First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) holds a basket of business development companies. BDCs are a type of closed-end fund that invests in private deals in small to mid-sized businesses. Some focus on specific industries, while others are more diversified. In this way, FGB is similar to a fund of funds type of investment.

That comes with the perks and the downside of such an arrangement. BDCs trade at discounts/premiums to their NAVs, such as traditional CEFs. That means FGB can be an investment with discounts on discounts. On the other hand, BDCs carry expense ratios just as traditional CEFs - that means fees on fees.

BDC fees are often significantly higher too. This is often the case because it takes a lot more involved to invest in private investments than most publicly traded. BDC management will even work with the company they made a deal with to help make sure it is successful. Additionally, these BDCs often have incentive fees. Fees that are designed to make sure management is truly being as vigilant as they can when putting capital to work. The more successful the BDC, the more the managers get.

In traditional CEFs, the incentive is still there to be a success. Since the advisory fees are based on AUM, it still makes sense that they would want what is best for the fund. Enough success, and the fund can start trading at premiums and utilizing at-the-market offerings, dividend reinvestment plans and even rights offerings. All those things grow the AUM further, which are all things traditional BDCs can also employ.

The difference for BDCs is the incentive fee can be such a significantly larger bonus for the managers. Sometimes the incentive fees can be up to 20% of the profit. That's why seeing expense ratios for BDCs of 10%+ is possible.

Investing in FGB into a basket of BDCs helps provide diversification across several BDCs. That being said, the BDC world is rather small, so they are limited in what they will be investing in. At the current valuation, FGB is looking quite tempting.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -1.69

Discount: 9.73%

Distribution Yield: 8.27%

Expense Ratio: 1.50%

Leverage: 11.92%

Managed Assets: $72.1 million

Structure: Perpetual

FGB has an investment objective to "seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the fund seeks an attractive total return." To achieve this, the fund will "invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of securities of specialty finance and other financial companies that the Fund's sub-advisor believes offer attractive opportunities for income and capital appreciation."

The fund actually has a relatively broad investment policy; it doesn't dictate that it invests solely in BDCs. In practice, though, the fund carries 96%+ in BDCs. The other small remainder is in mREITs, which fit the description of a specialty finance operation.

The fund is tiny, which can mean additional risks when buying and selling due to low volume. That being said, the average volume for the fund is around 55.6k. Compared to some other funds, that is actually quite a sizeable amount of volume relative to AUM.

For some context, another fund covered recently was Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT). That fund has over $2.5 billion in managed assets and has an average daily volume of 87k. A fund nearly 35x bigger than FGB and has only 1.56x the trading volume.

In this case, the significantly lower share price makes FGB easier to trade in larger quantities, in my opinion. As of the latest close, shares were at $3.99.

We also see that FGB's expense ratio comes to 1.5%. That is on the higher side. One of the problems is when you factor in the underlying expenses, which can be over 10%. When including leverage expenses, it comes to 1.8%.

Lowering the management fee here would make sense as they aren't really investing in anything too complicated. That would never happen, but just a personal thought. They are investing in publicly traded BDCs, and a few mREITs. On the other hand, the small size keeps some other costs expenses that they can't avoid. This is just something to be aware of for this fund, but it can still make it worth investing in and exploiting the discount/premium mechanic.

Performance - Long-Term Struggle

Over the longer term, this fund has struggled to break even on a total return basis. That means even if you reinvested everything they paid out in distributions, you'd barely be positive on a total NAV return basis and down slightly on a total market return basis.

More recently, we can see that the fund has done incredibly well. One of the major reasons for the fund to perform so poorly since its inception is its launch date. They launched this fund on May 25th, 2007. Basically, right around when the entire market was going to be diving due to the great financial crisis.

Since they were leveraged up, this didn't help either and saw more significant losses. After that point, the fund stayed relatively sideways and performed quite well. Then March 2020 hit the fund, they deleveraged and sustained permanent losses once again. That's why this fund can make more sense to be a trading tool rather than a buy and hold type fund.

That's really where it becomes to most compelling due to the latest discount of nearly 10%. Historically, this fund has regularly traded at a premium. One of the reasons for this is the incredibly high distribution yield. Since its underlying investments pay out most of their earnings just as traditional CEFs, that allowed FGB to offer some high payouts.

