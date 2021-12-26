Erik Gonzalez Garcia/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a tough H2 for the restaurant industry, with worsening inflationary pressures and challenges maintaining optimal staffing. One name that's managed to wade through the difficult environment better than peers is Darden (NYSE:DRI), which released its fiscal Q2-22 results this month. While the continued investment in its team members (accelerated wage increases) is a competitive advantage, the stock looks close to fully valued, trading at ~20x FY2022 earnings estimates. Therefore, I don't see any reason to chase the stock above $149.00.

Darden released its fiscal Q2 2022 results just before Christmas, reporting quarterly revenue of ~$2.27 billion, a 37% increase year-over-year, and 10% growth on a two-year basis. The increase in sales was attributed to moderate unit growth, with 34 net new restaurants opened in the period and Darden ending the period with ~1,870 restaurants. Given the slight improvement in margins combined with double-digit revenue growth, annual EPS came in just above estimates and up more than 30% vs. fiscal Q2 2020 levels. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As shown in the chart above, Darden has seen a full sales recovery relative to pre-COVID-19 levels, with revenue up ~10% vs. fiscal Q2 2020 levels and nearly doubling vs. the height of the pandemic (~$1.27 billion). This was helped by solid comp sales growth that beat the industry 2-year comp sales growth, while average weekly sales were up 7% vs. pre-COVID levels. Notably, every single segment of the company's business (Olive Darden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining & Other) saw higher segment sales vs. fiscal Q2 2020 levels, which is quite encouraging. The one segment that was lagging on a system-wide sales basis as of fiscal Q1 was Olive Garden (0% growth), but it improved 500 basis points sequentially in Q2.

The solid sales performance at Longhorn and Olive Garden can be attributed to strong off-premise sales, with off-premise sales coming in at 28% of Olive Garden's total sales and 15% at Longhorn Steakhouse. Just as impressive, digital transactions accounted for 60% of all off-premise sales during fiscal Q2. This is a testament to the company's continued investments in this channel, which included improving the App and improving customer wait times to make this as convenient as possible for take-out guests. Given how sticky off-premise sales have been despite an increase in dine-in traffic, this could provide for much better average unit volumes as dine-in traffic recovers to more normal levels.

Moving over to staffing, the company has seen an improvement in staffing levels and is now sitting at 95% of pre-COVID-19 staffing levels vs. 90% in Q1, a 500 basis point improvement. It's important to note that because of the productivity improvements in its brands, 95% staffing could suffice relative to 100% pre-COVID-19, with the possibility for even better productivity as new team members that have been on-boarded move up the learning curve. Meanwhile, like Starbucks (SBUX), Darden is looking to increase wages (or accelerate increases in this case), moving its minimum wage up to $12.00 per hour.

A minimum wage of $12.00 per hour may appear quite low relative to other companies in the Retail sector where employees could shop around, like Target (TGT) and Starbucks at $15.00, and Costco at $17.00 an hour. However, Darden noted that the actual average restaurant wage is closer to $20.00 per hour, which is much more attractive. This could provide a competitive advantage vs. other restaurants on the lower end of the pay scale for starting wages and help reduce turnover rates in more difficult-to-fill positions like dishwashers, bussers, and hosts.

Having said that, while productivity improvements, recent hires, and higher wages have given managers and Darden investors one less thing to worry about, inflationary pressures continue to mount. This is evidenced by wholesale food prices that continue to climb, up 1% sequentially in November and 12.2% above year-ago levels. Commodities affected the most on a year-over-year basis were fats and oils (48% increase), beef (40% increase), butter (29% increase), processed poultry (23% increase), and seafood (17% increase).

With Darden serving several of these items, it's no surprise that food & beverage costs soared on a two-year basis, up 220 basis points to 30.5% across its brands. The hardest-hit brand was Texas Longhorn, which saw profit margins slide to 15.3%, down from 16.1% pre-COVID-19. Given the wage increases that we'll see in January 2022, profit margins could see more pressure, especially if commodity inflation in proteins remains elevated.

