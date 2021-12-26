gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is now officially a pure play on the Internet of Things or IoT. SLAB is now all in on IoT after parting ways with the Infrastructure and Automotive or I&A business. If recent stock performance is indicative of what to expect from SLAB in the age of IoT, then the future looks bright for SLAB. However, there is reason to believe the recent rally in the stock will not be easy to sustain. Why will be covered next.

The stock has gained favor lately

The stock has outperformed with a gain of 61% YTD. In comparison, the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has gained 43% in 2021. However, SLAB was actually lagging behind SOXX for much of 2021, going sideways for the most part. It even fell into negative territory in May. The stock had only gained 22% by late October.

Source: finfiz.com

All that changed in late October/early November when SLAB went on a huge rally that saw the stock appreciate by 31% in about one week. SLAB moved past SOXX thanks to this and the former hasn’t looked back since. However, SLAB has not been able to do much in the last two months. The stock has moved up and down, going flat as show in the chart above.

Why the stock soared higher in the fourth quarter

There’s a reason why the stock took off like a rocket after a more modest pace earlier in the year. It coincided with some important updates from SLAB. SLAB had earlier completed the divestiture of the I&A business to Skyworks (SWKS) in a deal worth $2.75B in cash or $2.3B after tax. Q3 FY2021 is therefore the first quarterly report from SLAB after the transaction was completed.

If anyone was curious as to how life would look like for SLAB as a pure-play IoT company, then the Q3 report would likely contain clues as to how SLAB was faring since it decided to bet it all on IoT. If the Q3 report is representative of what’s to come, then the early signs are positive based on the latest updates.

The table below shows the numbers for Q3 FY2021. Q3 revenue increased by 39.3% YoY to $184.8M, a record if only IoT is taken into account. SLAB finished with a GAAP loss from continuing operations of $19.7M or $0.45 per share and a non-GAAP profit of $15.3M or 0.34 per share. The GAAP numbers include $14.3M in stock compensation expense, whereas the non-GAAP numbers do not.

Note that the Q3 FY2020 numbers exclude the contributions from divested units. For instance, Q3 FY2020 revenue was actually $221.3M, the difference being the I&A business. The non-GAAP numbers for Q3 FY2020 have been excluded since they predate the sale of the I&A unit.

The Q3 FY2021 GAAP numbers include a one-time gain of about $2.1B from the sale of the I&A business, which resulted in a GAAP income of $2,087M or $46.76 per share, inclusive of discontinued operations. As a consequence, the balance sheet saw big changes with SLAB ending up with over $2,726M in cash and other short-term investments at the end of Q3. In comparison, cash and equivalents stood at around $617M at the end of Q2.

Earnings growth got a boost from share repurchases. Open market purchases reached $54M out of the $150M authorized. In addition, SLAB completed a modified Dutch auction to repurchase $640M of common stock. SLAB intends to spend another $400M, which will no doubt further boost EPS gains. Share count is projected to fall to about 39M at the end of Q4, down from 40.5M at the end of Q3 and 44.8M at the end of Q2.

(GAAP) Q3 FY2021 Q3 FY2020 YoY Revenue $184.831M $132.731M 39.25% Gross margin 59.2% 56.9% 230bps Operating income (loss) ($9.275M) ($23.599M) - Net income $2,087.056M $3.162M - Net income (loss) from continuing operations ($19.740M) ($26.702M) - EPS $46.76 $0.07 - EPS from continuing operations ($0.45) ($0.61) - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $184.831M Gross margin 59.4% Operating income $16.715M Net income from continuing operations $15.347M EPS from continuing operations $0.34

Source: SLAB Form 8-K

However, it was the outlook that topped it all. Guidance calls for Q4 FY2021 revenue of $195-205M, an increase of 8.2% QoQ at the midpoint. The bottom line is expected to fare even better. The forecast expects a GAAP loss of $0.31-0.41 per share, better than before, and a non-GAAP EPS of $0.50-0.60, an increase of 61.8% QoQ at the midpoint. From the Q3 earnings call:

“We expect revenue for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $195 million to $205 million. We expect non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 59.5%. We expect non-GAAP operating expenses to be around $95 million. We expect the non-GAAP effective tax rate to be about 8% and non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.60. On a GAAP basis, we expect gross margin to be around 59%, GAAP operating expenses to be $126 million, and GAAP loss per share to be in the range of a $0.41 to a $0.31 loss.”

A transcript of the Q3 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

What could derail continued gains in the stock

The market liked the Q3 numbers and guidance in particular, as witnessed by how the stock soared higher post earnings after a muted performance heading into the earnings release. However, there are a couple of issues that could impede further gains, if not completely halt them altogether. For starters, valuations are turning into an obstacle. The table below shows the multiples for SLAB.

