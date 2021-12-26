JohnGollop/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Santa Claus rally has become somewhat of a yearly tradition for stocks. It comes after year-end tax loss harvesting as investors again become exuberant over the prospects for a new year.

It appears, however, that Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) has missed out, as its stock price has returned -12% over the past 30 days. I believe this share price weakness is unwarranted, and, in this article, I highlight what makes LEVI a good value Buy at present, so let’s get started.

Levi Strauss Is A Great Buy While The Market Isn't Looking

Levi Strauss is a leader in denim wear and is one of the world’s largest brand-name apparel companies. Its brands include its signature Levi’s, Dockers, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries through e-commerce, department stores, and 3,000 brand-dedicated stores. Over the trailing 12 months, LEVI generated $5.5B in total revenue.

LEVI fits the profile of company with a strong brand name, and this is reflected by its strong revenue growth. As seen below, LEVI grew its revenue by 30% in the 2016 to early 2020 (pre-pandemic) timeframe, and sales have strongly rebounded since hitting a trough earlier this year. Notably, LEVI went public in 2019, and therefore has a limited number of pre-IPO reported financial years.

(Source: YCharts)

Having a strong brand name also helps LEVI to command premium pricing over competitors. This is reflected by the B grade for Profitability, with a gross margin of 57%, sitting well in excess of the 36% sector median. Additionally, LEVI generates a healthy net income margin of 8.4%, sitting above the 6.6% sector median. It also generates a strong 32.7% return on equity despite keeping its outstanding share count steady.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

LEVI continued its strong rebound during the third quarter, with net revenues up 41% YoY, and up 3% compared to Q3 2019 (pre-pandemic). Margins also improved with increased sales volume, as adjusted EBIT margin improved to 14.8% from 7.9% in the prior year period and 12.2% in 2019.

These robust results were driven by double digit 34-45% YoY growth in direct to consumer and global wholesale, and by 10% growth through the digital channel. LEVI remains highly relevant in the digital age, as ecommerce sales now represent 20% of total sales.

Looking ahead, I see potential for continued strong sales growth in the fourth quarter. This is supported by a post-Christmas Day CNBC article, which noted that holiday sales grew by 8.5% despite supply issues and the omicron variant. This was driven by clothing sales growth of 47% compared to last year, and department stores registered a 21% YoY sales increase compared to last year’s holiday season.

In addition, I see reasons to be optimistic around LEVI’s recent Beyond Yoga acquisition, if the success of Lululemon (LULU) in yoga-wear is of any indication. This is supported by the CEO’s comments during the recent conference call:

“We completed the Beyond Yoga acquisition in late September. The acquisition puts us in the fast-growing and high-margin premium activewear category, with a successful and authentic brand that is rooted in body positivity, inclusivity, diversity and quality. I believe the combination of their category expertise, deep consumer understanding, and outstanding product, with our expertise and capability and brand building retail operations, men's and international is a powerful combination that makes me confident we can meaningfully and profitably scale this brand for the long-term. I'm also very proud that the entire impressive Beyond Yoga team of roughly 80 innovators and entrepreneurs have stayed with the business and have joined LS&Co.” – CEO of LEVI

Meanwhile, LEVI maintains a strong balance sheet with $1.5B in cash and short-term investments on hand, and carries a healthy net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.4x. While the 1.3% dividend yield is low, it’s protected by a low 22% payout ratio. Notably, the dividend was raised twice this year and has doubled since the start of the year.

Risks to LEVI include supply chain disruptions stemming from omicron. In addition, increased price competition, and raw material and wage inflation could pressure margins down the line.

I see value in LEVI considering all of the above, at the current price of $24.62 with a forward PE ratio of 17.06. Seeking Alpha’s Quant has a Bullish rating on the stock. Analysts expect 6.6-11.6% annual EPS growth over the next two years and have a Strong Buy rating with an average price target of $35. This implies a potential one-year 43% total return.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

Levi Strauss stands out with its premium brand that commands favorable pricing. It’s seen a strong rebound in its business, with both sales and EBIT margin now in excess of their pre-pandemic levels.

The company has also demonstrated its relevance to ecommerce with digital sales now representing one-fifth of total sales. Looking forward, the Beyond Yoga acquisition could be a growth accelerator if the success of Lululemon is of any indication. I see value in LEVI for potentially strong long-term returns.