Introduction

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is an exchange traded fund offering investors access to a large portion of the corporate credit universe. The fund has benefitted largely from strong credit markets and to a limited extent, declining interest rates. Facing elevated inflation and rising interest rates, VCSH has a challenging outlook given its limited firepower.

As nearly every investor knows, bonds have earned a core place in nearly every income oriented portfolio. It comes as no surprise, given they have offered strong overall performance through interest income and buoy effect during downturns. Over the long term, corporate debt has proven to be a safe asset class. Corporate default rates have remained low over decades, meaning income and principal have been safe for investors. Default rates across the entire debt market have remained stable and low, averaging 1.47% over the past three decades. Investment grade debt has been remarkably safe with an average default rate of 0.10% per year. These limited defaults are heavily weighed by non-investment grade securities. Strength of the credit market has resulted in stability for funds like VCSH. The fund has provided consistent, stable returns since its inception.

VCSH offers investors an opportunity to access a substantial of the investment grade domestic fixed income market. The fund is remarkably large with over $50 billion under management, making VCSH one of the larger fixed income ETFs trading today. Let's dive into the portfolio and see why VCSH is simple and effective.

Portfolio

VCSH is one of the most diversified funds on the planet. With an enormous portfolio, VCSH has been able to spread risk as effectively as possible. While the fund is limited to bonds that mature within five years, the fund has still accumulated 2,291 holdings meaning it is well diversified across issuers and short maturities. The majority of this portfolio (99.3%) is allocated to corporate debt. The portfolio has an extremely small government bond component at 0.7%. The largest suballocation within corporate credit is BBB rated (45.6%), followed by A (44.9%). The size of this allocation is largely determined by the quantity of issuers within each credit rating. There are inevitably more BBB rated companies than AAA rated companies.

The fund has a mandated goal of providing exposure to short maturity bonds. The portfolio is constructed consistently with this goal with over 95% of holdings maturing inside of five years. Within this five year mark is a relatively even allocation in terms of maturities. As of now, the portfolio has an effective maturity of 2.9 years, resulting in a duration of 2.7 years. Given the short term focus, the fund remains in the conservative side of the spectrum in terms of interest rate risk.

The short term focus means there is a higher turnover of assets as a large portion of the fund matures annually. As a result, the fund is constantly accessing a new portion of securities as they transition from intermediate term to short term classifications. While not necessarily impactful, it may be interesting to monitor turnover over the next twelve months. Certain issuers may use call provisions to take advantage of the remaining rock bottom interest rates

Performance

VCSH is simple and effective in what it delivers to shareholders. Investors can access a portfolio of investment grade companies. With limited default over the fund's history, total return has been extremely stable for VCSH.

The fund has delivered dependable income to shareholders without substantial falter along the way. Over the past ten years, the fund has delivered just short of 3.00% annual return, primarily through distribution of interest income. Since inception, VCSH has achieved a similar return profile due to price stability. While these returns are not particularly exciting, we should highlight that VCSH sits at the safest corner of many portfolios.

As we mentioned, the bulk of VCSH's return is generated by the fund's distribution. VCSH passes through monthly income to shareholders which has remained stable over the years. The income stemming from VCSH is not tax advantaged which is of substance to investors holding shares in taxable accounts. Income generated by interest income is generally classified as current year income meaning it's exposed to the highest tax liabilities. The fund has not government bonds which can provide a degree of protection to shareholders with higher state income taxes.

VCSH's distribution tracks consistently with interest rates, meaning the fund's income is highly sensitive to interest rates. As expected, VCSH's distribution has been in decline due to low interest rates allowing issuers to refinance for remarkably low rates. In contrast, the fund has remained more stable than some longer duration funds due to VCSH's short term bias.

With declining interest rates and strong credit performance, VCSH has been a steady performer. VCSH has offered dependable income and stable share prices with some appreciation along the way. For over a decade, the fund has delivered solid performance. However, we must always acknowledge that past performance is not indicative of future returns. To that extent, VCSH's outlook is challenging. Several factors will hamper VCSH's ability to perform looking beyond its peer group.

Outlook

As an index fund, VCSH's performance is directly dependent on the performance and health of broader credit markets. Credit has some predictive indications that are indicative of incoming risks and volatility. Let's review the fundamentals of fixed income. Investors purchase bonds, receiving interest income until maturity, when investors receive par value. Bonds can be purchase at a premium or discount to par without affecting the capital returned at maturity. With this format, there is limited and calculable upside to the investment. As a result, investors can calculate their upside potential from beginning to the very end.

