannibalize one another market share. In attacking the related diseases with different MOAs, TG's medicines can expand rather than contract their market shares. After all, there is always a strong demand for novel drugs.

Leveraging a prudent business model and riding strong management, TG has enjoyed substantial share price appreciation in 2020. Despite the robust fundamental improvement in 2021, the share price action did not appreciate much this year due to the FDA uncertainty regarding CLL/SLL. Assuming upcoming approval for CLL/SLL, the mismatch between market value and the stock's true worth is likely to set up TG for a bull run in 2022.

Figure 4: Catalytic development (Source: TG)

Ukoniq Label Expansion To Cover CLL/SLL

Whether Ukoniq would be approved for CLL/SLL is pretty much dependent on the published clinical results. Based on the Phase 3 UNITY data, you can see that patients treated with the U2 combo enjoyed much higher progression-free survival at the 36.7 months median follow-up than conventional drugs.

Simply put, the U2 combo achieved superb efficacy data. That makes sense because combo drugs, especially one with a synergistic property like U2, would deliver excellent outcomes. In other words, the cornerstone of prudent cancer management favors a combo regimen.

Figure 5: Robust UNITY data (Source: TG)

Asides from the superb efficacy, U2 demonstrated a superior safety profile. On the two green lines, you can see that the incidence of cough and more seriously (neutropenia) are much lower for U2 than the conventional treatment.

When evaluating drugs for approval, the FDA would look at both efficacy and safety data. Even for drugs that have toxic effects, so long as the benefits outweigh the risks, the drug will be approved. Here, you can see that the safety/efficacy profiles are excellent.

Figure 6: Excellent U2 safety profile (Source: TG)

Regulatory Forecasting

As you know, TG released a PR back on November 30, stating that the FDA notified the company of a plan to hold an Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) for U2 sNDA regarding CLL/SLL. Interestingly, the Agency has not set a date for the ODAC meeting. Nonetheless, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date is still inked for March 25, 2022.

Now the market reacted to that negatively because I believe it misinterpreted this development. It's most likely that the Agency simply wants to be thorough. Commenting on the said development, the Chairman and CEO (Michael Weiss) assured,

We appreciate the FDA’s efforts in reviewing the U2 BLA/sNDA and its interest in obtaining the perspective of the ODAC regarding the benefit-risk of UKONIQ and the U2 combination. We believe UKONIQ is a unique PI3K inhibitor, with differentiated toxicity and tolerability profile and believe the data submitted thus far are supportive of approval of U2 in CLL.

As you know from the comment made by Chief (Mr. Weiss), approval is highly likely. Based on my system of Integrated forecasting, I also ascribed a 65% (i.e., more than favorable) chance of approval. Riding my 65% grading, you can anticipate an 87.9% chance of success. While on this topic, I believe that the ODAC will also vote in favor of U2. Now if the ODAC vote positively, your shares are likely to gap up.

My rationale is based on my intuition, the strong efficacy/safety data, and a dire demand for novel treatment in the CLL/SLL niche. As you know, I keep track of my forecasting over the years as a way to improve and to be transparent.

Estimated CLL Market

Assuming approval, you should determine the estimated market size for U2 to see how much value it'll add to TG's investing thesis. Based on the market data shown below, there are currently 185,000 Americans living with CLL. Growing at the 12.7% CAGR, the global CLL market is projected to exceed $10B by 2025. As you can see, this is a huge market to substantially add value to TG.

Regarding SLL, I believe it's a much smaller market. Taken altogether, both the CLL/SLL niche should deliver outstanding value for U2. Even a 5% market penetration rate should help U2 procured over $500M in revenues. A 10% capture rate would yield $1B in sales (i.e., a blockbuster result).

Figure 7: Global CLL market (Source: TG)

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 3Q2021 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.

As follows, TG procured $2.0M in revenues compared to only $38K for the same period a year prior. Though gradual, you can see that Ukoniq sales are gaining traction. With additional sNDA as well as the abatement of COVID, revenues should ramp up much faster.

That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods registered at $51.9M and $50.4M. I view the small R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster results tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Figure 8: Key financial metrics (Source: TG)

About the balance sheet, there were $381.4M in cash, equivalents, and investments. Against the $87.1M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 4Q2022 prior to the need for additional financing.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with a thesis regardless of its underlying strength. At this point in its growth cycle, the most important concern for TG is whether U2 would be approved by March 25 next year.

That aside, there is a small risk that Ubli won't gain approval for the MS franchise. Without a large sales/marketing partner, it'll also be difficult to ramp up Ukoniq sales. As a small firm, TG might grow too aggressively and thereby run into the potential cash flows constraint.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on TG Therapeutics with a 4.4 out of five stars rating. Despite the recent depreciation, TG Therapeutics shares are showing signs of a rebound. On the fundamentals front, the lead medicine Ukoniq is now generating increased sales. With its upcoming label expansion for MS in 3Q2022, you can expect extremely robust sales growth. Before you reach 2H next year, I expect the U2 combo to gain approval for CLL/SLL. While there is FDA uncertainty, I believe that U2 will prevail. The agency will grant patients their hope. And, supporters of innovation will rejoice.

As usual, I'd like to remind investors that the choice to buy, sell, or hold is always yours to make. In my view, you should either hold your shares "as is" or build a small position if you haven't done so.

On behalf of IBI (my global family) and my immediate family, I wish you a Happy Holidays. Enjoy your upcoming New Year!