SLAB Market cap $8.11B Enterprise value $5.83B Revenue (“ttm”) $1,033.8M EBITDA $158.0M Trailing P/E 213.23 Forward P/E N/A PEG ratio N/A P/S 8.74 P/B 3.14 EV/sales 5.64 EV/EBITDA 36.88

Source: Seeking Alpha

As mentioned earlier, SLAB got a huge cash infusion, which drastically changed the balance sheet for the better. Cash now exceeds debt by around $2.3B, which is why SLAB’s enterprise value of $5.8B is so much lower than its market cap of $8.1B. The improvement in the balance sheet is also reflected in SLAB’s price to book of 3.14, which is below SLAB’s 5-year average of 4.11 and much less than the sector median of 4.60.

However, price to book is the exception. SLAB trades at a significant premium in every other metric. For instance, the trailing P/E stands at 213 when the median is closer to 31. SLAB is valued at 8.7 times sales with a market cap of $8.1B, more than double the median of 4.2. Multiples look better in terms of enterprise value, but keep in mind that this is due to the sale of assets, a non-recurring contribution.

For instance, if there had been no cash infusion of $2.1B in Q3, enterprise value would be roughly $8B, which means SLAB would trade at 51 times EBITDA and not 37 times as it does now, both much higher than the median of 18.9. While some may be willing to pay a premium, others may balk at acquiring SLAB with multiples where they are.

Keep in mind that the earnings improvement in Q3 and the expected one in Q4 are with the aid of share buybacks. The pace of recent buybacks will not continue indefinitely. The $640M spent to retire 4M shares in Q3 will not be a regular occurrence. SLAB intends to spend another $400M on buybacks in Q4, boosting EPS growth, but this kind of buying cannot be sustained in the long run. Once share buybacks slow down as it will eventually, expect earnings growth to slow down as well.

It’s also worth mentioning that SLAB has been raising its prices, which no doubt helps lift its quarterly numbers, the top line especially. However, price increases, if left unchecked, could result in demand destruction. If SLAB cannot continue to raise prices for whatever reason, like customer pushback, then growth could slow down as well.

“Earlier this year, we implemented price increases to recoup cost increases from our suppliers and we are seeing positive effects. The supplier situation remains dynamic with the tight supply and rising costs across the manufacturing landscape. We expect to continue to pass along supplier cost increases to our customers to preserve our gross margin performance. In doing so, we remain committed to applying our pricing strategy in an equitable and constructive manner to maintain our strong customer relationships and long-term growth in the IoT market.”

Finally, bearish views on SLAB have gone up. According to the latest data, short interest is at almost 3M, which is more than double the average earlier in the year. The short float stands at around 8.5%. The stock will be hard pressed to go higher, especially at the recent pace, if more and more shorts are holding it down.

Investor takeaways

SLAB looks to end 2021 on a strong note. The stock was up 22% by late October, but YTD gains have reached 61% with the year almost over. The stock soared higher after the latest report showed SLAB is off to a good start as a pure-play IoT company after the sale of the I&A unit. Q4 guidance calls for a major acceleration in growth, especially in terms of the bottom line with non-GAAP EPS growing by 61.8% QoQ. The market cheered as the stock quickly appreciated by 31% in one week.

However, while SLAB could have a bright future with the rise of IoT, the stock’s recent outperformance may be difficult to sustain. The stock should benefit from share buybacks in the short term, but it's only a matter of when, and not if, that goes away. SLAB will need to rely on something else to take the place of buybacks and it's not certain if the rest of SLAB’s arsenal is enough to fill its shoes.

SLAB is on track to reduce the numbers of shares outstanding from 44.8M at the end of Q2 to 39M at the end of Q4, a decline of almost 6M shares. A big decline in the number of shares helps EPS growth, but it comes at the cost of spending over $1B. This level of share buybacks will peter out eventually. Once it does, EPS growth could as well and, by extension, the stock.

SLAB may become a better buy down the road, but I am neutral on SLAB for now. Recent gains in the top and bottom line look impressive but they become less so after taking into account the scale of the share buybacks and price adjustments. The cash infusion of over $2B has given SLAB the means to turbocharge the stock, but it’s not something that can continue in the long run.

Valuations are on the high side and that’s with a $2.1B cash infusion lowering enterprise value and related multiples. While the top line is growing, although with the aid of price increases, it’s not certain to what extent the bottom line will benefit. SLAB is still in the red on a GAAP basis and the non-GAAP earnings are mostly the result of the exclusion of stock compensation expense.

SLAB is unlikely to maintain its current trajectory simply because it was mostly enabled by a one-time gain. Once that has been spent, there is no more. The stock will be left flying high, but without the primary assistance of that which enabled it to soar higher. Odds are the stock won’t be the same once it’s gone.