One of the primary factors in pricing fixed income assets is interest rates. Movement in federal interest rates and the price of a bond have an inverse relationship. When interest rates increase, the price of outstanding bonds decrease and vice versa. This is because when interest rates increase, the opportunity cost of holding those bonds increases. For example, a bond with a 6% coupon is trading at its par value of $1,000 when interest rates are also at 6%. Should interest rates increase to 7%, the price of the outstanding bond will decline to adjust for the difference in income. To compensate for this economic disadvantage, the value of these bonds falls. Generally, bonds with a shorter time to maturity carry less interest rate risk compared to bonds with longer maturities. Long-term bonds have more sensitivity to changes in interest rates due to the length of cash flows and the future interest rate variability.

The problem for VCSH is that interest rates have bottomed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and have now begun to rise. Having predictable risk associated with interest rates for VCSH, shareholders should be sensitive to these increases in interest rates. As a point of reference, let's think back to a recent period of rising interest rates and review the performance of VCSH. During 2017 and 2018, the federal funds rate increased from the near zero rates of the Great Financial Crisis era. The target rate range increased from 0.00%-0.25% to 2.25%-2.50% during that period, the most substantial interest rate build-up since before the Great Financial Crisis

Unfortunately, VCSH's overall performance was poor when interest rates began ratcheting up more sharply in 2018. The fund suffered from a relatively deep price decline, resulting in an unusual loss for VCSH shareholders. Given the circumstances, the fund knew this was coming. Unfortunately, there was simply nowhere for VCSH to hide given its wide exposure.

VCSH shareholders may look at the circumstances today and see similarity. At this point, it seems all but inevitable that interest rates will begin to rise at some point in the next two years. If this happens, VCSH's portfolio could feel pressure that is similar to 2018. While the Fed has remained reluctant to increase rates due to their sensitivity to the economy, pressure has begun to mount. As other factors come into play, the Federal Reserve may have no choice but to utilize monetary policy to control an unwieldy economy.

These other factors bring us to our next consideration for VCSH's outlook…inflation. Inflation has arrived and unpacked its bags. It has made itself cozy over the past twelve months, raising prices across the board. The United States economy just clocked a 6.8% annual rate of inflation over the past year, the highest of the past decade by a wide margin. With such as substantial rate of inflation, asset classes are feeling the pressure to perform as investors fear rising asset prices.

We have recently covered other asset classes which can effectively fight an inflationary environment, such as REITs. The arrival of inflation has provided a new, important consideration. At this point, inflation effectively acts as a hurdle rate because any return under inflation is an effective loss when compared to purchasing power. If investors cannot earn at least the rate of inflation over the long run, they are not effectively building capital, as asset prices slip further and further away.

Given the current interest rate environment, VCSH is simply incapable of providing a return of 7% over the next year. Income should continue to remain stable, but modest for the duration of low interest rates. While rising rates will benefit interest income, price performance will likely be negative. Despite the fund's short maturities, the 2.7 year duration still translates to a meaningful loss for shareholders should rates rise by 100 basis points. Bonds are stuck between a rock and a hard place with little income producing ability and sensitivity to the one factor that could truly fix that.

Conclusion

VCSH is an effective fund which has delivered value to shareholders for over a decade. Vanguard is one of the world's largest asset managers and VCSH is a flagship fund. We failed to mention the expense ratio of four basis points, one of the lowest available. Over a period of ten years, Vanguard will charge $54 of management fees for every $10,000 invested.

The fund has accomplished its goal without fail, providing a dependable core investment to shareholders. The portfolio is safe with the majority of assets allocated to corporate debt with an investment grade rating.

However, VCSH's past performance has benefitted from tailwinds which cannot continue. The fund will be exposed when interest rates begin to rise, putting pressure on share performance. While rising interest rates should support increase distributions, the overall performance will be offset by the impact of interest rate risk on NAV, negating the benefits for shareholders entering now. When combining these risks with the current rate of inflation, the situation becomes worse.

We are not going to say VCSH deserves a bear rating. The fund will likely survive, pay dividends, and provide investors with the stability they need to sleep at night. That said, there does not seem to be a compelling reason to invest at this point. When rates begin to rise, price declines and rising distributions may present a more compelling opportunity from a yield perspective.