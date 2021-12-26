Vadzim Kushniarou/iStock via Getty Images

ETFs are a good way to gain exposure to basket of securities. That usefulness has been diminished in an era of zero commissions. Yet, we see investors rushing blindly into funds without understanding what exactly they are buying. Today we will cover two similar ETFs that we examined multiple times over the last year and stayed out of. We tell you why we did it and why one of them might make a good investment soon.

The Funds

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) focuses on smaller gold mining companies.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (MVGDXJTR), which is intended to track the overall performance of small-capitalization companies that are involved primarily in the mining for gold and/or silver.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:JNUG) is essentially a steroid-enhanced GDXJ.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull and Bear 2X Shares seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200%, or 200% of the inverse (or opposite), of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. There is no guarantee these funds will meet their stated investment objectives.

We get further confirmation of that as we look at their exact holdings. The top holdings of GDXJ shown below...

have a huge deal of overlap, although they are not identical to those of JNUG.

The Fundamentals

The bullish thesis for Gold and Silver has always been that precious metals are a rare bastion of security in a world gone mad with money creation. That part we agree on, to some extent. Unfortunately the collective wisdom of the crowds has extrapolated that to also mean that the junior mining companies will be great winners should precious metals go up. GDXJ is a direct play on that thesis and JNUG is a leveraged way to destroy your money on that thesis. In case you took offense on that latter statement, please note the longer term chart of JNUG.

What we want to do here today, is point out just how many things can go wrong between the money printing experiment and you actually making money on either of these two ETFs.

High Inflation Does Not Mean High Precious Metal Prices

Inflation has been a persistent theme of almost all developed economies. While the exact amount has varied, we have had long periods of steady inflation with precious metals actually dropping. The 1980 to 2000 timeframe is a good era to illustrate that.

More recently, we have seen CPI jump over 6% with both Gold and Silver lagging. CPI rate of change is 4X as high as last year with both SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) down 4.18% and iShares Silver Trust (SLV) down 11.69%.

High Precious Metal Prices Does Not Equate To Higher Mining Stock Prices

Mining stocks follow their own patterns over the long term and below you can see the $XAU index returns since 1994. Yes they are actually negative and you would have to really be patient after 27 years to have faith this one will move up.

Mining Stocks Are Generally The Worst Asset Class Over Longer Time Frames

We have touched on the issues with precious metal miners before and these include resource depletion and serial dilution. Most management teams in this space are class A value destroyers and it does not help that some of the best mines are in political unstable locations. When precious metal prices are low the mantra is "come here, take tax breaks, create jobs." When they move higher it is "this belongs to the people, how dare you try to benefit from your investment!" Hence for us, GDXJ is a trading vehicle and one which we have used very rarely.

When US Dollar Is Strong, Precious Metals Will Struggle

We now circle back to what is the "why" in response to first point. As long as the US Dollar is strong, precious metals won't gain traction. This does not mean they cannot go up, it just means that powerful bull markets only develop with the aid of a weak US Dollar. That has been our argument for some time now and it continues to work. Yes, over the last two decades, precious metals have done well while the US Dollar has been modestly strong. But the bulk of those gains tend to happen during periodic episodes of weakness in the US Dollar.

How To Play

GDXJ is setting up for a better 2022 than 2021 and we think US Dollar will form a peak in 2022. At this point the risk-reward is better than the last time we wrote on GDXJ and we would wager the next swoon is a buyable opportunity. JNUG remains a far harder beast to tame thanks to the inherent decay. When we last covered that ETF we had suggested a covered call to use volatility to offset the decay.

What we mean by that is that one should buffer the inbuilt decay by using a covered call approach. For example, one could sell the $68 calls out for 45 days out and get an 87% annualized return.

That trade turned out to be a rather fortuitous one as JNUG ended at October 15 at just above the strike allowing you to actually make 86.96% annualized and outperform JNUG itself.

We think that anyone looking to trade JNUG from the long side (that excludes us), should always use covered calls to reduce the inherent decay in this. At least that way if you are remotely right about the direction, you can capture the upside.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.