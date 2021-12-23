insta_photos/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

With inflation hitting multi-decade highs, the FED finds itself stuck between a rock and a hard place. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early-2020, global governments and central banks instituted loose fiscal and monetary policies, flooding the markets with unprecedented liquidity. These policies enabled a swift, V-shaped recovery in financial markets (and reinvigorated economic growth). Although aggregate demand saw a sharp recovery, the pandemic-inflicted global supply chains breakdowns are causing a demand-supply imbalance for goods and services, leading to high inflation.

The FED has a dual mandate - maximum employment and price stability. While unemployment numbers have gone down significantly after the pandemic-induced economic recession, we are still not at maximum employment. However, raging hot inflation is causing panic among central bankers, and they must now tighten the monetary policy to ensure price stability. I do think that most of the inflation is being driven by supply chain issues, which are showing few signs of abating due to the rise of Omicron cases across the globe. With the risk of further lockdowns increasing the probability of a recession (deflation) in 2022, the likelihood of central banks raising interest rates next year is pretty low. The bond market seems to disagree with FED's hawkishness as 10-yr Treasury yields continue to hover below 1.5%.

Even if interest rates were to go back up to the 2.5-3% range, we are still looking at historically low-interest rates. In the last few months, high-multiple, unprofitable growth stocks have rolled over and undergone a violent valuation reset. However, profitable growth stocks have continued to rally higher. With equity markets hovering around all-time highs, Mr. Market has irrationally sold off some high-quality small caps into the ground, creating generational buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Predicting macroeconomic events is a fool's errand, and even if you are right, the market could do absolutely the opposite of what's expected. Hence, we must control what we can control, i.e., buy great companies below their fair values and hold long-term. With deals galore in the high-growth stock universe (robust businesses trading at dirt-cheap valuations), I think this is an opportune moment for long-term investors seeking outperformance to invest aggressively in this space. Here at BTM, we invest in rapidly-growing, small-cap companies operating at the heart of secular-growth trends because these stocks could be big winners in the future regardless of economic factors.

Today, I am sharing my top-5 ideas for 2022. These five companies have performed exceptionally in recent quarters and are set to deliver once again next year. Despite strong business performance, these five stocks have declined by ~50-75% from their all-time highs over the last few months, offering attractive entry points for long-term investors. Here's the list:

Upstart Holdings Roku Opendoor Technologies Hims & Hers Health Shift Technologies

Let's discuss each of these ideas in brief:

1. Upstart Holdings (UPST)

One-liner Investment Thesis:

Upstart is a leading artificial intelligence-powered lending platform that is retooling the credit ecosystem by improving access to affordable credit for consumers while reducing the risk and costs of lending for its bank and credit union partners.

Why 2x in 2022?

Upstart's growth may have decelerated in Q3 2021; however, impending expansion into auto lending (~6x TAM) should enable the company to deliver another blockbuster year in 2022. Upstart also has plans to enter other loan categories such as mortgage loans, business loans, etc. As Upstart brings more and more bank partners on its platform, its data (AI/ML) advantage will continue to expand.

The market is currently failing to understand Upstart's business model (providing AI-based Credit Decisioning as a service), which is akin to Shopify (SHOP) and not that of traditional lending platforms like LendingClub (LC) or LendingTree (TREE). Although Upstart seems to be trading like a penny stock with three 70%+ declines in the last 11 months, the market is simply trying to make sense of this revolutionary business that's altering credit markets forever (eliminating the need for 40-year old FICO scores to price credit risk).

Upstart's management team is top-notch, and the company is well-capitalized to support its hyper-growth. Also, Upstart is already producing free cash flow, i.e., adding millions of dollars of cash to its balance sheet every quarter. Hence, Upstart's value is increasing with each transaction on its platform.

Upstart is trading at just ~25x forward P/FCF, a multiple that is reasonable for mature growth companies; however, Upstart is still in the first innings of its growth story. Once the market wakes up to the financial realities of Upstart and understands its business model, the stock will shoot higher once again within the next few quarters.

