Jonathan Knowles/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Water scarcity has been, is today, and will continue to be - for many years to come - a serious issue in multiple regions of the world. That includes right here in the United States. Just this year in the Western U.S. many farmers and ranchers could not get the water supplies they needed to plant their crops and/or water their livestock. Many Middle Eastern countries have little choice but to build massive salt-water reverse osmosis plants (or SWRO) in order to satisfy the water demands of their citizens and industries. That being the case, the First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) is an excellent choice for investors wanting to benefit from what I consider to be a long-term challenge for the planet: securing enough potable water to meet demand in an era of global warming.

Investment Thesis

Water is very often taken for granted. Without it, life on Earth would quite simply cease to exist. Yet water scarcity is becoming an increasing problem that will likely get much worse as a result of global warming.

Consider that since 1940-1950 global potable water demand has more than quadrupled:

Source: United Nations 2021 Water Report.

Much of the increased water demand has come from developing countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia where there was already a scarcity of water or where water pollution is becoming an increasingly negative factor.

Meantime - here at home - much of the Western United States remains in a severe drought despite some recent significant rain and snowstorms:

Source: U.S. Drought Monitor

As The Guardian reports, one result of these drought conditions is that many young farmers out west are losing hope: "It's like a sad country song."

As that for background, it seems to me water scarcity is a fertile ground for investors to start digging in. So let's take a closer look at the First Trust Water ETF to see how it has positioned investors to benefit from the global problem of water scarcity.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the FIW ETF are shown below and equate to what I consider to be a relatively diversified ~40% of the fund's total of 36 holdings:

Source: First Trust

The #1 holding is Essential Utilities (WTRG) with a 4.1% weight. WTRG serves ~5 million customers across numerous U.S. states with regulated utilities, commercial and municipal water services, wastewater, and other services. The stock yields 2.1% and has a forward P/E of 31x.

IDEX Corp (IEX) is the #2 holding with a 4.0% weight. IEX has a 0.9% yield and trades at a 36x forward multiple. The stock is up 18.4% over the past year. In Q3, IDEX reported revenue of $712 million (up 22.5% yoy) and GAAP EPS of $1.51, a slight miss. The company operates a Fluid & Metering Technologies segment that designs, produces, and distributes pumps, flow meters, and fluid-handling systems. The company also offers flow monitoring services.

The #4 holding - also with a 4.0% weight, is Tetra Tech (TTEK). Tetra Tech is a global consulting and engineering services company that provides sustainable water resources analysis and management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning services. These services include engineering, data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, as well as feasibility studies and assessments. TTEK stock is up 45% over the past 12-months.

Ecolab (ECL) is a favorite of Bill Gates and I wish I would have bought the stock when I wrote my first Seeking Alpha article on the company (see Why Bill Gates Owns 10% of Ecolab). The stock is up 124%+ since then and ECL recently raised its dividend by 6% and has plans to acquire Purolite - a maker of high-end ion exchange resins for the separation and purification of fluid solutions - for $3.7 billion. Among other services, Ecolab provides water, cleaning, sanitizing, hygiene, and water treatment solutions and services.

The #10 holding is Roper Technologies (ROP) with a 3.8% weight. Roper raised its quarterly dividend by 10.2% in November and now pays a $2.48/share annual dividend. However, the stock only yields 0.52% because it closed Thursday at $478.33/share. ROP trades with a forward multiple of 34x likely due to the fact that revenue was up 21.7% in Q3 and the company is considering a major divestiture.

Overall, industrial companies comprise ~60% of the portfolio, with utility companies a distant second at ~20%. While I did just mention the dividends of some of FIW holdings, the investment opportunity here is capital gains - not income: the fund yields less than 0.5%.

Despite the strong performance this year, the portfolio is a relative value versus many sectors of the market that trade at much higher price-to-book and price/sales ratios:

Source: First Trust

That said, FIW's TTM P/E of 31.2x is a touch above the S&P500's 29.8x.

Performance

The graphic below shows the three-year price performance of the FIW ETF as compared to the broad market averages like the S&P 500, DJIA, and Nasdaq-100 as represented by the SPY, DIA, and QQQ ETFs, respectively:

Data by YCharts

It's no surprise that the triple Q's are the best, but many investors might be surprised that the FIW ETF has out-performed both the S&P 500 and DJIA over the past 3-years - and significantly so.

Risks

In addition to the usual risks with respect to covid-19 and global supply chains, the market is still at or near all-time highs. That being the case, a significant market sell-off could certainly hit shares of FIW as well. For an investor wanting to initialize a position in the FIW ETF, I advise establishing a small starter position and then ease in over a matter of weeks (or even months) until you reach a fully allocated position. That way, you won't be going "all-in" at the top and will be able to take advantage of market volatility to - hopefully - lower your overall cost basis.

Summary & Conclusion

Securing water resources has become a critical issue for many regions of the world - and right here at home in the United States as well. The First Trust Water ETF invests in many of the industrial and utility companies - many of which are not widely followed - that provide critical services in order to meet the world's demand for potable water. The fund has a strong performance track record, but with a 0.54% expense fee, does not necessarily seem an ultra cost-efficient way to participate in the water sector. That said, for the fee investors get nice diversity across the water sector and, the fund has been delivering the returns. I am bullish on the future of FIW because I for one feel like global warming is going to get a lot worse before it starts getting better.

I'll end with a 10-year price chart of the FIW ETF versus the S&P 500: