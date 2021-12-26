FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) is a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange that has capital appreciation as its main objective. The fund invests in the equity slice of the capital structure of companies with above average growth potential, as determined by the fund portfolio management team. GAM has a $1.1 billion AUM and has navigated both up and down economic cycles in the past 30+ years. The fund currently has only 66 holdings with an overweight stance in the Information Technology and Financials sectors. The fund has strong 5- and 10-year total returns, which sit at 15.5% and 14% respectively, but has failed to outperform the S&P 500, even with the leverage it has via preferred shares. GAM has outperformed the S&P 500 on a 50-year lookback period but many aspects of financial markets have changed in the past 10-20 years. With an above average expense ratio and layered leverage we expect more from this fund. We are neutral here on GAM, and would wait for a widening of the discount to NAV in order to enter. For existing shareholders we rate it a "Hold".

This section details some CEF metrics and overall fund analytics:

Leverage Ratio: 13%

Small leverage ratio via preferred shares

Expense Ratio: 1.22%

On the higher side for equity CEFs

Manager: General American Investors Company

Boutique asset manager

Long serving management team

Yield: variable

Dividend distribution varies each year

Premium/Z-Stat: -15.85%/-0.72

The fund is trading at a discount

The discount is in line with historic levels

The fund has a fairly balanced industry approach, with Information Technology and Financials being the largest overweight sectors:

The top ten holdings are also representative of some of the larger caps out there present in many growth portfolios:

Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) are classic FAANG cohort names which are complemented by the presence of another conglomerate - i.e. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) which itself holds a large Apple position. The annual portfolio turnover is on the lower side at ~20% per year as of December 2021, which is a good indicator for longer buy-and-hold type vehicles. We do not like to see high churn numbers here outside of cycle-driven choices and the fund is consistent with its very long dated track record in terms of identifying undervalued business models into which it buys for the long haul.

"The proof is in the pudding" as they say, and indeed on a very long term basis this fund has delivered:

GAM has indeed beat the S&P 500 on a 50-year basis, but many things have changed in the past few years. We like to look at a 10-year lookback period only, given the massive changes in the investor base, investor flows, market set-up and retail barriers to entry into the wealth management space:

Looking back at the past 10 years the fund has lagged both the S&P 500 as well as another CEF that has a track record exceeding 50 years, namely Central Securities Corp (CET). Let us be clear here, GAM has a good performance in the past 10 years, with Seeking Alpha showing a 274% increase on an initial investment on a total return basis. However GAM is a leveraged closed end fund, which means that investors pay an above average management fee (1.22% namely) for the asset management team to choose stocks which are going to outperform the index. Furthermore the vehicle has leverage, meaning it borrows money to invest in a larger amount of stocks that are set to overperform. If the stocks do not overperform then leverage is a drag on performance. If you have an active management team and layer in leverage but still do not beat the index, then why exactly bother with investing in this vehicle and not just buy the index outright?

GAM has a low number of months with negative total returns, generally clustered around the years with an overall negative performance such as 2015.

The fund only lost money during the past two Fed tightening cycles, namely in 2015 and in 2018. Let us quickly revisit the respective timelines:

A - May 2013: Ben Bernanke first alluded to tapering

B - December 2013: Fed announced the tapering of bond buying by $10 billion a month

C - October 2014: Fed completes tapering

D - December 2015: The Fed raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

And let us look at the rates performance:

When looking at risk/reward metrics and volatility GAM currently lags its peers and the index:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

On the volatility side GAM exposes the highest standard deviation that sits at 17% on a 10-year basis vs 13.8% for the index. GAM also has the largest drawdown number and a Sharpe ratio below 1. While not robust in comparison with the index and CET, the fund nevertheless exposes fairly decent metrics in a wider context

GAM does not over-distribute via dividends income that it does not produce, hence we see a nice upward sloping NAV throughout time:

Some CEFs have the tendency to attract investors via eye-popping yields that get distributed from NAV, or better said the "principal" of the fund rather than from long term capital gains. We do not have such a case here, with GAM doing the right thing and ultimately being NAV accreting and a proper buy-and-hold vehicle.

Another notable point an investor can observe from the graph is that the fund has always traded at a sizable discount to NAV in the past 10 years. The discount to NAV is also symptomatic of the market view on trailing performance - a "hot", overperforming fund would exhibit a narrowing of the discount on the back of higher demand for the shares.

GAM is a robust equity closed end fund with a very long history (over 50 years of market returns). While over a long time span it has outperformed the index, the fund has lagged the S&P 500 in the past 10 years, even with the leverage it embeds in its structure. We like the fund and its long term returns, but on a risk/reward metrics all analytics are skewed towards just buying the index outright. We favor taking advantage of the CEF structure via a larger than normal discount to NAV - only buy GAM on the back of market dislocations and an increase to the discount to NAV versus historical levels. For existing shareholders, we rate it a "Hold".