Summary:

Current Price: $148

BTM Fair Value: $679

Recommended Position Size: Overweight (5-6% of AUM)

One-liner Investment Thesis:

Roku is the leading connected-TV streaming aggregation and digital advertising platform in the United States that's riding high on an acceleration in cord-cutting and a transformational shift in ad-spending patterns (marketers moving from linear-TV to connected-TV).

Why 2x in 2022?

Roku was undoubtedly one of the biggest beneficiaries of the 'stay-at-home' trend created by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the pandemic eased off in 2021, all the stocks categorized as COVID-plays have been hit hard. Roku is no different, and the stock is now trading below its pre-pandemic trading multiples (despite being a more robust business).

Digital advertising remains a powerful secular growth trend, and connected-TV ad spend is still playing catch up to the shift in users from linear-TV to connected-TV. This shift is expected to continue in 2022, whether the pandemic is around or not, and so, Roku's ad revenues are set to climb higher.

Although the concerns around Roku's user growth are somewhat valid, the company is just getting started on its international expansion plans, and with a best-of-breed TV OS software, I see no reason as to why Roku can't win market share in global markets.

Roku's deal with Shopify is opening up its advertising platform (OneView) to SMBs, and Roku's future could include e-commerce checkout (further expansion of TAM).

Despite lumpy user growth (down to supply chain issues), Roku is set to grow revenues and free cash flow at a rapid rate in 2022 on the back of improved monetization of its 56M+ strong user base.

Roku is already a free cash flow generating machine, which is set to grow in value next year as the platform gets bigger and better with time.

Summary:

Current Price: $233

BTM Fair Value: $475

Recommended Position Size: Overweight (4-5% of AUM)

3. Opendoor (OPEN)

One-liner Investment Thesis:

Opendoor is disrupting the massive U.S. real estate market (estimated to be worth $1.6T) through its consumer-centric, tech-enabled home buying, selling, and trading platform that provides fully-digital, superior consumer experiences at lower costs.

Why 2x in 2022?

Opendoor is entering the new year with a massive inventory of ~17K homes (~3x of last year). With the housing supply crunch expected to persist for years to come and its major rival - Zillow (Z), quitting the iBuying business, Opendoor finds itself in an enviable position. The mortgage rates may move higher by 50-100 bps; however, even then, interest rates would be historically low. A normalization in house prices could lead to higher trading activity in the housing market, which is bullish for Opendoor. If inflation stays elevated, house prices will go higher, and Opendoor will make more profits on its inventory. Hence, Opendoor will be a winner in any scenario.

Eric Wu and Co have executed immaculately and proven to us that the iBuying model can work. As the company continues to add more value-added services, Opendoor's unit economics are improving.

Opendoor is operating close to FCF breakeven, and scale should allow the company to become profitable by 2023 (if that doesn't happen next year).

The stock is trading at ~0.6x forward P/S, which is a bargain compared to other e-commerce platforms, which trade at ~3-4x P/S on average.

Opendoor could turn FCF positive within the next twelve months on revenues of ~$15-18B. In such a scenario, the stock is very unlikely to stay at its current depressed levels. In my opinion, Opendoor should be trading at ~$60-80B in 2022; however, even if it trades at just ~1x P/S ($20B), it will double from its current levels.

Summary:

Current Price: $14.89

BTM Fair Value: $38

Recommended Position Size: Overweight (5-6% of AUM)

4. Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

One-liner Investment Thesis:

Hims & Hers Health is a rapidly-growing telehealth company that's disrupting the $4T US healthcare industry with its modern platform that is eliminating stigmas and turning into a front door to healthcare services.

Why 2x in 2022?

Hims & Hers is building a modern telehealth platform that's resonating with younger consumers. Despite having rapidly-growing subscription revenues, Hims is valued at just ~2.7x P/S.

