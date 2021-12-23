Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Income investors that seek exposure to the semiconductor industry don't have too many choices -- many of the high-flyers, such as NVIDIA (NVDA), AMD (AMD), etc. offer no or only very small dividends. There are, however, outliers, with Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) being one of the most noteworthy ones. The company has delivered outsized dividend growth in the past, offers a yield roughly twice as high as that of the broad market, and its growth outlook over the coming years is solid. Shares are, however, due to a huge run in 2021, not as inexpensive as they used to be.

Does Broadcom Stock Pay Dividends?

Broadcom currently pays dividends at a rate of $4.10 per share per quarter, which pencils out to $16.40 annually. At a current share price of $663, this results in a dividend yield of 2.5%, which is almost twice as high as the S&P 500's dividend yield of 1.3%. For an income investor, Broadcom thus has merit for sure, although the company does not offer an ultra-high yield right now. In fact, Broadcom's dividend yield used to be higher over the last couple of years, but a steep share price increase in 2021 has made the dividend yield decline below the average seen over the last couple of years:

Over the last three years, Broadcom Inc. oftentimes traded with a dividend yield in the 3%-4% range, and during the peak of the COVID bear market in early 2020, its yield rose as high as 6% -- in retrospect, that was an excellent time to enter a position. Due to the huge share price gains seen over the last three years (~170%), the yield has dropped to a below-average level -- the inverse relationship between share price and yield is pretty obvious in the above chart.

Is Broadcom Dividend Expected To Rise?

Broadcom Inc. has grown its dividend at one of the most rapid paces seen by any publicly traded equity over the last decade:

Broadcom's per-share dividend has grown by more than 3,000% in that time frame, for an annual growth rate of more than 40%. Over the last five years, AVGO has also averaged a dividend growth rate of slightly more than 40%, according to Seeking Alpha's data. It is, however, important to note that this dividend growth was not entirely driven by AVGO's earnings growth -- the company is experiencing attractive business growth, but still, a significant portion of the dividend growth seen in the past was driven by payout ratio increases. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it means that future dividend growth will almost certainly trend down over the years. No company can raise its dividend payout ratio forever, and since AVGO can't be expected to grow its earnings per share by 30%, 40%, or 50% a year going forward, dividend growth will inevitably slow down over the years.

Nevertheless, even with a lower dividend growth rate in the future, Broadcom will most likely remain a quality dividend growth pick. The most recent dividend increase, from $3.60 to $4.10, was a 14% hike, which is well below the longer-term average, but which is still highly attractive. At a constant yield, the combination of a 2.5% starting yield and dividend growth in the 14% range would allow for a high-teens annual return. Even if AVGO's dividend growth slows down further in the coming years, which is, I believe, a reasonable assumption, the company should still deliver an attractive combination of yield, dividend growth, and total returns.

With some further dividend payout ratio increases, although not at a massive scale since the payout ratio is at a reasonable level of 49.5% already, AVGO could deliver dividend growth in the 10% range over the coming five years, I believe, as earnings per share will likely grow at a rate that is slightly lower than that in the long run (more on that later).

2021 Will Be A Great Year, But Business Growth Will Likely Slow Down

Broadcom is a fabless semiconductor company that is focused on markets such as WiFi, Bluetooth, Switches and Routers, optical devices, and many more. Broadcom has, over the years, through M&A and through internal development, increased the percentage of software revenues among its overall revenue base, which has resulted in some diversification and which offers the chance to generate more recurring revenue over time. This development is likely one of the reasons why Broadcom's valuation has expanded over the years, as software businesses generally trade at higher valuations than hardware businesses, all else equal.

This year, on the back of strong revenue growth, Broadcom will grow its profits very meaningfully. Current forecasts see AVGO earning $33 per share this year, which is around 20% higher than the profits the company generated last year. A global recovery from the pandemic, with growing spending by both businesses and public actors, helps drive growth this year. At the end of the most recent quarter, AVGO's CEO stated:

These trends will not end abruptly, I believe, which is why it is not surprising that Broadcom Inc. has guided for compelling growth during the current quarter, too. With $7.6 billion in revenue being expected for the current Q1, AVGO is indicating growth of around 14% versus the $6.7 billion that AVGO generated during the previous year's first quarter. With year-over-year comparisons becoming more difficult, however, AVGO is forecasted to experience a slowdown in revenue growth during the remainder of the year, as Broadcom is forecasted to grow its revenue by around 10%-12% this year overall. Still, with some margin tailwinds -- the global semiconductor shortage allows for attractive pricing -- and the impact of buybacks, AVGO will likely grow its earnings per share by 15%-20% this year, which is quite attractive.

As the recovery will subdue eventually, growth will likely normalize towards a somewhat lower pace beyond the current fiscal year, however, which is why I believe that earnings per share growth in an 8%-10% range is a realistic assumption -- around half of that could come from buybacks, with the remainder being driven by business growth. M&A could lead to higher earnings growth, as Broadcom has made a range of impactful and accretive acquisitions in the past, but due to high valuations in the sector and due to growing scrutiny by regulators (due to AVGO's scale), finding attractive takeover targets will likely be more complicated in the future. Still, even an 8% annual EPS growth rate would be far from a disaster, and could, in fact, allow for 10%+ annual returns at constant valuations, thanks to the impact of AVGO's dividend.

Is AVGO Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Broadcom Inc. is active in an industry with tailwinds, has an excellent track record, and a great management team that has successfully grown the company for many years, creating a lot of shareholder value thanks to its long-term focus. The company has, however, experienced meaningful multiple expansion in the recent past, which is why its shares are more expensive than they used to be, at an earnings multiple of close to 20, whereas investors were able to buy AVGO at 10x-15x net profits at different times in the past.

Compared to its peers, Broadcom does neither look especially expensive nor like an absolute bargain:

The company trades at a below-average forward earnings multiple and PEG ratio (which incorporates its growth and its P/E multiple), but compared to the 5-year price/earnings range, AVGO seems somewhat pricey. One can say that other stocks in this sector are way more expensive using traditional valuation methods, but Broadcom has still become more pricey compared to how the company used to trade -- which might indicate that buying here is not a great idea from a timing perspective.

Buying shares at $400-$450 a year ago was a much better idea compared to buying shares today in the $660s, but I wouldn't call the latter an especially bad idea. Instead, reasonable returns can be expected for someone buying at current valuations, which, combined with a solid and growing dividend, could be attractive for many investors. For those that want to optimize their return potential, waiting for a pullback could pay off, however, as buying at the highs is not the best idea from a valuation perspective. If one were to buy AVGO at $550 -- shares traded there in early December -- one would get an initial yield of 3% and more relative upside potential.