Meanwhile, across all the brands, commodity inflation looks like it could be a headwind for another few quarters judging by commentary industry-wide from other companies. Darden has been able to counteract some of this pressure by taking price and is looking to offset what it believes to be structural inflation while eating some costs on what it anticipates could end up being transitory inflation. This more conservative stance to taking price is a wise move. This is because the main priority should be continuing to provide an excellent value proposition and not price diners out of casual dining or lower the frequency of their visits.

The good news is that through taking price, sales leverage, productivity, and much lower marketing expenses ($44 million less than fiscal Q2 2020), Darden posted a 230 basis point increase in restaurant-level margins. Having said that, I would expect to see some moderation going forward, given that wage hikes are on deck with the imminent minimum wage increase, and I would be surprised if marketing expense stayed more than $40 million below historical levels.

So, while sales leverage will help and the company seems to be doing great with reduced marketing, this could provide a headwind as some marketing dollars return. If we adjust for the 230 basis point leverage on marketing expenses, restaurant-level margins were down 10 basis points on a two-year basis. Let's take a look at Darden's earnings trend below:

As shown above, Darden has seen impressive compound annual earnings per share [EPS] growth since FY2014, with a CAGR of 18.7% (FY2014 to FY2019). Looking at FY2022 and FY2023 annual EPS estimates above, annual EPS will hit a new all-time high in FY2022 and FY2023, with forecasts of $7.55 and $8.44, respectively. This is great news, and Darden is one of the few brands expected to see 25%+ earnings growth vs. pre-COVID-19 levels in FY2022.

However, we've seen material deceleration in this annual EPS growth rate, with part of this due to the disruption from the global pandemic as well as inflationary pressures. This is because even if Darden meets FY2023 estimates of $8.44, its compound annual EPS growth rate will dip to ~14.6%. This is still a very respectable growth rate, especially given the challenges that have affected this growth rate. Having said that, while Darden's earnings growth rate has been impressive, its valuation leaves a lot to be desired after last week's nearly 7% rally.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Darden has historically traded at an average earnings multiple of ~16.8 and ~20x earnings over the past decade. Based on FY2023 annual EPS estimates of $8.69 and an earnings multiple of 20.5, this points to a fair value for the stock of $173.80 for its 18-month target price. However, in a period where we are seeing significant industry-wide headwinds from a staffing and commodity inflation standpoint, I would argue that a more conservative multiple for the stock is 19. Based on an earnings multiple of 19 and FY2023 earnings estimates of $8.44, I see a fair value of $160.36. This points to limited share-price upside from current levels and certainly doesn't offer much margin of safety to new investors.

Generally, I prefer at least a 25% discount to fair value to bake in a margin of safety, and if we apply this to my conservative fair value for Darden of $160.36, this points to a low-risk buy zone of $120.30 or lower. It's worth noting that the total return potential is a little higher due to the attractive dividend yield, with a current annualized dividend of $4.40. However, even adding this figure to the low-risk buy zone, Darden would still need to drop below $124.70 to become attractive. In summary, it's hard to make an argument for buying the stock here at $149.00, with the stock trading at ~19.7x FY2022 earnings estimates.

Moving over to the technical picture, we can see that DRI currently sits in the upper portion of its trading range, with strong resistance at $164.30, a failed breakout, and weekly resistance at $122.00. Based on a current share price of $149.00, this translates to an unfavorable reward/risk ratio of 0.57 to 1.0 ($27.00 in downside to support / $15.30 in upside to resistance). Generally, I prefer at least a 4 to 1 reward/risk ratio, and this would require a dip below $130.00. However, given that the stock would still not bake in enough margin of safety from a fundamental standpoint, the ideal buy zone is below $125.00.

Darden had a solid fiscal Q2 performance, and as noted, the accelerated wage increases should give the company a competitive advantage vs. most fast-casual brands from a staffing standpoint. However, inflationary pressures have been difficult to mitigate. While margins are up, we could see some give-back as the marketing budget increases from abnormally low levels and once the new wages come into effect. This doesn't mean that Darden won't still be profitable, but it suggests that it might be wise to buy sharp corrections vs. chase rallies. In summary, I don't see any reason to chase the stock above $149.00, and I think there are more attractive bets elsewhere in the market.