The company has recently announced partnerships with retailers like Walgreens (WBA) (online and 7000+ stores) to sell its personal care products, and it is also opening up a storefront on Amazon (AMZN). Furthermore, Hims is launching a mobile app (initially for its 550K+ users) that will enable the telehealth company to provide superior consumer experiences and serve as a front door to healthcare services.

Although Hims & Hers is set to remain unprofitable for the foreseeable future, its cash burn is minimal (~$30M per year). With ~$250M in cash and no debt on its balance sheet, Hims & Hers is very unlikely to go bankrupt (as suggested by its stock price).

Hims & Hers strikes a chord with millennial and GenZ consumers, and its presence is likely to grow rapidly in 2022. I expect the business to outperform analyst expectations (and management's sandbagged guidance) in coming quarters, and if the price catches up to its fair value, the stock price will be ~5x from current levels.

Summary:

Current Price: $6.65

BTM Fair Value: $29

Recommended Position Size: Moderate (2-3% of AUM)

5. Shift Technologies (SFT)

One-liner Investment Thesis:

Shift is an end-to-end auto e-commerce platform that's disrupting the massive ($840B) yet underpenetrated (<5% e-commerce penetration) used-auto industry in the US.

Why 2x in 2022?

Despite smashing analyst estimates (and management guidance) in 2021, Shift's stock has declined nearly ~65% from its SPACquisition price of $10 (set in Oct-2020) amid a concentrated sell-off in high growth names.

Shift's market cap has fallen to ~$250M, which is nearly the same amount as the cash on its balance sheet. The market seems to be pricing in an imminent bankruptcy; however, considering Shift's strategic partners and institutional investors, the real bankruptcy risk is not as high as being priced in by the market.

A debt raise could materialize within the next 2-3 quarters giving Shift a longer runway to support its rapid growth trajectory.

In 2022, Shift will be expanding its reconditioning capacity in California by ~2.5x as the company aims to meet higher demand. Also, the company is aggressively entering new markets like Texas. With scale, Shift's operating margins will continue to improve.

According to my estimation, Shift will rake in revenues of ~$1-1.2B next year, which means it is currently trading at ~0.2-0.25x forward P/S (dirt-cheap valuation).

The used-car market is likely to remain strong in 2022 as the auto industry continues to grapple with chip shortages. Therefore, Shift's business is in fine shape going into 2022 (despite the negative price action).

As Shift's business expands in coming quarters with improved efficiency, the stock price is very likely to move higher from currently depressed levels (especially if the company can raise adequate capital to support its cash burn for longer).

Comparable e-commerce businesses tend to trade at a ~2-4x P/S multiple (industry-leader Carvana (CVNA) is trading at ~5x P/S); hence, it is not improbable for Shift to trade at just 0.5x P/S in 2022. Even at such a low multiple, Shift will be worth ~$500-600M (>2x current valuation).

Summary:

Current Price: $3.46

BTM Fair Value: $53

Recommended Position Size: Small (1-1.5% of AUM)

Final Words

The macroeconomic outlook going into 2022 is bridled with uncertainty due to raging inflation and fears of another wave of COVID (omicron variant) disrupting a return to normalcy (slower economic growth). In 2022, the FED will be tightening its monetary policy (bond purchases to end by March (at ~2x speed of taper), and three rate hikes are being penciled in for next year). As Warren Buffett has said - "Interest rates are like gravity to asset prices."

However, the stock markets are forward-looking (12-18 months), and these aforementioned possibilities may already be priced into the high-growth stock universe (35% of Nasdaq-100 companies were down more than 50% from their respective all-time highs in December).

Instead of trying to predict macroeconomic events or health crises, we are better off assessing individual companies and buying into great businesses below their fair values, and holding them for the long haul. The sell-off in growth stocks has resulted in incredible buying opportunities in so many robust businesses, some of which we discussed today. I firmly believe that these five stock ideas - Upstart, Roku, Opendoor, Hims & Hers, and Shift can double in 2022 despite being up against a challenging macroeconomic environment. Detailed research coverage on these ideas is available exclusively at our SA marketplace service - Beating The Market.