The average yield for the last ten years was well over 10%. It spiked up during 2020 when the fund's share price collapsed. They had cut their distribution in 2019 and then again in 2020. That being said, it still remains quite elevated at 8.27% today. As we can see play out, a higher yield generally attracts investors. That's why over the last decade, the fund has basically averaged trading at par. The fund often trades above at a premium as well. It mainly was only since the COVID-induced crash that the fund traded at sustained discounts.

Distribution - Attractive Distribution Yield

As we touched on above, the yield for this fund has averaged double-digits. After the GFC, they had several years where they had been increasing the distribution to shareholders. It then leveled about for a few years before being cut.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Today the fund isn't quite yielding what it had historically, but that probably means it is more sustainable at this time. Part of the reason for the distribution cut in 2020, besides the market tanking, FGB had to deleverage its portfolio.

Looking at the fund's Semi-Annual Report, we can see that net investment income [NII] is quite high. This isn't too surprising considering the underlying holdings.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

Though this report doesn't give us a great picture of the damage caused by the pandemic and deleveraging, we can take a look at the fund's Annual Report.

(Source - Annual Report)

That's where we can see from the fiscal year 2019 to the fiscal year 2020, the fund's NII dropped just over 43%. That would definitely cause some significant pressure on the fund and be a reason for cutting their distribution to shareholders.

For tax purposes, a large portion of the income will be classified as ordinary income. However, some return of capital is shown in 2019 as well. That's likely losses realized or carry forward losses utilized from prior years.

(Source - Annual Report)

For official tax data for 2021, we will have to wait another month or two.

FGB's Portfolio

FGB isn't generally too active in trading its portfolio. The turnover rate for the last five years has averaged 11.4%. 2020 saw a portfolio turnover high of 20%. This was once again lowered with the latest six-month report available. For the six months ending May 31st, 2021, portfolio turnover was just 2%. Again, which is why it would seem a lower management fee could be appropriate.

I mentioned it above, but to reiterate, their portfolio isn't overly complicated. It is just primarily BDCs.

(Source - Fund Website)

Looking at the fund's top ten, we see several of the most popular names in the BDC space.

(Source - Fund Website)

In particular, we have the always popular Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) and Main Street Capital (MAIN). These positions were in FGB's portfolio when we previously covered the fund. With this update, their allocations have increased and taken up the 2nd and 3rd top spots.

Hercules Capital (HTGC) seems to be more and more popular lately as well. HTGC was also the largest holding when we previously covered the fund. Part of this could be due to the regular supplemental distributions they've been paying for several years now. There has been a general upward trend for their regular dividends after the GFC.

(Source - HTGC Website)

MAIN and ARCC also have similar attractive dividend characteristics of growing over time. However, MAIN holds the crown for not cutting during the GFC as the others had.

To touch on those high expense ratios we mentioned, we can look at these three funds. For the year ended 2020, ARCC's expense ratio came to 10.27%. The base management fee was 3.1%, another 1.8% for the incentive fee, cost of borrowing was 4.54%, and other operating expenses were 0.83%. Even after excluding the borrowing expense, we arrive at an expense ratio of 5.73%.

(Source - ARCC Annual Report)

MAIN has a lower expense ratio, which comes to 5.89%. Excluding the interest expense and it comes to 2.44%.

(Source - MAIN Annual Report)

HTGC has a total expense ratio of 11.3%. 5.49% for the operating expenses and 5.81% for interest on their leverage.

(Source - HTGC Annual Report)

BDCs generally need a strong economic environment to perform well. Since they invest in smaller and mid-sized businesses, that can often be more economically sensitive. As we move into a higher interest rate environment, it could benefit BDCs. Since a lot of these carry fixed-rate debt while lending at floating rates. That could mean higher income going forward for these investments.

Conclusion

FGB is a unique CEF; it invests most of its capital in BDCs - with a very small sleeve of mREITs. The fund has struggled over the long term, but the opportunity is presented to exploit the discount/premium mechanic. At the current discount, the fund is at quite an attractive deal. Additionally, the underlying investments should perform well in an environment where interest rates are rising.