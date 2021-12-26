hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

During the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) as an alternative to credit card financing took off. Companies in the BNPL market are seeing explosive revenue growth as merchants adopt new payment methods. Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) will benefit from increased BNPL service adoption, and the company may even be acquired by a larger BNPL competitor.

The Value Of BNPL

Buy Now, Pay Later is a relatively new financing model that saw widespread use during last year's pandemic. During the online checkout process, companies such as Klarna (KLAR), Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPY), and Affirm offer simple, easy-to-understand financing plans to customers. Customers can use Buy Now, Pay Later as an alternative to often complex and high-interest credit card financing for online purchases, typically with no late or hidden fees. Customers can usually sign up for a payment plan with BNPL with the click of a button, which requires them to make small, equal-sized installment payments.

Buy Now, Pay Later is an industry that is still in its early stages of potential market penetration, but a few market leaders have emerged. Klarna is the largest BNPL provider in the market, with the deepest market penetration, based on 2020 transaction volumes. As shown in the graph below, Klarna was the industry leader in terms of transaction value, revenue, and active customers in 2020. Afterpay, which is already significantly smaller than Klarna in terms of transaction value and number of customers on its platform, is the second largest player in the BNPL industry in terms of transaction value and number of customers on its platform. In terms of 2020 transaction value, Affirm was the third-largest BNPL service provider. It came in second place in terms of revenue.

Source: Peer2Peeraudit

What Is The Value Of BNPL To Merchants?

BNPL is a revenue growth catalyst for merchants. By providing BNPL payment options, online retailers can increase their average order value and drive additional sales that would not have occurred otherwise. According to a survey conducted by management consulting firm McKinsey, customers who choose BNPL financing options drive higher transaction volumes and engagement rates. If consumers have easy access to immediate financing, they are more likely to use it and increase their transaction volumes. Many people are unaware that BNPL lending provides BNPL-focused alternative financing firms with high returns on assets when compared to private label credit cards. Because the average balance on a BNPL financing deal is typically very small, the loss ratio is also lower (see below).

Source: McKinsey BNPL Survey

Affirm's growing gross merchandise value from its merchant base demonstrates the company's BNPL value. The availability of Affirm's BNPL payment solutions increases the average order value for merchants in its network by 85%. As a result of this conversion-boosting integration of BNPL, gross merchandise values are steadily rising across merchant cohorts.

Source: Affirm Company

Affirm's Business Skyrocketed During The Pandemic

Affirm's operations skyrocketed in 2020, thanks in large part to the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic compelled merchants to improve the online shopping experience and get creative in order to increase order averages. BNPL was a perfect fit.

Affirm had 8.7 million active customers using its BNPL services at the end of the previous quarter, an increase of 124% YoY.

Source: Affirm Company

Affirm's platform metrics are very healthy, indicating that the company will grow even more in the coming year. Affirm's customers generated a total of $269 million in revenue in the most recent quarter, with a gross merchandise value of $2.7 billion. Affirm's GMV increased by 84% YoY, while revenues increased by 55% YoY. The key to Affirm's growth is a consistent expansion of its customer base and an increase in average transactions per customer.

Source: Affirm Company

Rising Costs To Support Expansion

Affirm's various forms of corporate costs have increased as a result of the increase in merchant adoption and higher gross merchandise value. Over the last year, costs for analytics, sales and marketing, as well as general and administrative expenses, have risen by double digits. The cost increase is being driven by Affirm's efforts to expand its BNPL network and increase distribution.

Source: Affirm Company

Partnership With Retail Giant

In August, Affirm announced a partnership with Amazon in a deal that cannot be overstated in terms of its significance for the BNPL company. Amazon agreed to include Affirm's BNPL option during the checkout process for customers in the United States. Orders worth at least $50 will be eligible for Affirm's monthly installment plan, which is expected to boost the company's gross merchandise value and revenue growth in 2022. The partnership with Amazon is unique because the retailer is the largest eCommerce company in the United States, with millions of shoppers using the retailer's shopping website on a daily basis.

Affirm May Get Acquired

While speculative, I believe a Klarna acquisition of Affirm is not out of the question. Klarna is the market leader in the BNPL industry, and the company may seek to expand further by acquiring one of its smaller competitors. The Amazon-Affirm deal makes Affirm a much more appealing takeover target.

Price You Pay

The cost of acquiring a stake in the BNPL market is not cheap. Because Affirm currently has no profits, it can only be valued based on expected revenues. Klarna has yet to go public (but is expected to do so in 2022), and Afterpay was recently acquired by Square for $29 billion, so there are no comparable figures to compare Affirm's figures to. The market anticipates a 47% increase in revenue next year, implying a sales multiple of 15.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Risks To Consider

Consumer Confusion

Generally, BNPL is seen as short-term loans repaid in installments, but in reality, the terms between each BNPL company can vary greatly. Some companies report to credit bureaus, while others do not. Some, like Afterpay, include late fees but not interest, while others like Affirm, charge interest not late fees. Surprisingly, while shoppers see BNPL as distinct from traditional credit cards, many may be unaware that Affirm's loan interest rates can range from 0% to 30%, which is higher than the highest APR on most credit cards.

As of now, shoppers see companies such as Affirm as a kind of 'retail angel', but that halo may slip as these products are credit and have the same default consequences as other types of loans. Consumers who have had negative experiences with pay-later plans will most likely shop around for a service that better suits their needs as more BNPL companies enter the market offering various services.

The Regulatory Hammer

The BNPL sector is not currently regulated in the same way that credit cards are - that is, there are no standards for fee disclosures, owed amounts, credit reporting, or payments. But as the sector grows, regulators are becoming more concerned about market safety and the potential for consumer harm.

Majority of regulators and consumer advocates now appear to be leaning toward BNPL as lending products that should be protected in the same way that credit cards or other forms of consumer credit are.

The United Kingdom and Australia, where BNPL has taken off even faster than in the United States, have already regulated BNPL products. In the United Kingdom, the Financial Conduct Authority announced that BNPL would be subject to its rules after discovering that consumers believed the products provided the same "rights and protections" as regulated forms of credit. Following a Senate inquiry, the Australian Finance Industry Association developed a code of conduct for BNPL.

In the United States, BNPL services are protected by the Dodd-Frank Act's safeguards against deceptive or abusive lending practices, which are enforced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The CFPB has issued a warning to consumers about BNPL schemes, and has opened up an inquiry into the BNPL model.

It is unclear whether or not regulators will compel changes in BNPL services and if so, how those regulations may affect companies such as Affirm, but the industry appears to be ripe for regulation.

My Conclusion

Affirm ranks third in the industry in terms of transaction volume and second in terms of revenue. The BNPL industry is exploding and will almost certainly produce stellar revenue growth rates for all firms involved next year. The industry will eventually consolidate, and I see Affirm as a very appealing takeover candidate. Affirm can achieve great things on its own, and the Amazon partnership gives the BNPL company a distinct competitive advantage.